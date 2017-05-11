Samsung Pay is available all over the place.
Samsung Pay makes paying for your purchases easier than ever, but knowing when it will work is handy in a pinch. There are plenty of places that work well with Samsung Pay, but it definitely isn't available everywhere. We've got the details for you on where it works, and where it doesn't.
Where can I use Samsung Pay?
Samsung Pay will work at terminals that use NFC or MST—Magnetic Secure Transmission —payments. While you may be pretty familiar with NFC payments, Samsung phones are the only ones using MST to render payments.
MST Technology allows your phone to trick a terminal into thinking a card has been swiped by using a magnetic field. Using this technology your phone is able to magnetically swipe at terminals as though it were a real card, even if the terminal does not support tap and pay.
Essentially what you need to use Samsung Pay is a terminal where it is possible to just tap or magnetically 'swipe' your phone in order to pay. Now, many folks currently have credit or debit cards that require a chip reader in order to render payments. Depending on the card that you are using, the virtual card supplied in the app should be able to bypass this by delivering a virtual card without a chip. And thanks to tokenization, a process that randomizes the numbers of your virtual card from those of your real, physical one, if the terminal is compromised and those numbers are stolen, it shouldn't affect your account as a whole.
Many retailers that are set up to accept Samsung Pay as a payment method have a sticker on their terminal. This makes it easy to tell at a glance if Samsung Pay is accepted, although in some locations it will work even if it isn't indicated.
What does not support Samsung Pay?
Samsung Pay is supported at many different locations, from grocery stores to convenience stores to Square readers. However, it isn't going to work everywhere. Specifically the place where you are going to run into problems is anywhere that requires you to insert your card in order to process payment.
This means that locations like ATMs, or vending machines are not going to be able to process Samsung Pay purchases if they require you to insert a bank card. While you do have a virtual card saved to your account, it isn't physical and thus can't be inserted into the machines.
The big thing to remember is that Samsung Pay is only going to work in locations that have a magnetic strip reader using MST, or access to NFC contactless technology. In some cases you may still run into issues with companies updating their terminals for chip technology.
What do terminals that use Samsung Pay look like?
Since so many places now support Samsung Pay, it can be a little bit difficult to figure out which ones don't support this payment method. We've collected some photos for you, so that you know when Samsung Pay ought to work, and when it won't.
We tested out terminals in chain stores like Target and Journeys, along with vending machines that take Samsung Pay.
Now when it comes to places that aren't currently accepting Samsung Pay, you'll often be looking at older locations that haven't updated their terminals yet.
Have you used Samsung Pay?
Samsung Pay lets you tap your phone to a terminal in order to pay with your phone, and it's available for use at thousands upon thousands of locations. While it doesn't work everywhere, or in every case, it is a handy alternative to digging through your wallet for your card. Have you used Samsung Pay? Let us know about it in the comments below!
Reader comments
I've had nothing but issues with using Samsung Pay. The first few days it worked great, and now it is consistently declined. I've removed and re-added cards, called my bank etc. It's just not reliable enough for me to feel comfortable leaving the wallet at home.
Very true. For me it works 50% of the time which makes it too unreliable to use everyday. Not only is it embarrassing when it gets declined (and time consuming), but I then have to pull out the physical card, which defeats the whole purpose of using Samsung Pay.
Yeah the MST technology isn't that reliable.. Which sort of puts Samsung in the same ballpark as all those other solutions, where the availability of NFC terminals decides if it's good or not
This is very surprising. I have had nothing but good experiences with android pay.
Naturally, MST will become less and less needed as NFC-capable terminals start blanketing even more locations and store-chains.
I use it quite frequently. No issues at all.
I use it all the time no issues. Only thing is trying to find that sweet spot on some machines.
I works everywhere for me. 10x faster than the chip reader, I hate waiting on the people using those in front of me. Almost at 8000 points and stay on Platinum status.
yup, that's a major benefit, so much slower with the chip, Samsung Pay is great
My feeling as well. Good on Samsung.
I've used it all over India, it works almost everywhere!
First trip to Wal Mart yesterday it failed. Later on when I went back, it worked fine. It has worked at Wally's more than it has failed.
I used it for the first time at Safeway. The cashier was surprised because he said he watched dozens of people try and use their phone to pay and it failed. I doubt he was paying attention to what types of phones they were using, and I did not bother to ask.
You can also use it with users that take Square payments. The little reader will accept Samsung Pay. I've found that Ingenico card readers are hit and miss, mainly miss (for example, in my area, Home Depot and 7-11). Everyplace else though, works like a dream. I've been Platinum for rewards since they came out with the rewards program.
Went to use mine yesterday and it had removed my card from it. Anyone had this happen before?
Unless you use a nationwide bank or credit card, it's almost worthless here in Kansas. Very few local banks support it.
It works about half the time. I usually only use it if there's nobody waiting in line behind me. Once it did save my bacon when I forgot my wallet.
A big tip that the AC should include in their article is this: Most places *may* fail only because the cashier did not hit the "credit card" tender button on their POS before you initiate the MST "tap". Home Depot is notorious for this. You must tell the cashier "credit card" before tapping. If you are at their self check scanners, hit the credit card button yourself. I think it's the interference with paypal at HD, but I'm not certain of that. Second, I have been getting more "card read" errors on initial tap, but just wait until the machine clears that, and try to tap again. It'll work. Everything else in article is fairly accurate. Plunge card readers like gas stations don't work, though some say they can find the sweet spot and it will work via MST, YMMV. Also, places like Noodles and Co that have card swipers on the POS monitor that the cashier usually swipes, will let you just hold your phone up there, I do it all the time. Safety first!
Very true. Most stores aren't trained for mobile payments so they look lost lol
I have been using Samsung pay since I got my Galaxy S7 Edge and now using it on the S8.i make over 40 purchases a month with it and it works 99% of the time almost everywhere. The gift cards alone I've gotten from using it makes it worth it nevermind all the Samsung Points I'm accumulating for using the same card I would normally use just on my phone instead
I used it on my Gear S3 for the first time yesterday. Worked just fine for me. I'll be using it more in the future.
I use it regularly. I have only experienced one issue, and that's at Starbucks. It's always declines my transaction. I think it's on Starbucks' end. I think it's a great app.
Same here, starbucks is is the only place that ever gave me a issue.
I'd love to use it but it's not available in the UK yet. Come on Samsung pull your finger out and bring it to the UK!.
I have used it various places around town, and the only issue I have ever had was at Wal-Mart. Not sure what they do, but for some reason I can't get it to work there (at least at the self-check). Also for those of you on the fence, here is a code that you can use to earn a $5 gift card the first time you use it: AC279F
Horrible. Don't even try it anymore. Doesn't work at most places I try it. Lowes, Home Depot, Trader Joes in Ca.
A waste of time.
U gotta make sure u tell em it's credit.
I love it. I never have a problem and people always say that it is so cool.
Only place I can never get it to work is Lowe's. Everywhere else I shop it works just fine. Very convenient and love the points rewards.
Love the, "oh we don't take Apple pa....(BLIP)...oh..." moments.
I use it all the time without any issues.