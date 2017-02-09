Google Assistant is starting to look more like an assistant.
If you have a Google Home or use the Nest or WeMo app on your Pixel, you probably already have a setting for Home Control in Google Assistant. With the latest Google app suite, everyone will see the same thing and know that Google Assistant can do more than tell you the weather or recite a poem.
The Home Control section is where you can add native support for products from Nest, Philips Hue lamps, WeMo devices and accessories, Honeywell thermostats and SmartThings devices. Once set up to work with Google Assistant, you'll be able to control your stuff with voice commands from your Pixel the same way it works with Google Home.
You'll find the new setting once you have the latest Google app and Play Services update right in line with the rest of your Google Assistant settings.
It's worth noting that if you've previously set up any of these products to work with Assistant through IFTTT, both instances will be live and conflict can occur. I've noticed that the response is a little faster for my WeMo devices and Hue lamps using the native controls.
It's great to see more being baked directly into Assistant so we don't have to rely as heavily on third parties like IFTTT if we don't want to. Keep 'em coming, Google!
Reader comments
Is this the same as the Home app?
The screenshot is from the Google Assistant settings on my pixel. Say hello Google, tap 3dot menu and pick settings > home control
Once you get there, it looks identical to the home control settings in the Google home app.
I set the devices up in the Google home app and they appear in the google assistant settings, so they share the same entry in the settings database.
My gut tells me that everything in Assistant is also in the Home app but they display it a different way. And it should be. Assistant is Home's software front end, Google making Assistant exactly the same no matter how or where you get to it would be the smart way to go.
I seriously hope they will all use the same standard to communicate. I don't want to be limited because I can only buy the smart things that work with the "assistant platform" of my choice, and it would also increase the work for the smart things developers.
Agree. I have smartthing hub but only bought Z-wave hoping I will not be stuck with one platform and can change hub easily.