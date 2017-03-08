The rugged Galaxy S7 Active is getting Nougat.
Another day, another carrier device getting Nougat. Heck, Nougat is up to nearly 3% of total Android devices, and we can now add the AT&T-exclusive Galaxy S7 Active to the list.
The phone is getting the same version of Android 7.0 Nougat with the February 2017 security patch as its less rugged counterparts, which includes, according to AT&T, "Samsung Cloud, Samsung Pass, and App Select enabled in Setup and Transfer". The build, NRD90M.G891AUCU2BQB2, also does away with the carrier's heinous Address Book software.
Now that it's out, you can count the AT&T Galaxy S7 Active as yet another phone to get Nougat before the unlocked versions of the core Galaxy S7 versions sold in the U.S. Not that we're keeping score or anything...
Reader comments
Even the Galaxy S7 Active is getting Nougat before the unlocked GS7
Man, Samsung sh*t on the people in the US who bought their unlocked, Snapdragon equipped S7's. SMH.
My nordic s7 hasn't got it either. You're not alone in that boat mate.
My unlocked S7 (930F) got Nougat 2 weeks ago.
They're talking about the US unlocked models
It's truly embarrassing and in 2017, down right deplorable the way Samsung took advantage of what "Could" have been a loyal fan base and has instead ensured that those who did fall prey, will likely Never buy Samsung again. Unlocked or carrier branded, Samsung really screwed up in this case. The Unlocked Community is fed up and will likely all go by way of the Pixel(s) in the future.
Loyal customers have been ripped off by Samsung's epic failure to keep the 930U and G935U updated consistently like the majority of the rest of the S7's of the world... pitiful.. Disgraceful.. Unprecedented lack of support... this one is sure to have (no matter how small) an eventual impact on consumer trust...
Absolutely last time I will ever buy a Samsung phone. Rocking a moto z now and it's by far the best Android device I've ever owned. Love the mods!
Shame on you Samsung. And shame upon you consumers, that continue to buy Sammy and help facilitate this horseshit.
Well said, but what's sad is that this cycle continues every year. The best way to get an up to date Android phone is to buy a new one. (Except for the Pixel and some of the Nexus)
That moment when the 930A gets updates faster than a 930U.
Seriously.....