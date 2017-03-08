The rugged Galaxy S7 Active is getting Nougat.

Another day, another carrier device getting Nougat. Heck, Nougat is up to nearly 3% of total Android devices, and we can now add the AT&T-exclusive Galaxy S7 Active to the list.

The phone is getting the same version of Android 7.0 Nougat with the February 2017 security patch as its less rugged counterparts, which includes, according to AT&T, "Samsung Cloud, Samsung Pass, and App Select enabled in Setup and Transfer". The build, NRD90M.G891AUCU2BQB2, also does away with the carrier's heinous Address Book software.

Now that it's out, you can count the AT&T Galaxy S7 Active as yet another phone to get Nougat before the unlocked versions of the core Galaxy S7 versions sold in the U.S. Not that we're keeping score or anything...