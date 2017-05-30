The father of Android returns with a phone that looks stunning.
Andy Rubin's Essential Phone is now official, offering top-of-the-line specs backed by a futuristic design. The highlight of the phone is a 5.7-inch QHD edge-to-edge display that takes up the entire front, wrapping itself around the front-facing camera. The Essential Phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835, and offers 4GB of RAM along with 128GB storage.
The phone is crafted out of titanium and has a ceramic back that should give it added resistance to tumbles and drops. Other specs include USB-C, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, LTE support for all major U.S. carriers, fingerprint sensor at the back, 8MP front shooter, and a 3040mAh battery with fast charge. The phone runs Android, but there's no mention of the version number. Considering it is made by the person who created Android, it's a good bet that it'll be on the latest Nougat build.
Round the back, the Essential Phone has two 13MP cameras along with a magnetic connector at the top that allows you to connect accessories. Essential is starting off with a $199 miniature 360-degree camera that features two 12MP fisheye lenses that can record 4K video. The modular system is slightly different from what we've seen with Motorola's Moto Mods — the pins provide the power, and the phone uses 60GHz WiGig to wirelessly transfer the data from the camera.
The phone is available in Black Moon and Pure White color options, with Stellar Grey and Ocean Depths — a teal variant — slated to launch at a later date. You can now reserve the Essential Phone from the link below for $699. Customers that are ordering the device will be able to pick up the 360-degree camera accessory for $50, a $150 discount from its retail price.
What are your thoughts on the Essential Phone?
Reader comments
No wireless charging no headphone jack no expandable storage and is it IP 60nothing too? For 700$ no thanks.
I don't care about wireless charging or water resistance, but if there's no headphone jack.. why? Why are we going in this direction? It's a 3.55 mm jack. It's not that big.
Maybe there is something with the headphone jack that we don't understand. People don't like change, I get it. At some point though, we have to stop crying about it. Until we make our own phones this is happening no matter what.
Our job as consumers is to complain to a point and vote with our wallets. It's not my job to build phones (I'm a dopey chef). It's my job to spend my hard earned money on phones with features I want, like a headphone jack.
Your wallet is gonna be full of money then cause the market has already went that way.
First they came for the headphone jack. And I said nothing, because I did not use wired headphones.
OK, maybe that's a touch hyperbolic and maybe I should feel a little bad for the comparison... But that poem DOES teach us the dangers of having a "this is happening, stop crying and accept it" attitude.
I don't really care about the 3.5mm jack much, but I call on those who need or want it to NOT stop whining! Kick, scream and tell them that you do not approve!
It's not that he doesn't like change. Listening to music via headphones is still 10000000x better than Bluetooth. 50 dollar pair of wired headphones sound so much better than the most expensive Bluetooth headphones
This. Even with AptX and other Bluetooth standards, powering a good quality headphone thorough the headphone jack is still way better quality.
I'm with you. As beautiful this phone is, NO HEADPHONE JACK NO BUY.
I didn't care about water resistance, either...until a light splash totally fried the USB-C port on my previous device. I'll never go without again.
I care about water resistance. I took my G6 on vacation and spend several hours at the resort's pool and lazy river.
Kept the phone in my pocket most of the time and its working fine, days later. Only downfall is I couldnt aim for pictures undewater as i hate opening my eyes under water.
But water resistance is a must for me now..
Why won't there be wireless charging since it's using Qualcomm chips? And the phone looks cool. But no phone is worth $700
I don't know, I feel like something you use every day more than any device might be worth 700 if it's done right. However, I'm using an HTC one a9 I bought for 190 on eBay and am perfectly satisfied so what do I know 😊
I agree. For a device I use all day long every single day, I'll pay a premium for the newest and fastest device. If you keep it for a year and sell it, you're only paying about $1/day for your phone (service excluded) which is minimal in the grand scheme of things.
No. No IPXX rating on a $700 device is an automatic no from me.
You could say it's non-essential.
I don't like the name. A value brand should still have a cool sounding name. Vizio, Kia, IKEA, Kirkland are good. But Essential Phone is too generic sounding. It is like Value Brand, Pantry Pride, all terrible.
I have never made my decision on what phone I am buying because of the name.
Whatever.
I haven't head of this brand until today. I first thought it was a brand going for the value segment until I read articles. Names definitely give off a first impression.
And no one is going to hear about it except for us phone nerds. Doesn't matter.
G6 , S8 , U11, very intriguing names. Makes me want to buy.
Clearly you pay zero attention to the marketing side of running a business.
Intrigued to see where this goes. I like this version of mods better because it doesn't paint them into a design choice. All they have to do is have the pins in the same spot on the phone, regardless of size, and the mod should still work.
We'll see what happens next.
That's a pretty small battery for that large of a screen. That, the lack of headphone jack, and the odd divot for the front facing camera ruin it for me.
It's a 19:10 aspect ratio.
So the phone actually isn't that big.
Not concerned with the size of the phone, but the size of the screen. That's what matters when it comes to battery, especially on a high resolution panel like this.
Well, if the U11 is any indication, it should be no more than fine on regular use.
Note that the display's resolution is actually a hair short of QHD.
How will drop down notifications work with the screen wrapping around the front camera like that. I will go OCD staring at it. Like others have said, OEM's please stop removing the headphone jack.
I think it looks good, and I think the ocean depth colouring looks great. But I will never buy a phone without a headphone jack. I use it daily.
I honestly don't know what I was expecting or wanting in the Essential but this isn't it. It's a nice enough design but with an LCD screen it won't have an Active Display. Not really a fan of modular phones, and I'm wondering about OS updates.
Anyone see when this is supposed to ship?
asking price is to high, battery to low, screen to big, design is blah. Reminds me of the oneplus X.
I like the design, looks elegant and not cheap "like the S8", the body is also made out of titanium and ceramic.
The s8 looks cheap? Lol ok. You don't have to be a fan but flat out BS looks petty on you.
The S8 looks like a cheap Chinese toy and a bar of soap, this coming from a S7 owner and previous S3 S4 and Note 4 owner. They surely got you with that marketing infinity display nonsense, just like Apple has with their retina nonsense.
It doesn't matter what you've owned before, the S8s have NEVER been described as looking like a cheap Chinese knockoff by reviewers.
You mean reviewers who depend on add revenue from these companies, LMAO.
Um. this is gonna go nowhere.
Design is subjective.
Yeah, but if you don't agree with me, you're dumb and uninformed and PROBABLY a communist.
*le gasp*
Blasphemy!
It's just a glass slab to me.
I don't get why people get so up in arms over smartphones looking the same at times.
I do like it, though. But I think a lot of phones look good too. Favorite of the year is probably the KEYone, though.
i agree with you on the S8 looking cheap. Im not a fan of the design and to me it looks and feels cheap.
It's not.
I just wish they would stop curving the displays and adding glare to the screen.
You're not alone. I'm sure they're listening.
It's beautiful but for 7 hundy it's missing a lot (IP rating, wireless charging, sd expansion etc.)
I think the titanium build part is why it does not have wireless charging, and no headphone jack is not a deal breaker, it does come with 128 GB which is plenty of storage, and no it is not priced too high considering the competition and the gimmicks they pack the phones with that are pretty much useless, and take forever to update their software do to those gimmicks "looking at you Samsung".
Would rather have the choice to use the gimmicks that a lot of people like. Than no choice at all especially paying that much $.
Most people never use those gimmicks, and most people buy Samsung or Apple because they have embedded their names into your brain, there is a reason Samsung spend 5 billion dollars in advertising this past year, I suggest you go look into what advertising does to the mainstream zombie consumer.
People I know use Samsung for all the options it has. With Samsung Pay Ive made over 2k$ using it with 66 purchases this month thats a gimmick that works every where. The theme store and Iris scanner are great too. I do agree with the advertising part especially with iPhone users. Was at Verizon and saw 3 elderly couples walk in and asked to buy "the iPhones" lol
No way am I going to stare at a hole in my screen all day. Nice offering but not innovative enough to make any impact.
Why would you be starring at a hole on the phone all day.
It really sticks out once you use it.
Like how you notice an oddity on your display? Once you see it, you can't really unsee it.
It will not sell very well, with a name and price like that. Plus the oneplus 5 is just days away from launch with better specs and price.
What's wrong with the name, and the price is pretty much spot on for the type of quality material that is used on this phone,at least it's not made of cheap aluminum and glass edges that are easy to break, and boat loads of gimmicks "Samsung". My only concern with this phone would be software updates.
If it recieves excellent reviews, like other android phones then maybe it will sell. The problem is its very expensive for a start up company. It must be compared to the s8 g6 and pixel phones because of the price.
Looks very nice but US only is a big downer for us Brits (and the rest of the world) 👎👎
If you look at the Essential website, it appears that there will be some sort of wireless charging dock for the phone. Says that it is coming soon.
Hmm, but it sounds like you NEED their magnetic proprietary dock. What us Qi ppl who already own a couple of Qi charging pads is to not have to buy all new hardware. After owning the Nokia 920, I used the same Qi pad with my S7. I bought a couple of cheaper Qi pass off Amazon as well, not Sammie's overpriced $40 pad. Doesn't sound like it's possible with the Essential.
Which is so ironic because the Essential site specifically asks "don't you hate having to buy all new accessories"... except for the Essential, it seems like one has to literally buy all new accessories.
I think it's a pretty phone, but not for me due to the same trifecta: I need expandable storage and headphone jack, and want Qi charging. I could get used to headphone dongles, but the other 2 are things I don't want to compromise on.
While being a pretty phone, I think it speaks a lot to the wall that smartphones have hit, when the guy behind Sidekicks and Android can only come up with a new phone that isn't much different from the competition.
Nope it's a Google home type device.
I think it's gorgeous. And I like the black front with the Pure White.
I can't help but feel a whole load of "meh" when looking at it.
Don't get it me wrong. It hits a lot of high notes, but also has some weird oddities, like the oddly shaped display that has a cutout for the front camera, lack of certified water resistance for a flagship and the removable of the headphone jack when USB-C audio specs still haven't hit it out yet.
Look, I appreciate manufacturers trying to reinvent the wheel, and sometimes, they work out. But this one is just a bit too odd for me on the display front, along with being another phone which, frankly, loses its jack before a proper standard to replace it has materialized.
My guess is (if this is possible) there will be a mod that includes the headphone jack. Maybe they are sending a message that the phone itself should focus on INTERNALS, while anything extra (wireless charging, headphone jack, etc) should be add ons.
I don't know if that's the right move, though.
Awful price, ok phone with low amount of battery and nothing special at all, 400$ at max.
Apparently you did not look at the specs and materials used to build this phone. This is not some cheaply build Chinese/Korean phone. It's also not a huge company that mass produces product and can get better pricing from it's manufacturing partners like Samsung/Apple, they also use materials for the frame of the phone that I have not seen on other phones.
What difference does material make if the phone can't stay charged for more than 2-3 hours? This phone is missing too many things for a $700 price point in the current market.
Low battery size for me... I had a replaceable 6400 ma battery for my Note 3 - loved that. Fast charging doesn't make up a for the battery.
I like the 5.7 screen size.
Replaceable batteries unfortunately are DEAD.
It's a gorgeous phone but the lack of a headphone jack kills it. I can forgive it not having a SD card slot since it comes with 128GB. But no headphone jack?? Just because Apple got rid of it doesn't make it right.
Just buy a cheap DAP to play your music, it will also save the battery on your phone, DAP's are specifically made for music.
Or, better yet, buy a phone with a decent integrated amp like the HTC 10 or LG v20/Korean LG G6... That way, you don't have to carry your headphones and an amp everywhere, while still getting great sound quality.
Phone manufacturers need to stop stupidly following Apple in removing the headphone jack.
"Buy an entire second device because the Essential phone does not have an essential feature."
A ceramic back to protect against drops? The writter clearly has no idea what he's talking about. Ceramic is very stratch resistant, but it's super easy to shatter if it falls. No IP68 on top of that makes it a not so durable phone.
I don't care about the headphone jack, it's good to have the feature but it's not that much of a big deal because cables suck. What really stops me from buying it is the lack of SD support. I wouldn't care if it has 256gb internal space which is even better than SD support, but that's not the case. The other reason is the high price tag with the lack of features. Having a stupid name on top of that doesn't help.
The titanium frame is very cool and should be shown off because ti is usually unique in color depending on the alloy used. If you have to cover it why not use a titanium oxide finish which is almost impossible to scratch given it's surface hardness? Take something GeeWiz and cover it in generic black or white? Missed opportunity... (maybe the other 2 color variants will be Ti-oxide finished). Further, these days if you're going to eliminate the headphone jack, the phone BETTER be IP68 .. sadly not in this case it seems. Thumbs up on construction, processor, software(assuming updates like Nexus/Pixel), storage and price as this is basically an upscale version of a Pixel XL. The whole no headphone jack/IP68 will be a deal breaker for many however. Having seen the Galaxy S8/S8+ come out with both IP68 and a 3.5 mm jack, it sorta makes manufacturers look dumb/lazy/cheap (take your pick) for omitting them.
You mean the S8 with IP68 and crappy speaker sound, no thank you. At least HTC did it right with IP67 and solid speaker sound.
Don't forget this is the first run for this company with building a smartphone, sorry they did not throw in a toaster oven option for you in this iteration, but I am sure it will be in the next one.
Negative comment, but up optimistic secondary comment
My problem is the camera integrated into the screen. what if there is some text, nice part of a picture, or something you need to shoot at in a game where the camera is.
Oddly, its lacking most of the essentials people seem to want.
Ironic, isn't it? 😂😂
Why a tiny battery? When going all out on high end specs and materials what is stopping them to put a decent size battery? Specially when this is suppose to power accessories too?
I wouldn't pay $699 for this phone.
Bigger battery than S8. Could it be bigger, sure, but right in line what everyone else is offering.
Im liking the design of this phone. Lack of headphone jack and no sd card slot is a downer but it looks very promising!
1st phone to release with BT 5.0?
Anyway, I've pretty much adjusted to having no headphone jack. Phone looks good.
S8 has a bluetooth 5.0 chip.
I thought the S8's SOC supports 5.0 but doesn't have it yet?
But the software doesn't support it.
http://www.androidauthority.com/bluetooth-5-samsung-galaxy-s8-774560/
The Samsung Galaxy S8 has the hardware to support Bluetooth 5, but there are things missing, which means you can't access the Bluetooth 5 functionality yet.
Maybe the next mod should be a headphone jack mod? I have to agree that for a premium price you have to keep all the "little things" that keep people want. People will sacrifice a headphone jack, or NFC, or water resistance but only if they are getting an otherwise great phone for a good price. If this started out <$500 with a free or discounted mod, it might have a chance. But I think this phone is doomed at this price.
But it's not active yet, it will be in the next Android release, which means you will see it work in the S9:), Bluetooth 5.0 is part of the SD 835 chip.
I like it. The design is pretty bold, having the front camera eating into the display like that, but the rest of it looks solid.
Also, not that I make a big deal of water resistance, but I figure if the engineers are going to go the length to include a titanium build for shock resistance, then water-proofing would seem like a no-brainer.
Outside of that, everything else looks good. I'm fine with no headphone jack and like that it comes with 128 gigs of storage for the price. Hopefully the camera is good, battery life checks out and updates come fast. It probably won't be enough to move me from the Pixel XL, but it already appears to be a solid entry on paper.
Why can't I find a video of this thing running. I wanna see the OS. I wanna see if it runs smoothly. Where is the hands on?
You are supposed to use your imagination when spending 700 bucks.
Or maybe, just maybe, they announced it 19 seconds ago so there isn't anything out there quite yet.
In due time.
My first reaction was "I'm buying", and then I read a about the headphone jack, and I got a bit less enthusiastic. Then I read about the battery size and I swung from buy to no buy. A 5.7" device with a 3000mAh battery will be as bad as the S8 on battery life.
I doubt that, Samsung is running a whole bunch of gimmick software that eats up battery life. I am sure this guy Rubin knows a thing or two about Android software and how to optimize it.
I think it's 5.5 inches and a tad below QHD. Which is good. Less power consumption. The screen tech is top of the line for LCD. I think the phone looks amazing. I'm concerned about updates, battery size and the ceramic back. Otherwise I think I'm sold on this device. Titanium should be used on all metal phones
Oh and the gs7 and 8 look like they are nice phones until you pick it up. Then it feels like a cheap Chinese knock off
Exactly
Even if Samsung devices aren't your thing, there is still the G6 and One Plus, which don't compromise wireless charging and headphone jack.
If it turns out to be worth the price, I'll give it a look.
Until then...
Any passing interest I may have had was wiped away at mention of a 3040mAh battery.
Good specs but not better than my S8+ which has wireless charging and waterproof. I think this phone will go at that price the way of the LG6, OnePlusOne 5, nowhere.
Ian B
Prod and cons
Pros:
Compatible with all US carriers
84.9% screen to body ratio
Latest processor
128 GB storage
Stereo speakers
USB type C
Bluetooth 5.0
Four color choices
Cons
Price
Display (LCD)
No headphone jack
Small battery for display size
No water resistance
No wireless charging
Will I get it? Idk. I would like my next phone to be water resistant. The price is something I can get over since I paid more for a 32 GB Pixel XL. I listen to music via Bluetooth but there are times where I forget them on the way to work. I have a pair of regular headphones I keep in the car just in case. I'm not sure if I want to give that up. And as far as the dongle goes...I do also charge my phone throughout the day while working.
So HOT! (Signed up to Reserve.) We shall see ...
Wow looks great, reserved one with the 360 degree camera. Any idea when it actually ships? Just let me fill in the details to reserve and said they will email when ready to buy.
I do not know how to assimilate that front camera in THE MIDDLE OF THE SCREEENNN!!!!!
Wtf. Who was the idiot that thought that the placement of the camera was a good idea? They must have hired the guy who designed the Moto 360 with it's "flat tire". No wireless charging, no headphone jack, no purchase.
Next..........
It's actually in the perfect location, centered, I am not a selfie type of person, but if I was I would have no issues with it.
If it had a headphone jack and water resistance, I would look further.
I do like the 128gb of storage out the gate. But I probably wouldn't keep the phone long enough to fully take advantage.
That battery though...😕
So after reading threw the comments, it's safe to say that most people don't like this phone....either cause "their is not headphone jack" or "the battery is too small" or "where is the IP whatever"???.....I swear there is no pleasing the Android community.......I'm just glad someone else is throwing their hat into the ring to battle it out with the only 4 manufacturers that anyone seems to care about in the States.....I'm sick of the Apples and the Samsungs and the LGs and the HTCs of the world these days....And don't give me that "what about Huawei and Lenovo (Moto)"??? nonsense..... Most people outside this thread don't even know who they are, let alone know any thing that doesn't have a Samsung or Apple logo on it.....I literally had a girl tell one that she only will buy Apple or Samsung... So of course I said "so what do you like better iOS or Android???.... She said "no only Apple or Samsung, I don't buy Android, that's for poor people"....I looked at her like "yo you can not be serious right now, Samsung is Android".... She looked at me with the stupidest, most innocent, and serious look on her face and said "no it's not, it's a Galaxy"......I proceed to jump off a bridge at that point!!! (lol jk about the bridge part, but the rest of the story is true). So people moral of this story is, change is good, new manufacturers regardless of a missing feature here or there is ok...live with it, or eventually all we will own is iPhones and Samsungs!!!!
I agree with you 1K%
No one is saying change isn't good. The community has embraced the One Plus and Pixel phones. But each had to endure initial skepticism and scrutiny, and there is nothing wrong with that.
Most people just aren't going to blindly accept something just because it's new. Especially when it's missing key features people want right out of the gate. It will need to prove itself and pass the smell test, just like everyone else did.
As for Samsung and Apple dominance, that's nothing new. Just like Honda and Toyota, and every Marvel movie released, recognizable name brands are what most of the public cares about. And unless you're an enthusiast, people don't have time or willingness to look any deeper than that. That's never going to change, and you'll be beating yourself over the head if you worry about it.
But there's always choice. Who cares what everyone else buys? You buy what works for you.
This is not intended to be a mainstream phone "look I have the same toaster", as I said previously, you don't see phones like this with these build materials, not even from Apple, reason is they can never mass produce them.
https://www.wired.com/2017/05/essential-andy-rubin/#slide-1
I like the phone, but now I am torn. After reading the article , do I want to be like everyone else or a hipster? Damn
They sure are charging mainstream, "toaster" prices. 🤣
But without the cheap mainstream hardware.
No headphone jack = no buy
Give it a rest with the headphone jack. Just go buy a cheap DAP and you are good to go, plus you don't kill the battery on your phone. I use my Sony ZX2 or iPod Touch 5th generation for music. Heck the phone comes with a dongle.
Having the option to use a headphone jack is better.
I get a kick out of these comments... Most of you mongrels just can't get the fact that this is a device designed for folks with taste, and style. It's built with real passion and craftsmanship - (Ceramic/titanium). IP60 'probably' because it's not designed for some schmuck who's going to drop their phone in the pisser, pant/sleave dry it, and then continue using it. It's not meant to be spilled on.
I don't think it's built for the pimple-faced, greasy palmed headphone jacker. It's built for the executive class, not the one handed millennial web surfer. Oppo is probably what you're looking for.
I don't Rubin's wants this design to be associated with mose of you lot anyway, so move on - your money's no good here.