Here's a look at the hardware that's powering the Essential Phone.

Andy Rubin's Essential Phone has a lot going for it, including an edge-to-edge display and a modular system that lets you attach accessories like a 360-degree camera. The phone itself is crafted out of titanium, and it has a ceramic back that gives it added protection from tumbles.

Essential Phone

Here's the complete spec sheet for the Essential Phone:

Category Essential Phone
Operating System Android (version unknown)
Display 5.7-inch 2560x1312
505ppi
Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Chipset 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
2.45GHz octa-core Kryo 280 CPU
Adreno 540 GPU
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB (UFS 2.1)
Expandable No
Rear Camera Dual 13MP camera (RGB + Mono)
f/1.85 lens, PDAF, laser autofocus
4K video at 30fps, 1080p at 60fps or 720p at 120fps
Front Camera 8MP with f/2.20 lens
4K video at 30fps, 1080p at 60fps or 720p at 120fps
Battery 3040mAh non-removable
Charging fast charging
Water resistance No
Connectivity USB-C, Wi-Fi ac with MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NFC, GPS and GLONASS
Network LTE Bands 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/11/12/13/17/20/21/25/26/28/29/30/66
TDD-LTE Bands 38/39/40/41/42/43
Dimensions 141.5 x 71.1 x 7.8mm
Weight 185g
Colors Black Moon, Pure White, Stellar Grey, Ocean Depths


The Essential Phone is certainly intriguing, but there's a few notable omissions, such as the lack of a 3.5mm jack, wireless charging, and water resistance. The handset will go on sale later this year for $699, and you can now reserve your device from the link below.

