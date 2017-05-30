Here's a look at the hardware that's powering the Essential Phone.

Andy Rubin's Essential Phone has a lot going for it, including an edge-to-edge display and a modular system that lets you attach accessories like a 360-degree camera. The phone itself is crafted out of titanium, and it has a ceramic back that gives it added protection from tumbles.

Here's the complete spec sheet for the Essential Phone:

Category Essential Phone Operating System Android (version unknown) Display 5.7-inch 2560x1312

505ppi

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Chipset 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 835

2.45GHz octa-core Kryo 280 CPU

Adreno 540 GPU RAM 4GB Storage 128GB (UFS 2.1) Expandable No Rear Camera Dual 13MP camera (RGB + Mono)

f/1.85 lens, PDAF, laser autofocus

4K video at 30fps, 1080p at 60fps or 720p at 120fps Front Camera 8MP with f/2.20 lens

4K video at 30fps, 1080p at 60fps or 720p at 120fps Battery 3040mAh non-removable Charging fast charging Water resistance No Connectivity USB-C, Wi-Fi ac with MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NFC, GPS and GLONASS Network LTE Bands 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/11/12/13/17/20/21/25/26/28/29/30/66

TDD-LTE Bands 38/39/40/41/42/43 Dimensions 141.5 x 71.1 x 7.8mm Weight 185g Colors Black Moon, Pure White, Stellar Grey, Ocean Depths





The Essential Phone is certainly intriguing, but there's a few notable omissions, such as the lack of a 3.5mm jack, wireless charging, and water resistance. The handset will go on sale later this year for $699, and you can now reserve your device from the link below.

