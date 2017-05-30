Here's a look at the hardware that's powering the Essential Phone.
Andy Rubin's Essential Phone has a lot going for it, including an edge-to-edge display and a modular system that lets you attach accessories like a 360-degree camera. The phone itself is crafted out of titanium, and it has a ceramic back that gives it added protection from tumbles.
Here's the complete spec sheet for the Essential Phone:
|Category
|Essential Phone
|Operating System
|Android (version unknown)
|Display
|5.7-inch 2560x1312
505ppi
Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Chipset
|10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
2.45GHz octa-core Kryo 280 CPU
Adreno 540 GPU
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|128GB (UFS 2.1)
|Expandable
|No
|Rear Camera
|Dual 13MP camera (RGB + Mono)
f/1.85 lens, PDAF, laser autofocus
4K video at 30fps, 1080p at 60fps or 720p at 120fps
|Front Camera
|8MP with f/2.20 lens
4K video at 30fps, 1080p at 60fps or 720p at 120fps
|Battery
|3040mAh non-removable
|Charging
|fast charging
|Water resistance
|No
|Connectivity
|USB-C, Wi-Fi ac with MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NFC, GPS and GLONASS
|Network
|LTE Bands 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/11/12/13/17/20/21/25/26/28/29/30/66
TDD-LTE Bands 38/39/40/41/42/43
|Dimensions
|141.5 x 71.1 x 7.8mm
|Weight
|185g
|Colors
|Black Moon, Pure White, Stellar Grey, Ocean Depths
The Essential Phone is certainly intriguing, but there's a few notable omissions, such as the lack of a 3.5mm jack, wireless charging, and water resistance. The handset will go on sale later this year for $699, and you can now reserve your device from the link below.
Reader comments
The Ocean Depths color shown looks very nice.
To unknown to be selling for $700. The battery is way too small for that screen size and for that price it is missing features
The Essential phone seems to be missing the essentials.
Lol true
Wow this is a pretty nice looking phone to bad no water resistant and if it was a bit bigger i would definitely consider this over the Samsung :) but my only hesitation would be warranty. Wireless charging not essential for me but they should put a bigger battery.
Nah.
I know the materials are expensive but they probably should have aimed for a bit cheaper, especially since they can make money on accessories hypothetically. Maybe $599. It's entirely likely only enthusiasts will be interested in this and it's currently a high bar for entry when you can't really know what you're getting (in terms of software updates and other after sale support).
One positive thing I will say is that if it really does hold up to drops better than the competition without cracking or scratching or scuffing, that's a potentially more useful feature than being able to dunk it in water.
Oh, also impressed how much smaller the dimensions are than my OP2 despite having a bigger screen.
The only information essential to my decision, is the fact that it has camera syphilis, and still has a bottom bezel. There isn't really a comfortable in between for a bezel-less phone. It either is, or it isn't. Definitely not a fan of the bottom bezel sticking around.. You know the only one that actually gets in the way if not used for anything with meaning (speaker or physical buttons).
YAWN. Call me when the iPhone / Note get released so I can make my damn decision already.
The Ocean Depths, model does look nice, but I'd need to hear more about the audio components in the phone to consider getting excited. The specs page emphasizes microphones and what little it says about speakers suggests a bare bones earpiece + bottom-firing mono speaker set up. I need to hear more about this 19:10 aspect ratio in relation to 18:9, too; if it truly provides a chunkier desktop experience than 18:9, I'd be all for it. I'm also wondering if the phone is supposed to be the real prize here, or if it's gonna end up being more of a delivery system for stuff like the 360 camera and the upcoming assistant w/ its own OS (not to mention the pricey & artsy web page).
Honestly, the part where the camera sits on the display really sticks out like a sore thumb to me.