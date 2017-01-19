What are the essential accessories for the Moto Z Force?
Now that you've got your shiny new Moto Z Force, it's time to shop around for the must-have accessories to match it. Not to worry — we've done the digging, and we have a rundown of the absolute essentials for your Moto Z Force!
Moto Mods
Motorola wins the mod game with the first three Moto Mods that are available for the Moto Z Force. Using powerful magnets, they snap right onto the back of the phone and then snap off when you want to attach the next one. Get one or get them all!
Incipio offGRID Power Pack
This slim power pack will add to the battery life of your Moto Z Force – up to 20 additional hours before the phone's internal battery needs to kick in.
It also adds a little bit of weight and protection to the back of your phone, which is helpful since it's a slim and slightly slippery fella. Keep it nearby for those long days (that turn into long nights) when you know you'll be using your Moto Z Force nowhere near an outlet or computer.
JBL SoundBoost
Forget about having to pair a portable Bluetooth speaker to your Moto Z Force; the JBL SoundBoost is a powerful speaker that's automatically recognized by your phone when you snap it into place.
It has up to 10 hours of independent battery life, so the party can go on and on. The built-in kickstand lets the speaker have its full sound range without you placing your Moto Z Force face-down. It's also great for speakerphone conference calls with multiple listeners in the room.
Moto Insta-Share Projector
Why crowd around your phone screen to watch a video when you can turn your Moto Z Force into a stellar projector? The Moto Insta-Share Projector will do just that in any space.
The integrated kickstand means you can watch videos hands-free and this tiny projector will make any flat surface into a flat screen that can measure up to 70 inches; hang a sheet in the backyard or use that blank wall space in the living room for a massive movie night anytime you like. It also adds up to an hour of projection time beyond your phone's battery life.
Vinsic USB-C car charger
Always in the car and concerned about keeping a strong battery charge? Not to worry; the Vinsic USB-C car charger has you covered.
It features over-voltage and short circuit protection, so you have very little (if anything) to be concerned about. It also has 5V/3A output, so your Moto Z Force will charge quickly while you're on the go. The additional USB-A port allows you charge a second device while you're at it and it's small enough to tuck into the glove compartment when it's done.
APLUS desktop charging cradle
Keep your desktop organized and your Moto Z Force always in your sights with the APLUS desktop charging cradle, designed especially for your new phone.
This USB-C dock charges your Moto Z Force and makes it easy to sync the phone to your computer. How's that for multitasking? It also keeps your phone at an ideal angle for viewing and hands-free usage, whether it's charging, or you just want to use it as a hands-free helper and safe place to put your phone so you don't misplace it.
Cambond 6.6-foot USB-C to USB-C cable
An extra cable is always a good idea, and whether you just need another one around the house because you can never seem to find one, or you'd like to have a spare at the office, the Cambond 6.6 foot USB-C to USB-C cable is a great choice.
The cord is wrapped in nylon fiber, which helps to prevent fraying over time. It's also a little longer than some standard cables, so you don't have to feel stuck while your Moto Z Force is plugged in.
Headphones
You have a couple of options when it comes to headphones for the Moto Z Force. You can opt for Bluetooth connectivity, or you can use the headphone jack adapter for a wired pair. You choose, and we've got an excellent pick from each category.
Jaybird X2 Sport wireless Bluetooth headphones
There's much to love about the Jaybird X2 Sport wireless Bluetooth headphones. Let's start with the lifetime sweatproof warranty; that's a great feature by itself, but we're not going to stop there.
These headphones give you up to eight hours of music and talk time with your choice of over-or-under ear fit. They ship with a variety of in-ear tips so you're virtually guaranteed to find a comfortable fit. They also come in a wide range of colors that will be as subtle or stand out as you like.
Ghostek Turbine Series wired earbuds
If you prefer a wired headphone option, have a look at the Ghostek Turbine Series earbuds. They're available in either black or white (so they match everything) and they come with a one-year warranty.
The built-in microphone and remote controls mean you don't have to go fishing around in your bag for your Moto Z Force to take a call or bump up the volume. They come with several variations of in-ear comfort tips so that you find the fit that works for you, and they're made of a durable ceramic material that gives them a solid, well-constructed feel.
PLESON ultra slim crystal clear case
Show off the original hardware of the Moto Z Force with PLESON's ultra slim crystal clear case. The flexible TPU case is anti-watermark and anti-fingerprint, so say goodbye to that foggy, muddy look your last clear case had.
This case offers some extra grip and drop protection for the slender Moto Z Force. The precise cutouts give you access to buttons and ports while protecting the camera lens and and screen edges.
For more case options, including the Moto Style Shells, take a look at our rundown of the best cases for your Moto Z Force.
IQ Shield LiQuid Skin
No matter how hard you try to keep it pristine, your phone's screen is going to acquire a scratch or two. Even constantly pulling it out of your jeans pocket can eventually cause tiny scratches. A good screen protector can be difficult to find, especially for the Moto Z Force, which is why I recommend the IQ Shield LiQuid Skin protector, which is a self-healing film, capable of smoothing over small scratches and dings.
The wet-install method used to apply this screen protector is optimal, since it makes the protector flimsy all the way through, allowing it to fully bond with your phone's screen for perfect application and 100% touch functionality.
If you're worried about your screen getting marked up, then invest in a screen protector like IQ Shield.
How do you accessorize?
What do you consider an essential accessory for your Moto Z Force? Already a fan of some of our picks? Tell us all about it in the comments below!
Reader comments
Essential accessories for Moto Z Force
Ah, Moto, you could have been a contender. But you fell in with the wrong crowd, tried to be something you are not. And now you're just a high priced pretender.
What does that mean? The phones are really awesome.
Posted via the Android Central App
Well, for one thing you have to sign with Verizon to get these phones now. Is that awesome? For another, they are priced at the high end of the cell phone spectrum, while more players emerge with same or better specs for less. That may be okay for Samsung or Apple, but not good for a marginal player like Moto/Lenovo. So that isn't very awesome. If the mod thing excites you, great, but it means more money spent on an already peak priced (for the specs) phone.
I am looking at the Z Force. Can you give me some comparative cheaper options? Thanks.
Nexus 6P
Even the 5x.
...And for under $600. you can pick up a Galaxy S7.
Lol. The Nexus 6P is not a comparable cheaper alternative to the Moto Z Force.
Posted via the Android Central App on the S7 edge
Isn't the 32GB Nexus 6P going for $350-$399?
What is the retail price of the Moto Z Force? $720 ? $770 for 64GB and both VZW exclusives at that.
There is a new nexus rumored, so maybe this is why the price has been dropping?
Flag ship phones with solo provider deals are always high at the start. No one crabbed about the ridiculous high price with apple when you could only buy via AT&T. If you did any research you would find that they have major discounts ranging from $100 to $300 dollars with 20% off you second mod. (Almost everyone buys the battery mod first anyway though I've found the onboard battery amazing. Prices will drop further in the months to come as other vendors are allowed to sell the moto z products. You're terribly under informed.
No one complained about the Apple prices and AT&T exclusivity? Are you nuts? or just suffering from cognitive dissonance? The Z Force, like other "Droid" phones will not be available thru anyone but Verizon.
The size though.
I think the ASUS zenfone 3 Deluxe may be worth waiting for and considering the price of the Z Force, I would definitely wait to see what the 2016 Nexus phones offer in the next few months. That being said, as a fan of the Moto software features, I probably would have bought the Z Force already IF it did not require signing up with Verizon and IF there was a firm commitment to update to Android Nougat within a reasonable time frame.
And that's if you're in the US, anywhere else it just doesn't exist. Pretty peculiar business tactic.
Posted via the Android Central App
That's actually a very common practice.
Yes Verizon is awesome. They have always given good service. The phone is a well built fast and top of the line. Fortunately not all of us have to shop at Wal Mart for the cheapest deal.
Verizon is awesome? Yeah...okay.
I couldn't resist all of the Mods for the Z Force. When I got the phone at Verizon (BTW there are no VZW logos on the phone) they had a deal where if you bought one mod you got 20% off the next one. I got the TUMI Battery pack and the JBL Speaker. I was at VZW yesterday and picked up the Moto Mod case. It is made to carry up to six mods and other accessories like headphones or cables. Link here http://www.androidcentral.com/e?link=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.kqzyfj.com%2Fclick...
I went in to get this case and some style backs and the manager offered me $50 off the projector. I also got 25% discount on the case and the style backs. Ask for discounts and you can get them at VZW. They will not discount any of the battery backs however. Those are flying out of the store. I am really impressed with the speaker and the projector. The phone also works great. Good job Moto.
I don't think I'm going to be able to resist those JBL speakers. That alone is what's going to get me to get this device.
Posted via the Android Central App
Listen to it first. It definitely has richer sound than the built in speaker, but if you push it louder than the integrated speaker it quickly gets muddy and distorted.
Posted via the Android Central App
Its plenty loud. No need to push it. Your not suplsed to DJ with the thing.
I don't have beef with Verizon. Droid significantly helped Android tp legitimacy as a platform, no other carrier promoted as big as Verizon at the time. They contracted one company to make a flagship for them which could then be released a few months later globally. Good business deal though I wouldn't be surprised if Lenovo ends it. unless there is more money happening there than we are seeing.
If its just jealousy, it's tough watching att pick up several exclusives over the years that never, ever made it to Verizon. At least the droid will become a moto z for at&t and others in a few months.
Get it, I don't have beef... :D
v10
Umm.....isn't this tread about accessories for the phone? Smh.....some people have nothing else better to do than to complain. Anyway back to the topic......I have the battery mod and the JBL speaker mod. I just put in an order for the charging cradle for my desk at work. This phone is awesome and so is Verizon. I couldn't resist throwing that in there lmao.....u mad or nah
Posted via the Android Central App
Show me a thread that actually stays on track.
Lol.....u right!
Posted via the Android Central App
Instashare projector is my favorite. I pair my phone with the moga controller and pipe sound to my theater speakers and play oceanhorn on a projector screen. So much fun! Picked up a 15,600mAh portable charger which keeps the mobile setup going for hours.