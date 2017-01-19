What are the essential accessories for the Moto Z Force?

Now that you've got your shiny new Moto Z Force, it's time to shop around for the must-have accessories to match it. Not to worry — we've done the digging, and we have a rundown of the absolute essentials for your Moto Z Force!

Moto Mods

Motorola wins the mod game with the first three Moto Mods that are available for the Moto Z Force. Using powerful magnets, they snap right onto the back of the phone and then snap off when you want to attach the next one. Get one or get them all!

Incipio offGRID Power Pack

This slim power pack will add to the battery life of your Moto Z Force – up to 20 additional hours before the phone's internal battery needs to kick in.

It also adds a little bit of weight and protection to the back of your phone, which is helpful since it's a slim and slightly slippery fella. Keep it nearby for those long days (that turn into long nights) when you know you'll be using your Moto Z Force nowhere near an outlet or computer.

JBL SoundBoost

Forget about having to pair a portable Bluetooth speaker to your Moto Z Force; the JBL SoundBoost is a powerful speaker that's automatically recognized by your phone when you snap it into place.

It has up to 10 hours of independent battery life, so the party can go on and on. The built-in kickstand lets the speaker have its full sound range without you placing your Moto Z Force face-down. It's also great for speakerphone conference calls with multiple listeners in the room.

Moto Insta-Share Projector

Why crowd around your phone screen to watch a video when you can turn your Moto Z Force into a stellar projector? The Moto Insta-Share Projector will do just that in any space.

The integrated kickstand means you can watch videos hands-free and this tiny projector will make any flat surface into a flat screen that can measure up to 70 inches; hang a sheet in the backyard or use that blank wall space in the living room for a massive movie night anytime you like. It also adds up to an hour of projection time beyond your phone's battery life.

Vinsic USB-C car charger

Always in the car and concerned about keeping a strong battery charge? Not to worry; the Vinsic USB-C car charger has you covered.

It features over-voltage and short circuit protection, so you have very little (if anything) to be concerned about. It also has 5V/3A output, so your Moto Z Force will charge quickly while you're on the go. The additional USB-A port allows you charge a second device while you're at it and it's small enough to tuck into the glove compartment when it's done.

APLUS desktop charging cradle

Keep your desktop organized and your Moto Z Force always in your sights with the APLUS desktop charging cradle, designed especially for your new phone.

This USB-C dock charges your Moto Z Force and makes it easy to sync the phone to your computer. How's that for multitasking? It also keeps your phone at an ideal angle for viewing and hands-free usage, whether it's charging, or you just want to use it as a hands-free helper and safe place to put your phone so you don't misplace it.

Cambond 6.6-foot USB-C to USB-C cable

An extra cable is always a good idea, and whether you just need another one around the house because you can never seem to find one, or you'd like to have a spare at the office, the Cambond 6.6 foot USB-C to USB-C cable is a great choice.

The cord is wrapped in nylon fiber, which helps to prevent fraying over time. It's also a little longer than some standard cables, so you don't have to feel stuck while your Moto Z Force is plugged in.

Headphones

You have a couple of options when it comes to headphones for the Moto Z Force. You can opt for Bluetooth connectivity, or you can use the headphone jack adapter for a wired pair. You choose, and we've got an excellent pick from each category.

Jaybird X2 Sport wireless Bluetooth headphones

There's much to love about the Jaybird X2 Sport wireless Bluetooth headphones. Let's start with the lifetime sweatproof warranty; that's a great feature by itself, but we're not going to stop there.

These headphones give you up to eight hours of music and talk time with your choice of over-or-under ear fit. They ship with a variety of in-ear tips so you're virtually guaranteed to find a comfortable fit. They also come in a wide range of colors that will be as subtle or stand out as you like.

Ghostek Turbine Series wired earbuds

If you prefer a wired headphone option, have a look at the Ghostek Turbine Series earbuds. They're available in either black or white (so they match everything) and they come with a one-year warranty.

The built-in microphone and remote controls mean you don't have to go fishing around in your bag for your Moto Z Force to take a call or bump up the volume. They come with several variations of in-ear comfort tips so that you find the fit that works for you, and they're made of a durable ceramic material that gives them a solid, well-constructed feel.

PLESON ultra slim crystal clear case

Show off the original hardware of the Moto Z Force with PLESON's ultra slim crystal clear case. The flexible TPU case is anti-watermark and anti-fingerprint, so say goodbye to that foggy, muddy look your last clear case had.

This case offers some extra grip and drop protection for the slender Moto Z Force. The precise cutouts give you access to buttons and ports while protecting the camera lens and and screen edges.

For more case options, including the Moto Style Shells, take a look at our rundown of the best cases for your Moto Z Force.

IQ Shield LiQuid Skin

No matter how hard you try to keep it pristine, your phone's screen is going to acquire a scratch or two. Even constantly pulling it out of your jeans pocket can eventually cause tiny scratches. A good screen protector can be difficult to find, especially for the Moto Z Force, which is why I recommend the IQ Shield LiQuid Skin protector, which is a self-healing film, capable of smoothing over small scratches and dings.

The wet-install method used to apply this screen protector is optimal, since it makes the protector flimsy all the way through, allowing it to fully bond with your phone's screen for perfect application and 100% touch functionality.

If you're worried about your screen getting marked up, then invest in a screen protector like IQ Shield.

How do you accessorize?

