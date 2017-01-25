What are the essential accessories for the Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus?

The Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus are awesome. We know it, you know it. And awesomeness deserves, well, more awesome. We've rounded up all the very best essentials for your favorite new phone.

Screen protectors

For some added protection and security, a tempered glass screen protector is an excellent investment. No need to worry about cracks or shattered glass with one of these in place.

Jasinber tempered glass screen protector

A quality tempered glass screen protector won't interfere with the touch screen on your Moto G4 or Moto G4 Plus, and that's true of the screen protector from Jasinber. For good measure, your purchase comes with two.

The adhesive on the back of the tempered glass spreads automatically when applied to the surface of your phone, so installation is precise and simple. It offers exceptional clarity; you won't even realize it's there, but you'll be glad it is.

See at Amazon

OMOTON tempered glass screen protector

OMOTON's tempered glass screen protector offers a lifetime warranty; pair that with the two-for-one pricing and you've got security and a great deal.

Application is bubble-free and it won't leave behind any gooey residue if or when you remove it. It's clear, oleophobic, hydrophobic, and completely scratch resistant, which means you don't have to worry about fingerprints, oils, and all the daily crud that tries to get onto your phone screen.

See at Amazon

Cases

Make a statement or enhance the look of your Moto G4 or Moto G4 Plus with a case that protects and fits like a glove.

Orzly FlexiCase

Orzly's FlexiCase has a non-slip gloss finish so your Moto G4 or Moto G4 Plus will be easier to grip. It's a slim fit that won't bulk up your phone, and it's made of a flexible silicone gel that won't move around or let dirt and dust get it.

The case allows you access to every port, button, and screen feature you want, and it's available in black, blue, red, purple, or a simple clear finish that shows off the hardware on your Moto G4 or Moto G4 Plus.

See at Amazon

Abacus24-7 flip cover wallet

Odds are, if you're leaving the house with your Moto G4 or Moto G4 Plus, you're also leaving with cash and cards. The flip cover wallet case from Abacus24-7 will keep all of your essentials in one convenient place.

Take your pick from four colors of vegan synthetic leather that feels like the real thing. Your phone stays safe and the screen stays protected while you get space for three credit cards (one with a clear window that's perfect for your ID), and separate compartment for some cash.

See at Amazon

Headphones

Take your tunes and your talk on your daily run, walk, or commute with the right headphones for the Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus.

Jaybird X3 Sport Bluetooth headphones

At just under $130, the Jaybird X3 Sport Bluetooth headphones are the best way to listen to music and podcasts on the go — even in the rain!

You can choose an under-ear or over-ear fit, and either way they're not going to budge no matter how active you are. They ship with multiple tips so you're virtually guaranteed to find the perfect, comfortable fit. You'll have up to eight hours of music or talk time, and the sweat proof lifetime warranty is a huge bonus.

See at Amazon

SoundPEATS Bluetooth headphones

For HD sound, noise cancellation, and a low price point to boot, SoundPEATS Bluetooth headphones are where it's at. The nine vibrant color variations give you plenty to pick from; maybe match a pair to your favorite case?

You'll get up to six hours of play or talk time, and they're sweat-resistant, so run all you like and don't worry about a thing. SoundPEATS include several different sizes for the ear tips which means you can find a comfortable fit that won't move on you.

See at Amazon

Bluetooth speakers

Bring the party with you wherever you go with portable Bluetooth speakers. Your Moto G4 or Moto G4 Plus has the soundtrack, and you can have the ultimate sound system to match, wherever the party may be.

UE Boom 2

The waterproof, shockproof UE Boom 2 is an impressive Bluetooth speaker. Its six color options range from the vibrant to the subtle, and they're among the best-reviewed portable speakers out there.

With a 15 hour battery life and a 100-foot range, they suit virtually any environment. You get 360-degree sound with excellent bass; no one will believe all that sound is coming from such a tiny speaker. The Blockparty feature allows you to go between three friends' devices on one speaker, or you can choose to pair a second speaker to your Moto G4 or Moto G4 Plus.

See at Amazon

JBL Flip 3 portable speaker

If you want quality and a speaker that stays under the $100 mark, the JBL Flip 3 portable speaker is right up your alley. It's splash proof (because water happens) and comes in eight different color options.

The bass radiator creates sound that will keep the party going long into the night. If you feel like sharing, you can connect up to three devices to the same speaker (but everybody knows your playlist is the best).

See at Amazon

Car Mounts

Always on the road? Keep in touch and get where you're going safely with a car mount that will keep your Moto G4 or Moto G4 Plus secure and hands-free.

iOttie Easy One Touch XL

You can choose a dashboard or a windshield mount with the iOttie Easy One Touch XL car mount. The XL will fit your Moto G4 or Moto G4 Plus even with a case on, so you don't have to constantly take it out of the case to install it.

The car mount really is a one-touch device to lock your phone into place or to remove it. It's fully adjustable with 360 degrees of rotation, which is necessary if you're using your Moto G4 or Moto G4 Plus as a GPS device.

See at Amazon

New Trent Arcadia magnetic car mount

The New Trent Arcadia car mount offers an alternative to windshield or dashboard mounting by using your car's air vents and a powerful magnet. The mount is available in black or blue.

The slim magnet adapter will fit inside virtually any phone case and hold your Moto G4 or Moto G4 Plus securely in place. The car mount allows you to fully rotate your phone without the need for an extended arm, and there's no cradle; just pop on your phone and go.

See at Amazon

Charging accessories

Keep your Moto G4 or Moto G4 Plus charged to the max no matter where you are with some handy charging accessories for home, office, or the road.

APLUS desktop charging cradle

The APLUS desktop charging cradle is specifically designed to fit the Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus. It keeps your phone propped up and plainly in sight while it charges, which is perfect for speakerphone calls or video watching.

The charging cradle can also become the regular resting place for your Moto G4 or Moto G4 Plus, even when it's not charging. Keeping it up off of a flat surface means you won't misplace it or lose it under papers and other desk junk again.

See at Amazon





AUKEY 30W 2-port USB car charger

When you're going to be on the road for a good stretch, why not use that time to charge your Moto G4 or Moto G4 Plus? The car charger from AUKEY allows you to charge two devices at once at equal speeds.

It includes a 3.3-foot USB cable, so you can charge your phone and use it in a car mount for speakerphone or GPS purposes. There are built-in safeguards to protect your Moto G4 or Moto G4 Plus from overheating and overcharging so you can be mindful of the road and not worry about how the charging is going.

See at Amazon