Perfect partners for your Pixel.

So you've just dropped a chunk of cash on a shiny new Pixel or Pixel XL, and it'll soon be heading your way. But what about accessories for your shiny new Google phone?

Google has a wide range of first-party accessories for its first own-branded handset, and we've also rounded up some top essentials from elsewhere. Take a look!

Daydream View

OK, OK. This is a good deal larger (and a bit more expensive) than your traditional smartphone accessory. Nevertheless, Google's Daydream View headset is something you should definitely consider buying alongside your new Pixel. Google's new phones are the first to be fully Daydream-certified, and ready for use with Google's new VR platform. Here's what Russell Holly had to say in his review:

This headset has the potential to be the best mobile VR headset you can buy, and maintain that title for quite some time. Google's efforts in implementing motion controls, controlling the software to an extent, and making sure the headset is comfortable enough to want to use for longer periods of time are great. The price is great as well, $79 is within striking distance of many higher end Google Cardboard headsets and undercuts Samsung's Gear VR by $20 on the shelf.

Daydream View doesn't have a huge number of apps or games right now, but the situation will only get better, and quickly.

See at Google Store

Google Live Cases

Google sells a range of traditional silicone cases for the Pixel and Pixel XL, but for just a little extra you can grab a Live Case. These are made of the same materials, but are customizable with your favorite photos, places (through stylized maps) or artworks. A tool on the Google Store website allows you to customize your Live Case to your liking.

The concept has been around for a while through Google's Nexus program. And Live Cases are a great way to make your Pixel or Pixel XL unique to you.

See at Google Store

More: Best Google Pixel cases

Anker PowerLine USB-C to USB-C cable

Most USB-C phones charge over a USB-A to USB-C cable. Google's phones are a bit different — like the Nexus 5X and 6P, the Pixel's boxed charger is a USB-C brick, so you need a USB-C to USB-C cable like the one boxed with the phone.

These are still relatively hard to come by, so you might want to pick up a couple of spares. Anker's PowerLine C-to-C cable is a good cheap option for a reasonable long (3 foot) backup. And it also comes in black or white, so you can match the color of your cable to your phone.

See at Amazon

Google 18W USB-C charger with USB-PD

Your Pixel will charge fastest with the bundled charger and cable, and this is exactly what you're getting here. Google's standard 18W wall plug uses USB Power Delivery for faster charging, and comes bundled with a long 1.8 meter USB-C to USB-C cable, so you've got a reasonable amount of range while your Pixel is plugged in.

This isn't the cheapest Pixel charging option, but you're guaranteed to be getting the official, Google-sanctioned wall plug here, which is capable of charging your Pixel as fast as possible.

See at Google

Chromecast

Even if you're not tempted by the flashy new 4K-capable Chromecast Ultra, the older second-generation Chromecast is well worth investing in. Google's year-old streaming dongle plugs into your TV over HDMI, and is small enough to be tucked behind your set. It's powered by a microUSB connector on its base.

Content up to 1080p is supported, with many popular streaming apps having built-in Google Cast support. For those that don't, Chromecast also lets you mirror the screen of any Chrome browser tab, or Android-based smartphones. Alternatively, the fancy new 4K Chromecast Ultra will go great with your fancy new TV.

See at Google

Anker USB-C to Micro-USB adapter (2 pack)

If you're moving from an older Android phone to a Pixel or Pixel XL, chances are you've got a mess of old Micro-USB connectors lying around. Anker's Micro-USB to USB-C adapters are small enough to fit in a wallet, and will let you use older cables with your Pixel.

See at Amazon





Your favorite?

Do you have a favorite accessory not listed here? Let us know, and we'll consider adding it!