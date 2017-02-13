This is the perfect week to save BIG on something new for you or your sweetheart! You might just win a new phone while you're at it!
Check out HTC's 7 Days of Sappiness for some sickeningly sweet deals on select phones and accessories! Through the 17th of February, you can score up to $250 off the HTC 10, A9, or M9! Also, every phone order will receive FREE shipping, FREE Uh Oh protection and a special Valentine's Day gift (everyone will get a notepad or travel water mug PLUS a few lucky people will get power chargers and free phones) from HTC to show their love. On top of all the great deals, we've teamed up with HTC this week to give two Android Central readers a new phone! Read on for all the details and to get yourself entered.
The Contest
Two lucky Android Central readers will each be taking home a brand new phone from HTC. We have a red HTC 10 and a red HTC One A9 (both US unlocked versions, best for AT&T and T-Mobile) to give away! To enter, head down to the widget below (or the big blue button if you're using the Android Central app). There are multiple ways to enter; complete all of the tasks for maximum entries and your best shot at winning! Keep in mind that all winning entries are verified and if the task was not completed or cannot be verified, a new winner will be chosen. The giveaway is open until February 20th, and winners will be announced right here shortly after the close date. Please note: while the phones are unlocked, we cannot guarantee they will work with your service provider. Good luck to everyone that enters!
Enter this sweet giveaway and you could win an HTC 10 or HTC One A9!
Reader comments
HTC 10
HTC 10. The battery life is better. Screen is better. Camera is better. Speakers are better. Everything is better.
I would prefer the HTC 10 for its better screen and greater RAM size.
HTC 10 all the way!
HTC 10, of course. It's got the power.
HTC 10 for sure. Speed, screen and battery life.
I'd prefer the 10 because I've had the A9 for over a year now and it's starting to slow down on me quite a bit so the 10 would be an awesome upgrade
It should be noted that the $250 off is for the M9. The 10 is only $150 off. If the HTC 10 was $250 off, I would have bought it right now.
The HTC 10 would be nice for the bigger screen and battery
The HTC 10 now that I've looked it up. Battery size is much larger with a Quad HD display and larger size for easier viewing.
htc 10 battery
HTC 10
HTC 10 for... reasons.
HTC 10, better specs, screen, memory AND USB-C (Gotta love not stumbling to connect it the right way!)
Love to get back to HTC, haven't had one since my M7 broke.
Have a 10. Best phone I've ever owned.
HTC 10. I previously had the One A9. I loved the device but battery life back terrible after 6ish months of use.
I would be happy with either one. I just need a real phone.
HTC 10, would take either really, but i like the size and the extra gig of memory of the 10.
The A9 is also a fantastic phone, so if no one wants...DIBS
HTC 10 all the way, great design with plenty of awesome feature.
tlxxxsracer HTC 10
htc 10 screen
I'd prefer the HTC 10 because it's an overall more powerful device but honestly I'd be happy with either one. I need one lol
HTC 10. I prefer the design.
HTC 10. Bigger screen mainly. I've come accustomed to the Note type phones
of course HTC 10 because it's newer and better
HTC10 - want the formfactor and speakers!
HTC 10 my girlfriend needs a new phone to replace her S4 and the camera is the main thing she uses.
htc10 for the better screen and battery
HTC 10, dah. Better performance, bigger screen.
I would prefer the HTC 10 simply because I am a tech enthusiast & like the higher specs & I even like the design of the 10 more
I really believe the HTC 10 for the simple fact of beautiful craftsmanship. Not that the A9 is bad but man those edges and the way the metal just flows around the body. I have a Note5 and it's just a fragile beauty compared to the beast that is the HTC 10 design. Oh and it's down right a great phone
HTC 10 for one simple reason, larger screen size!
Love to win the HTC 10 as i'm partial to the bigger screen... Will make a great replacement for my rental iPhone 6S Plus...
Good luck everyone!
Have the A9, give the 10 a spin
Would love a Red 10. Best phone out there. A9 is strictly midrange.
HTC 10 because everything about it is better.
HTC 10
I'd take either one to be honest.
Definitely the HTC 10--better specs, but also kind of a cool and refreshing design.
Red HTC 10 because I've seen the specs and I WANT IT!
HTC 10
HTC10 - I like bigger screens. But I'd be so happy with either
I want to win the HTC one a9 so I can give it to my girl and it although it won't be her Iphone anymore., at least it will look like one so her friends wont judge her lol
Red HTC 10. Better processor!
HTC 10 because it's their flagship.
HTC 10 cause of bigger screen. Even then it's still a little smaller than I would like but hey.. lol
Definitely the HTC 10: much better phone.