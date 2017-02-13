This is the perfect week to save BIG on something new for you or your sweetheart! You might just win a new phone while you're at it!

Check out HTC's 7 Days of Sappiness for some sickeningly sweet deals on select phones and accessories! Through the 17th of February, you can score up to $250 off the HTC 10, A9, or M9! Also, every phone order will receive FREE shipping, FREE Uh Oh protection and a special Valentine's Day gift (everyone will get a notepad or travel water mug PLUS a few lucky people will get power chargers and free phones) from HTC to show their love. On top of all the great deals, we've teamed up with HTC this week to give two Android Central readers a new phone! Read on for all the details and to get yourself entered.

The Contest

Two lucky Android Central readers will each be taking home a brand new phone from HTC. We have a red HTC 10 and a red HTC One A9 (both US unlocked versions, best for AT&T and T-Mobile) to give away! To enter, head down to the widget below (or the big blue button if you're using the Android Central app). There are multiple ways to enter; complete all of the tasks for maximum entries and your best shot at winning! Keep in mind that all winning entries are verified and if the task was not completed or cannot be verified, a new winner will be chosen. The giveaway is open until February 20th, and winners will be announced right here shortly after the close date. Please note: while the phones are unlocked, we cannot guarantee they will work with your service provider. Good luck to everyone that enters!

Enter this sweet giveaway and you could win an HTC 10 or HTC One A9!