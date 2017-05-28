With the arrival of the OnePlus 5, the company graduates from 'startup' status. So where does it go from here?
OnePlus had a great 2016. Last year, the company that made its name Never Settling settled into its groove. It gave us two of the best Android phones of the year at competitive price points and built vital carrier relationships while also catering to its core "unlocked" customer base. And it finally figured out software and OS updates, while steering clear of the bravado and PR blunders that had plagued earlier release cycles.
Countless smartphone hardware startups have fallen by the wayside in the time that OnePlus has existed, making the success of the company in 2016 all the more remarkable. Sure, OnePlus remains a lean organization compared to an HTC or LG, but it isn't really a startup anymore. So where next?
It wasn't long ago that you'd need an invite to buy a OnePlus phone.
From what little we know about the "5" so far, it seems like OnePlus isn't rocking the boat too much. Leaked renders show a 3T-like design with dual cameras. There'll be a fingerprint scanner on the front, which likely means a standard 16:9 display, complete with "forehead and chin" bezels. And of course, a Snapdragon 835 running the show.
That fits the established pattern of OnePlus phones to date. The manufacturer hasn't needed to do anything outlandish with its hardware. Indeed, the "cheaper flagship" space that it's operated so successfully within has restrained it from doing anything too crazy with the chassis or its innards. As a result, OnePlus has remained focused on the core experience of using the phone, and avoided the gimmicks that have ensnared many rivals.
Instead of modular add-ons or 4K screens, the differentiator for OnePlus is the brand itself — community-driven, with fans shaping the direction of OnePlus's software, and being a major part of any new phone launch. And over the past couple of years, OnePlus has been able to successfully scale up this approach, even while forging deals with carriers like O2 and Elisa in Europe.
2017 could be OnePlus's strongest year yet.
Over the next twelve months, OnePlus will need to navigate its "post-startup" phase and grow its business further, but without alienating the early adopters who helped it get where it is. It's likely there'll be more carrier deals in the works, as OnePlus nips at the heels of larger, traditional manufacturers like HTC and Sony. The challenge will be to become more mainstream without losing sight of its enthusiast-driven core. It'll be a tricky balancing act, but if OnePlus can pull it off, there's every chance 2017 could be its strongest year yet.
Other nuggets from a busy week in mobile:
- Huawei unveiled its new MateBook laptops laptops this past week — check out my hands-on preview over on iMore, and take a peek at Daniel Rubino's thoughts on Windows Central. Of the three, the MacBook-esque MateBook X looks to be the most compelling. It's unusual to see a phone (and tablet, and network infrastructure) manufacturer pursuing a slice of the (shrinking) PC market, but Huawei has proven it can produce top-tier hardware here. The new MateBooks may only be launching in six countries, but I suspect we'll see much more from the company in this space in 2018 and beyond.
- The big review of the week was Andrew Martonik's take on the HTC U11, and I agree with most of what he has to say on what is unquestionably HTC's best phone yet — and its most competitive since the One M8. Questions remain around how much this product can move the needle for HTC as it faces off against rivals both nimble and monolithic. As much as Edge Sense is neat, successfully walking the line between gimmickry and utility, and the new chassis design is beautiful, other areas of the experience, like the Sense software itself, and the front ID, look stale.
- I'm cautiously optimistic about the future of Motorola, a company which has existed in various states of flux and transition for the better part of half a decade. The original cellphone manufacturer still has a lot to contribute, and has struck a chord with the battery-focused "Play" series and the near indestructible "Force" line. It's strong internationally with its Moto G line, and still very much present in the U.S. through its dealings with Verizon. And it still has the financial muscle of Lenovo behind it. Don't count out
MotoMotorola just yet.
That about does it for this week. Right now I'm in Taipei, Taiwan ahead of Computex 2017 (with CrackBerry Kevin and friends). Computex is one of Asia's biggest tech shows, promising new phones, PCs, gaming hardware and other surprises. Watch out for our coverage here on AC, as well as Windows Central in the coming week.
If they can nail the camera quality in all lights then it'll be strong contender. Till now it offered great value but with one caveat that camera doesn't stand up to flagships costing double the money. If they get the camera comparable with S8, Pixel etc then they can call it a true "flagship killer".
Personally, I can sacrifice on lots of features but camera is one which I want the phone be top notch.
The HTC U11 camera is better than the S8 and Pixel plus significantly better sound and performance. And versions work on all US and International carriers not just GSM.
The only thing that killed the htc 11 for me was them placing such a small battery. If it was around 3500mah then it's probably a day one buy for me
According to Andrew Martonik's review the battery on the HTC U11 has been "consistently stronger" than the S8. With Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0 it shouldn't present a problem for the vast majority of people.
The rumored battery for the OnePlus 5 is in the range you seek yet for $439 vs $599 the many additional compromises and peculiarities may not be worth $160 for others.
I caught Andrews comment as well. According to past history, and HTC with 3000 mAh should have similar battery life as a Oneplus with 3600 mAh. 14 days of standby time on the U11 is pretty good, but the Oneplus 5 seems like it will be a decent phone.
I don't see how that would be possible with 600mah more to play with if the battery is indeed a 3600mah, Even more so if the display is 1080p
I am coming from both a Mate 9 and a Oneplus 3t, so you could imagine the drop in battery life for me if I went with the HTC 11
I can only speak for my own usage, but the U11's battery has been fine. Stronger than the GS8 by a bit, about on par with the LG G6.
Why hasn't there been a phone that supports QC4.0?
Too bad the HTC U11 has that horrible sense UI, and good luck getting updates. Other than that it's great.
One plus...You might just get my money this year, let's see what you show us.
1+
I'm looking forward to it as well, could be my 1st break from Nexus devices. I don't expect perfection at half the price, just a great value for the money. This is what they seemed to do with the 3
Same here. Hoping to upgrade to the OP5 from my Nexus 5X. But I'm slightly worried about the rumours on the pricing... This may be the year in which OP approaches flagship prices.
I would then might consider the HTC U11 if the price is too high. I think both could be good options.
Still not interested in OnePlus. They don't work on Verizon, for one, and I still have a sour taste in my mouth from the stupid invite system to purchase the phone.
They did something less than ideal three years ago and you're still upset?
Still doesn't work on Verizon?
They've come a long way since then. You're missing out.
Yeah, pretty simple, let the past go and change carrier. 😁
Really? You're still mad over the invite system? Stop acting like a little schoolgirl and grow up.
They were never a startup. Also when we talk about how they've finally figured out updates why are we ignoring the fact that their previous phones are still out of date on major Android releases (and security updates as far as I know). Why do we hold One Plus to a different standard than everyone else?
One plus could do extremely well (and I think has done extremely well) because of what Google did with the Nexus line.
Google killing off the Nexus line left a lot of it's users wondering what phone would replace it. The Nexus was far from a perfect phone but it's price point with it's specs made it extremely desirable.
I believe OnePlus is the only OEM that has the capability to pick up what Google dropped.
How can you claim that OnePlus has "figured out updates"?! Tell that to all us OnePlus 2 folks who are waiting, WAITING, *WAITING* for the PROMISED Nougat 7 update? It's now up to Nougat 7.1 (or more?) now. And Google is already starting to show off the "O" version. And nothing but "radio silence" from OnePlus! There was rumor of January, then April, and now it's JUNE! And NOTHING from them. Are they waiting for it to be beyond two years since the first introduction of the OnePlus 2 so they can now say "oh, well, you CAN'T expect us to give updates for a > 2 year old phone, can you?" It's NOT a hardware issue -- the OnePlus 2 is fully capable of running Nougat. They bent over backwards for the owners of the OnePlus 3 and 3T to get the update out (not the fastest company to do so, but they did it). What about us! How about some OFFICIAL word from OnePlus about the 2? I said OFFICIAL, not hacked ROMs from other places!
The OnePlus forums keep on just shutting down threads about Nougat for OnePlus 2 without ANY explanation. It's like they believe that by just denying and ignoring is a suitable "answer"! I think they only care about the OnePlus 3 folks! With the OnePlus 5 due out soon, maybe the OnePlus 3/3T people will soon be treated like red-headed stepchildren, too?
As a 3T owner, that potential concerns me too. What they do going forward with the 3 line will determine whether I give them any more of my money down the road, or dismiss them completely. Your move OnePlus.
Rather than singing love songs to OnePlus, how about sitting them down and DEMAND an explanation. DEMAND a timetable for release of the PROMISED Nougat update for the OnePlus 2. DEMAND they stop just stonewalling. If their feet aren't held to the fire, they will continue to treat OnePlus 2 and (SOON!) OnePlue 3/3T owners badly.