Diversity in Android means we can disagree on the 'best' phone, but still both have a great phone.
This week I wrote a three-month follow-up to our Pixel review, keeping up our tradition of returning to high-profile devices several months on to see how they've held up over time. As seems to be the case any time we talk about our favorite phones, there's a large amount of dissent in the comments section and on Twitter saying how far off base we are about determining that a phone is still the best.
There are a half-dozen great high-end phones available at any given time.
The argument usually boils down to "but it doesn't have x feature or y feature, which I always use." What's glossed over in these arguments is that you can absolutely be correct that this phone may not be right for you because it's missing a feature you want — but at the same time I can still say the Pixel and Pixel XL are the best phones available today. The diversity of the Android market — even when we're only talking about high-end, expensive phones — is still strong enough to give you several great phones to choose from at any given time.
You see, even our "best android phone" article is a list with multiple options on it. Sure we've determined that the Pixel still sits at the top, but at this point we also include the Galaxy S7, OnePlus 3T and Huawei Mate 9 as viable "best" alternatives for people with different tastes. We heartily recommend (and use ourselves) all four of those phones, and chances are you can find one in the group that appeals to you more than the rest.
They all offer different combinations of features for those who just have to have something specific. For people who aren't so discerning about one feature or spec, though, they're probably going to enjoy the phone we consider the top in the group: the Google Pixel. So understand that just because we have determined one to be the top of the heap doesn't mean your choice isn't also valid; this isn't a zero-sum game, there can (and will) be multiple winners here.
And with that, few more thoughts on the week that was:
- We're finally going to see the official launch of Android Wear 2.0 in a couple of weeks, alongside some new hardware. The platform desperately needs this injection of excitement.
- Now that the Nougat update has landed for my OnePlus 3T, I've tossed a SIM back in it to see how it is.
- So far all seems good. It's fast, clean and now has the latest Android features. Just a fantastic phone for only $439.
- Finally caved and bought Bose QC35 headphones. Even though I already had noise-cancelling headphones, the over-ear design on the Bose is dramatically more comfortable for all of the travel I do. The noise cancellation is top notch as well.
Have a great week, everyone.
-Andrew
Reader comments
I like different phones too, I have a Moto Z Play and a Lumia 950 XL ... I might be the only person on AC that will admit to owning a Windows phone.
Nope, you're not alone. We are a minority but we do exist. I like having one of each, it's fun.
I love mine.
How do you like the 950 XL? I had the 950, but outside of the camera, I was disappointed with it.
Whole heartedly agree with your comments re QC35. I spent some time dithering about upgrading from my QC15 phones. Turned out to be a good decision and they are much more comfortable that the old pair.
Even bigger for me coming from on-ear headphones that were definitely more compact, but not nearly as comfortable. The Bose are just on another level.
You forgot about the part where you're being paid by the OEM for whatever phone you think is the best. Or whatever phone you write more than one article about in a week. Or whatever phone that particular commenter doesn't like.
The money is just rolling in!
IF people understood that Best Phone is an opinion, we would have so much less childishness in the comments.
Here is what I see...
If AC chooses to praise the phone people use, the writer is brilliant. If something other is praised, AC writers are idiots (or paid by the manufacturer) writing "click bait".
Immaturity is commonplace.
I have to agree with the folks here on AC about the Pixel. I've owned the s7 edge, OP3 and the pixel. I've sold the other 2 and kept the pixel. I haven't held or used the v20 yet, but not really wanting to either. I got the pixel about a week after it was available and it really is a kick ass phone.
Camera is very good, months later and it hasn't slowed down, my storage magically rises every 30 days (thanks to Google photos) and it just hasn't given me one single issue at all. The 6p was a great phone, but the Bluetooth made me absolutely mental and feels like a snail after owning the pixel for a while (my wife and son still have the 6p).
Of course it's just my opinion, but yes... The Pixel is king and love the size.
A lot of the dissent is people trying to justify their investment to themselves.
I'll tell people about my phone and recommend it, but arguing about Apple v Samsung or Galaxy v Pixel is playground level.
^THIS!
Have an S7E and an iPhone. Love both of them. Use what makes you happy.
It is amusing how some get so exercised over what others spent THEIR money on...
My only issue with the Pixel is the pricing, but if it's worth it to you then by all means enjoy your purchase.
Yup still an issue for many. Big reason why our "best" list includes the Mate 9 at $599 and the OnePlus 3T at $439.
*yawn* we need a little political diatribe....maybe you could do a count down to the repeal of the aca?
Actually, what the argument usually boils down to is "It's not a Samsung." The Samfanatics simply can't tolerate the blasphemy of the infidels.
Granted, that's not always the case. Some people really just don't dig the phone, and that's okay. But those Samfans, man...
Pokegate: 07/14/16 - Never Forget...
You guys (knowingly) create the setting with these highly subjective "Best" articles so don't go whining when you get the same subjective feedback. "if you can't stand the heat, get out of the kitchen..."