There's more to tech than conflict, and there's more to life than tech.
When I was nine years old, I was sitting on the sill in my kitchen talking to my mother, and as I looked out on to the driveway a man sprinted through the front gates towards me, holding a gun that looked, to my young eyes, the size of a bazooka. He motioned for us to be quiet as he hid behind my father's truck, and as I sat there, paralyzed, my mom picked me up and sprinted to the other side of the house.
If Google's CEO issues a memo to his employees citing the "personal cost of [President Trump's] executive order on [his] colleagues," we are going to mention it.
What I learned later is that the man was trying to break into the heavily-fortified compound of a neighbor a few houses down, and as he fled to seek shelter behind my father's truck, more than a dozen police officers were setting up a perimeter. Once established, a group of six stormed the driveway from each side, cutting off the would-be burglar and arresting him. I learned of this, and many similar incidents, in the months and years since emigrating from Johannesburg to Toronto, where I have now lived for over 20 years.
I've long taken for granted that Canada is my home, and that I am relatively safe from persecution just by being a citizen of this particular nation. Back in the early 90s, during Apartheid South Africa, I was a bit too young and sheltered to realize what my country's government was doing, and had done for 40 years, to systemically reduce the rights of a majority of its population — but my parents weren't. They were keenly aware of the system of imbalance that kept people poor and desperate, and that enormous change was necessary — and imminent — in that beautiful country. Change came, and kept coming, and for many reasons we left for a nation that proudly codified its constitution around inclusiveness and stability. And though I miss South Africa intensely, I understand and empathize with my parents' decision to leave a precarious situation.
We at AC are often told, when reporting on topics outside the immediate tech sphere, to pare back, to focus on "what we're good at," to resist the temptation to politicize our rhetoric or inflame the readership. As much as I like the idea that Android Central is a soothing balm, a respite from the divisive nature of political discourse in early 2017, the reality is that we are just as inextricably linked to the decisions of elected officials as the rest, and to avoid it entirely would be a disservice to our readership.
Respect and listen to one another this week, folks.
If Google's CEO issues a memo to his employees citing the "personal cost of [President Trump's] executive order on [his] colleagues," we are going to mention it, even as we continue to recommend great products and report on rumors of this year's flagships.
I also feel a personal obligation to stand up for the rights of immigrants, for the millions of good people whose decisions to move between nations often comes at enormous personal and financial risk. That I am an editor at an Android-related website is a privilege that I may not have been able to achieve without the personal and financial risk taken by my parents 22 years ago.
A few notes from the week:
- The Note 7 saga is over, and while I wasn't thrilled with the results, I appreciate Samsung's thoroughness, and I expect that outcome to be positive for the entire industry.
- The Galaxy S8 is shaping up to be one hell of a follow-up.
- So is the LG G6, but will it have enough to really differentiate itself from the high-end competition?
- I received Nougat on my OnePlus 3 and HTC 10, and now I can't decide which implementation I like better.
- Both, however — all phones upgraded to Nougat, in fact, are enormously improved. This is the most significant "minor" Android update I've ever used.
- I was quite amazed as how far-reaching Alex's investigation on which Android phone Trump uses went. It was picked up by Vanity Fair, Fox News, Vice, The Telegraph, Quartz, Yahoo Finance, Politico, Daring Fireball, The Guardian, Der Standard, El Mundo and many more news outlets.
- Had a blast playing and writing about Myst, which came to Android this week.
- Also having a blast reading through the first week of Ask Jerry. Join us in the forums if you haven't already!
Respect and listen to one another this week, folks.
-Daniel
Reader comments
From The Editor's Desk: An immigrant
This ban should have been implemented years ago
People that don't learn the mistakes of the past are bound to repeat them. Research the "No Nothing" party. Nativists seem to spring up every time the 2 party system breaks down.
Yup. In hyper-partisan environments where nothing can get done it leads the door open for a demagogue and that's what we have today.
"leads" should be "leaves"
And I was wrong, I meant "Know Nothing" instead of "No Nothing'. It's been a while since I researched that part of our history. Trumps actions remind me of President Adams Alien and Sedition Acts. It was so bad that Jefferson and Madison were almost charged with Treason. Journalists were fined and jailed for writing articles suggesting we align with France instead of England. This all happened when the Federalists got the upper hand over the Republicans (no relationship with the current Republican party). Lincoln helped found the Republican party after the current parties collapsed and the secret "Know Nothing" party grabbed power on the basis that Catholic immigrants should be banned.
Why?
It was, several times over the past 20+ years, even high count deportations
Sad that that wouldn't have done anything, given no one in those countries have attacked the United States...
But what about other countries?
Most terrorist attacks / mass murderes are from US citizens, especially white guys. Saudi Arabia supplied most of the 911 guys and that country will never be banned.
Yeah, by Native Americans.
This is not about religion – this is about terror and keeping our country safe. There are over 40 different countries worldwide that are majority Muslim that are not affected by this order. Please stop with the misinformation.
Remind me again, how many people have been killed in the US by terrorists from the banned countries?
Hint: none
OK, so what about Saudi Arabia? They are a well known haven for terrorists, yet no ban on them. So if they're not going to go after the countries that have actually attacked us, why go after some who haven't?
+worldsoutro
It's not his fault. His mommy dropped him on his head and gave him permanent brain damage.
Agreed. When I start taking advice of pompous Canadians, it will be too late to save our country. I didn't vote for Trump, but he is our President. America first, screw America's hat and their stupid King!
Sigh...
Here we go again.
Aren't you just glad that you now can go to Political Central for all your politic feeds now?
Yesterday was bad enough. No more. I want to argue over phones. lol
Agreed.
First world problem if I've ever heard one....
No doubt. Still beats this...
"I also feel a personal obligation to stand up for the rights of immigrants..."
Exactly what does that mean? Now many on the left when asked what this mean they will say everyone in the world has a right to come to the US. Why is that? And if that's not what you mean, then exactly what is it you do mean?
During the campaign season many did a lot of big talking that they would move to Canada if Trump won. Unfortunately nearly all decided not to follow through on that promise. However Canada's immigration policy is one where they require someone to wait two years and be able to contribute to Canadian society in order to get in. Look at Mexico's southern border. If someone tries to get into Mexico illegally, they are lucky to stay alive. The only border wall Mexico is opposed to is one on their northern border.
And much of this talk about immigrants actually refer to the refugees from Syria. Well guess what, there is a huge difference between a refugee and an immigrant, but so many on the left mingle the definitions of legal immigrant, illegal immigrant and refugee to mean the same thing and they don't. A refugee is someone TEMPORARILY fleeing their home because of some danger with the intent of returning once the danger has passed.
And all this talk about a ban is wrong too. It's not a ban, it's a moratorium. Once again, a huge difference. Does America not have the right to vet people coming into this country? Look at the wife of the San Bernardino terrorists. She certainly was not properly vetted before being allowed entry because of how much we have learned what she and her family were involved in before coming to the US.
As to the Syrian refugees, what is going on is a crisis. But I don't notice any of you on the left shedding any tears that Syrian Christians, were essentially denied access to the US by Obama. There was no outrage over that. Just because Obama said there was proper vetting going on doesn't mean there was. He also said if we liked our doctor we could keep out doctor. Look at what his very own people said under oath to congress...
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/federal-eye/wp/2015/11/17/senior-oba...
"Several high-level administration officials have warned in recent months just how challenging this can be. While they say U.S. security measures are much better than in the past, vetting Syrian refugees poses a quandary: How do you screen people from a war-torn country that has few criminal and terrorist databases to check?"
"FBI Director James Comey added in congressional testimony last month that “a number of people who were of serious concern” slipped through the screening of Iraq War refugees, including two arrested on terrorism-related charges. “There’s no doubt that was the product of a less than excellent vetting,” he said."
"But one of the senior administration officials at Tuesday’s briefing acknowledged the limitations inherent in screening refugees from Syria, where it’s very difficult to determine something as basic as an applicant’s criminal history."
Explain what is wrong with putting a moratorium on refugees coming into the US before we get a handle on being able to do proper vetting of who is coming to the country. Daniel, how comfortable would you be having someone move in next door to your family who wasn't properly vetted?
Couldn't agree more. Thank you.
Thank you for the great explanation but unfortunately it will fall on deaf ears because people have picked sides and drawn battle lines. Trying to explain to certain people that we have to properly screen people before they come into this country is hopeless. Nobody is saying that we don't want immigrants coming to America, all we are trying to do is properly screen the bad ones out and yes we are at war with ISIS. Anybody that denies that we are at war with ISIS is only fooling themselves. I'm all for good hard-working immigrants coming to America but we do need to make sure that we are only getting good people. Yes we have a problem at the southern border and we need to fix it. Securing the border is not racist, This isn’t inhumane. It’s exercising common-sense compassion to keep human beings safe. It’s about fully vetting foreigners and merely following the laws the people–through our representative form of government within our republic–agreed upon. This is common sense people. Nobody should be arguing over this. Without a strong border, without a common language and without a defined culture (yes America has a culture) you cannot have a country. These are facts.
Very good comment that I agree with.
Well, I hate this entire thing where the left just mixes up words and definitions. An immigrant is someone who moves to a country to assimilate into that country. We today mostly forget that there was a decades long ban on immigration after the big wave of immigrants after the 1920's in order to let those immigrants settie in and become assimilated and the country be able to absorb them.
People can be compassionate while being secure too. What people like Daniel conveniently don't talk about is how Trump has talked about ways to help refugees over there, to help solve the problem at the root. To be truly compassionate we need to make sure we are secure because if we aren't properly vetting and we do get more attacks like what happened in San Bernardino people will truly want a total ban on refugees.
I've never seen a definition of immigration that includes assimilation. They're two distinct things. I live in NYC and it seems like we have every culture of the world living here and we seem to be getting along.
Ok, explain to me why someone would want to immigrate, which is coming to live permanently, in the US or any other nation if not to assimilate? No one will immigrate to a country that they don't wish to be a part of, unless of course they have subversive ideas.
Look at the great immigration wave of the late 19th to early 20th century. These were people who wanted to come to America, to partake of the American dream, to become Americans. It doesn't mean leaving one's heritage behind but they most certainly did want to immigrate. They wanted to learn American ways and take advantage of them to better themselves and their families.
They may be immigrating to escape persecution based on race, religion, gender or sexual orientation; to provide a better future for themselves and their family; the may have family in the place they're immigrating to; war, etc.
You already have a system to screen immigrants. That's what visas are for.
Yet that system is broken. Did you not read the quotes from Obama administrations I put in, with links? Just because there is a system does not mean that the system is adequate. The fact Tashfeen Malik was able to get a visa proves that the system was inadequate because of what we have learned that should have been found in a thorough vetting process.
There is never going to be a system that is full-proof. We're not mind readers and we can't predict the future. The system we have in place now is the best it's going to be.
And you're right, there is never going to be a fool proof system. Then again, there will never be a fool proof home security system, but you lock your doors, right?
And why is the system we have in place "the best it's going to be?" Improvement stops now?
I'm not sure how your analogy applies here. It's more like the electric company coming to your house and you refusing to let him in even though he's shown his company ID, has all your personal information and account number, all his electrical equipment and a company truck parked outside.
You can check the vetting process yourself and tell us how it can be improved.
No, but letting people in because they say they aren't criminals isn't the best we can do either. And part of the problem was Obama going on and on how everyone was thoroughly vetted when his own administration officials said the exact opposite under oath. When you have cross talk from the same administration it all leads to frustration.
What about her husband that was born in the US and still killed people?
Tashfeen is a woman and her parents are from Pakistan. That's also where Bin Laden was hiding.
It also wasn't on this list.
And you still didn't answer the question. What about her husband that was a natural born citizen of the United States?
Don't expect to get a real answer. I've asked many people that are for this ban as written that refuse to answer the question.
If by "that question" you're referring to Tom's "What about her husband," there's not much to answer because it's a pointless question. What about him?
Yeah, putting limits on who can come in to the country won't help with the bad guys who are already here. But it may help keep some of the bad guys who are not already here out. It won't save the lives of people who will be hurt by those who are already here, but it may save the lives of people who would be hurt by those who are not already here.
Yep. Not an answer to the question.
The distinction you're failing to make is that Obama spoke about Syrian refugees, while Daniel's comment about immigrants was about immigrants as a whole. The vast majority of these that come in legally go through a vetting process far stricter and more difficult to get past than that of Canada, or for that matter most Western countries. As someone who is an immigrant to the US, I can tell you that the US makes it extremely difficult already. The process includes amongst many other things a thorough review of every single international trip you've made in the last 10 years, criminal checks from your home country, criminal checks here in the US, health checks etc. The FBI is involved heavily in these background checks. It takes a significant amount of time, and a huge amount of work on the part of the immigrants.
To say that these types of immigrants, whether they're from South Africa, which both Daniel and I are from, or from Iran or Sudan is not extreme enough shows a complete lack of understanding of the current system. The FBI and the State Dept routinely fail people for no particularly good reason too.
And these immigrants are not just here to leech off the economy. On average they contribute significantly to the advancement of technology and other areas of the country. Another immigrant who had to go through the same process, also from South Africa, is Elon Musk. Look how many jobs he's created, let alone the innovation he's added.
So it's important to differentiate between refugees from countries in the midst of a civil war, where such background checks are not possible, and other legal immigrants.
Just a quick point of correction, you cannot be at war with a terrorist organization. This a fundamentally flawed position that assumes a terrorist organization has a central command, leadership structure, and an organized, standing army. None of this actually exists in case of a terrorist organization. That is what makes the US military approach so ineffective. Even if you stamp out the "leadership" in a certain area, the copycat cells and perhaps worse can spring up anywhere. The best way to fight terrorism is to not succumb to the fear, uncertainty, and doubt that is seeded as a result. I know that this is hard to accept, especially because physical violence usually invokes a like for like response, but this is a fact. If everyone walls off and all freedoms of expression, freedoms of movement, and freedoms of choice are eroded the terrorists won.
You do have to screen people who are coming into a country.
The people who were detained at JFK airport had been screened though, and deemed fit to enter the US... So why was it decided they should be indefinitely detained without access to legal council? The only real reason I can think of is that the US commander in chief hasn't got the first clue that the hell he's doing.
Agreed.
+1 million but you're comment will definitely fall on deaf ears.
It's nice to see someone that think the same
Stop human, liberals hate facts
Hmm, I wonder which word you don't fully understand... "Liberal" or "fact".
It's probably neither of them.
No, he nailed it.
Considering the "alt facts" movement was started primarily by the red party, no, he isn't.
+10000000
Wait, you mean President Trump actually cares about the safety and well-being of the citizens of this country? Didn't he learn anything from the previous administration?
He doesn't care about the safety and well-being of this country. He wants to look good to the idiots who voted for him and cover up the fact that he doesn't know what he's doing. He also wants to punish countries that he doesn't do business with. All of the Middle East countries that Trump has a business stake in are curiously left off this executive order.
Maybe he doesn't do business with them because he doesn't want to help fund terrorism.
The Saudis funded Bin Laden
You go on and on about Saudi Arabia not being on the list. The Obama administration created the list where Trump got the countries.
And oddly enough Trump has business ties to every country that isn't on the ban list. How odd.
And you don't know what you are talking about.
No one said anyone has a right to come to the US but we have never been a country that has turned it's back on the downtrodden.
Many people said they would move to Canada? Can you name five people?
We have a very stringent vetting process now. No one is a mind-reader so we can't tell what anyone would do, American or immigrant. And the wife the San Bernardino shooter came from Pakistan. Why isn't Pakistan or Saudi Arabia on the list?
Plenty of celebrities and I would say good riddance.
"Many people said they would move to Canada? Can you name five people?"
Bryan Cranston
Chelsea Handler
Stephen King
Lena Dunham
Barbara Streisand
Chloe Sevigny
Would you like more who said they would move to Canada or elsewhere?
"We have a very stringent vetting process now."
This statement proves that you didn't even read my entire comment as I proved comments by Obama administration officials who admitted under oath we don't have stringent vetting processes and many times have no way of knowing who some of these people are because there is simply no records to look at.
"Why isn't Pakistan or Saudi Arabia on the list?"
Agreed, why aren't they. See, unlike you I won't blindly support a person. If Obama said the sky was green you would have ever leftist coming out arguing how he was right. But people on the right will question why those countries were left off. But the fact you know about her means you have to no we don't have proper vetting procedures or she would never have been allowed in.
If your list is accurate at least you can name five. Most people I be asked can't do that. If you have more list them. I would like to see what you consider "many".
I've read your comment. No where do the officials state how the process could be better. The current administration hasn't stated how the process could be better.
I'm not sure what your last statement has to do with what I said. I think the process is strigent enough but you and the administration think it's not. If it's not why leave Pakistan and Saudi Arabia out of it?
Bryan Cranston
Samuel L. Jackson
Lena Dunham
Neve Campbell
Cher
Miley Cyrus
Barbara Streisand
Ne-Yo
Amy Schumer
Chelsea Handler
Jon Stewart
Whoopi Goldberg
Keegan-Michael Kay
George Lopez
Al Sharpton
Ruth Bader Ginsberg *
* promised, then retracted
So you constitute "many" as 15. Got it.
My neighbors to the right of me, that would make it 21.
Hahaha
I remember Hannity saying he would move away if Obama won in 2012. And yet...
He also said he was going to have himself waterboarded and he never went through with it.
Because a proper vetting was already in place. Because there hasn't been a case of a refugee 'terrorist' attack on American soil. Because it's all about fear mongering for weak and simple minded with built in resentment against anyone who doesn't look like them.
Interesting how we are constantly told that we need to be more like Europe that we need to learn from their leadership.
Well, maybe you ought to do some research into what refugees are doing in Paris, in Cologne, in Berlin, in Malmo, etc.
We might be able to learn from those European mistakes.
Really? Proper vetting was in place? Because according to the FBI and CIA directors under Obama there wasn't. There wasn't hardly any information for refugees to be looked at according to the directors in sworn testimony to congress.
And look at what happened in Paris. 4 terrorists got through in a group of 198 refugees and killed 130. Look at Cologne. Do we want to wait till those types of things happen here before we actually tighten up our vetting process?
If you won't post a source, I guess I will.
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2017/01/29/us/refugee-vetting-proces...
And to curb your fear mongering misinformation, refugees are vetted differently in Europe.
Also, not all of them came through as refugees. Some of the terrorists were Belgian and French citizens already.
I'd be more comfortable with them as a neighbor, than people like you.
Why no "moratorium" on people from Saudi Arabia? Oh, right. Trump has business interests there. Also, tell me about all those Syrians who have committed crimes here and I can show you millions of more white Christians who have done something. Take your xenophobia somewhere else.
Thanks for the rational commentary. Well said.
Great response and show of all the hypocrisy that goes around.
The State Department has been doing an excellent job vetting immigrants and refugees. There were many layers of vetting. Immigrants and refugees with green cards are being held against their will--a clear violation of due process.
Thank you! Well said...
Best post on AC in months. You sir, are more qualified to write for this site than ANY of the current staff!
Worry about Canada. I see the other side of illegal immigration in the US and it's problem. I get tired of hearing people say "in my country" if you live here (US) legally then the US is your country. If you don't like the policies then you can go back to where you came from.
This site needs to leave politics out of this.
AC won't leave politics out of it. They are radical far leftists who want to stir the pot and get people mad at each other.
I get the impression you don't know what "radical" actually means.
I think he does.
It seems you don't either.
-advocating or based on thorough or complete political or social change; representing or supporting an extreme or progressive section of a political party"
I can read and see what he's trying to say🤔
Being opposed to a policy that's also opposed by numerous Republicans, including our VP, is not radical. It's especially not radical when said policy is enacted via EO by a president who couldn't even garner more votes than his opponent.
It's almost like click bait. I agree with your comment above. People from other countries that don't live here need to look to countries like the UK, Germany, and France. That's why the US is finally doing what they should have a long time ago. How is it that people come here and expect the people of this country to bend to them? I think if I moved to a foreign country I would learn the native language. I bet it makes driving a bit harder.
If you don't like the content of their site you're under no obligation to come here. They control the content of their site, not you.
Bullshit, it's a problem. I live in AZ, and it's the fear mongers, racists and politicians who say it is, despite the fact, illegal immigration has been decreasing since 2007.
I lived in Tucson too and know of the times federales crossed the border actually firing at US citizen on US soil.
http://www.newsmax.com/TomFitton/Mexico-Fires-Border-Patrol/2015/05/27/i...
Stop with this go back to where you came from nonsense. Unless you are 100% native American, which judging by your comments, I'm sure you're not, someone from your family came here as an immigrant.
Native Americans weren't originally from here either. This country is full of immigrants including Native Americans.
OK this is only a temp ban for countries with harbouring know terrorist
What's the big deal
What country was Bin Laden born in? And what country was he killed in?
Why weren't those countries on the list?
Countries in the ban
Iraq
Iran
Syria
Libya
Sudan
Somalia
Yemen
Countries whose citizens were involved in 911 that are not part of the ban
Lebanon
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Egypt
Muslim Countries Trump has business interests in that are not part of the ban harbouring known terrorists.
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Egypt
Indonesia
Turkey
Qatar
Azerbaijan
Continue believing this ban is all fairly objective.
None of the major U.S. terrorist attacks or plots on or since Sept. 11, 2001, appear to have been carried out by people from the seven countries. The 19 men involved in the Sept. 11 attacks were from Egypt, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates. The same is true of other prominent incidents since the Sept. 11 attacks.
In the 2009 Fort Hood shooting, Nidal Hassan, then a U.S. Army major who killed 13 and wounded 31, was born in the U.S.
The 2013 Boston marathon bombing that killed three and wounded hundreds more was carried out by brothers Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, born in Russia and Krygystan respectively.
In the 2015 San Bernardino attack, Pakistan-born Tashfeen Malik and her American-born husband, Syed Rizwan Farook, killed more than a dozen co-workers and injured 21 more.
The 2016 Orlando, Fla., nightclub attack, killing 49 and wounding more than 50, was carried out by Omar Mateen, who was born in New York. -source;WSJ
The countries on Trump's ban list; Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. WHY DON'T YOU TRUMPETS GET YOUR FACTS STRAIGHT!!! *YOU* ARE PART OF THE PROBLEM, NOT THE SOLUTION!!!
Thank you
Too bad Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Qatar, etc aren't included if that were true.
Trump does business there, they'll always get a free pass.
Are you really that stupid?
Much respect Mr Bader. For the people out there that no longer know or understand what respect is I'll give you the literal definition; admire (someone or something) deeply, as a result of their abilities, qualities, or achievements. This ban is a spit in the face to human beings with a decent set of morals. Your morals are basically trash if you agree with this ban. Don't bother with the labels because I don't "identify" with any political ethnic or religious affiliation. I am a father and a husband. Nothing more, nothing less. I have children that I am raising in this world with great morals and methods. It's very unfortunate that we have had president after president since JFK that has been completely dishonorable. Every single one. Republican and Democrat. I hope 2020 is the year. I hope that this maniacal garbage understands the country he is shaping. Doubtful.
You're entitled to your opinion, but i see it as a way to protect us.
Protect from what? There are radical groups already in the US that have nothing to do with ISIS or Islam. We have more gun deaths than any other developed country.
And if we were bolstering our national security, why did Trump drop the military members from the National Security Counsel and put Steve "Breitbart" Bannon in their place?
Gun deaths, I didn't realize gun kill people on their own.
They make it significantly easier.
Sure, but not wearing a seatbelt when driving increases your chances of death. Most people are responsible. Look deeper in to gun deaths and you'd be surprised. So do you think that taking guns away will stop violence? Tell that to someone that hates this country and everything thing it stands for and intends to kill people. Maybe someone that is responsible with a gun is there to stop them.
Do you think banning Muslims will stop all forms of extremism?
If the comparatively few deaths from extremism are too much, why are everyday deaths that are made significantly easier thanks to the NRA given a pass?
I never said banning Muslims, but when it does come to those countries who commits the most attacks? I don't recall any news of Christians blowing themselves up or using planes to crash in to buildings in the name of Christianity recently.
Americans commit far more terror attacks on their homeland.
Please explain
Stop being so scared. Why is everyone on the right driven by fear. It's like a disease. You live in a constant state of fear and base all your decisions on being scared.
Scared, not me. My children yes. Maybe you need to step outside your bubble and away from the TV, The View isn't news.
Maybe be a responsible parent and explain why they shouldn't be afraid just because other people look different.
Please, I'm white married to a black woman. Idiot
Okay, and? You can still take the time to explain to your children why they shouldn't be afraid of other people.
Look different? My kids already understand. Kids want to know "why aren't your mommy and daddy the same color." I think I got this and if I need parenting advice it won't come from you or this site.
I can't tell if you're genuinely this myopic or just pretending.
You are a great father sir!
Once again, there is no ban. It is a moratorium. You say this is a spit in the face of people with decent set of morals, but what do you do when ISIS has said they will put in their people among the refugees.
http://www.newsweek.com/how-isis-smuggles-terrorists-among-syrian-refuge...
"In the case of the Paris attacks, only four of the 198 refugees who arrived on the Greek island of Leros that day were terrorists. That is just 2 percent. But that 2 percent were able to carry out an attack that killed at least 130 people."
Even Obama's CiA director said sometimes all they can do is merely ask a person if they have an past terrorist ties.
http://www.cnsnews.com/news/article/melanie-hunter/fbi-director-admits-u...
“We can only query against that which we have collected, and so if someone has never made a ripple in the pond in Syria in a way that would get their identity or their interests reflected in our database, we can query our database til the cows come home, but … there’ll be nothing show up, because we have no record on that person,” said Comey."
You can spout all these meaningless platitudes you want, but what it comes down to is someone like you has your eyes closed. You seem to think everyone in the world has the same set of values as we do and they most certainly do not. You are quick to trash your fellow citizens than you are people who wish to kill them.
👏
What you still seem to be missing is this is only an insult to the intelligence of people like you. These countries on the ban list are not even countries that major terrorist attackers have come from as I stated in a previous comment. It's an insult to your intelligence. That is all. The countries that the terrorists came from aren't on the ban at all. You know why?
No, they are countries that all have a heavy presence of ISIS or ISIS affiliated groups and have fractured or failed governments. The only exception being Iran, but they are just known to spout "Death to America" every other day. The other countries all have functioning governments with the ability to provide information on their citizens, at least theoretically.
Since it seems you need some education. You know, throwing words around that you think mean something when they actually mean something else.
Definition of Ban; an official exclusion of a person from an organization, country, or activity.
Definition of Moratorium; a temporary prohibition of an activity.
Like I said before, the TRUMPETS are part of the problem, not the solution...
Your comprehension and respect of other's opinions is sorely lacking.
HAHAHAHA, says the guy that says ban Muslims!!!! Hahahaha WHAT A JOKE!!!!
Except I never said that. Your hysterical lying ranting is ridiculous.
Right, and this is a temporary thing, hence a moratorium..
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/01/28/us/politics/annotating-trump-immigrat...
President Trump on Friday afternoon approved a sweeping executive order that suspended entry of all refugees to the United States for 120 days, barred Syrian refugees indefinitely, and blocked entry into the United States for 90 days for citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. It also barred green card holders from those countries from re-entering the United States, the Department of Homeland Security said, though the administration said exemptions could be granted."
The fact there are end dates show it's temporary. Seems like you're the one in need of education. This is being done so that the new administration can get a handle on what the situation truly is like.
It's not a ban, it's a moratorium. These were the countries identified by the Obama Administration. The list can be updated, once the new administration can get it's folks confirmed.
STFU about politics and cover tech. Nobody comes to AC because they care what the writers have to say about American politics or the way we run our country and we certainly don't care what a Canadian or a South African has to say about it. Go do YOUR country the way YOU want to do it and I promise that we aren't going to care even a little bit how you decide to run your country. It's your country and you can feel free to fill it with anyone you want to let in, but back off and quit pretending you're entitled to an opinion about how we run our country. You're not. Not even a little bit.
I'm pretty sure anyone is entitled to an opinion about anything they want.
Shut up. I like the content. Go away if you can't handle it.
Yes he is and if you don't like it you are free to not read it!
Want us to find you a safe space?
Agree 100%. I certainly did not come to AC for this crap.
Ahh free speech, you gotta love. It entitles even inbreds such as yourself to make comments without restitution. Kindly crawl, back into mommy's basement and leave the debate to the grown ups.
I have to say, at this point I am more excited for the G6 than I am the S8. We'll see going forward if that changes, but that new LG is a thing of beauty. And I always appreciate when companies completely change their design language.
I hear you. I'm very curious about the S8 but I'm not excited like I usually am for the released of a major flagship.
Maybe I'm just burnt out on Samsung, which I know sounds like sacrilege lol, but before I was a Samsung nut, I was heavily into LG and HTC.
Either that, or I'll just hold off and see what Google brings to the table in September.
Same here, I'm hoping Samsung redeems themselves but for now I'm enjoying the Google Pixel.
You and I certainly don't see eye eye politically, but we sure do phone wise lol.
Hahaha that's what actually counts.
Indeed
Bravo, Dan.
Great article. I couldn't agree more. Thanks for posting it AC.
In 3 months when Syrians come to this country, maybe you can house them.
I can make room and no hate in my heart. I just need a bigger place.
And you do realize everyone admitted to the country already goes through 2 years of vetting and an FBI investigation, right?
I love how you ignore all the quotes and links provided that disprove your statement. As the FBI has said, if someone has no record to vet, they can't be properly investigated, and so many have no records. Syria and these other nations don't have an infrastructure in place that has records on each person.
There are still methods used by the UN and other countries that filters out people before they even get to the US http://time.com/4116619/syrian-refugees-screening-process/
The LAST group I'd want to vett and protect me is the UN.
Why? Other than run-of-the-mill paranoia, that is.
Oh the UN. The organization that allows Christian refugees to be run out of refugee camps by Muslim refugees. And considering what happened in France and Germany as well as Sweden, I don't much trust Europe's screening abilities either.
http://www.wnd.com/2015/10/u-n-refugee-camps-become-hellish-nightmare-fo...
I think he's a big boy and can answer for himself. People can't hide their true intentions?
I hope you're willing to do the same with all the fetuses you want to protect.
Very good comments have been posted, yet I get the impression that some who commented don't yet realize just how much influence politics have on the tech that is available for purchase in the United States.
Prices will rise.
Countries will raise prices of there exports.
Jobs will be created for American workers while the cost of products sold here will increase.
The cost of living will increase, less consumer spending is inevitable, and higher taxes on the overburdened citizens to build a Southern Wall, that will basically come from the pockets of American citizens.
It was a sad day when I realized that my country, The United States of America, made themselves the most rallied against country in the world.
Taxes, Obamacare doesn't come to mind. Prices for goods will go up, yes, but some of these countries tax our products also. Trump wants a level playing field and I think it's fair.
Level playing field by uninsuring people and banning people from countries that haven't had people commit terrorist acts on US soil? Why no bans on people from Saudi Arabia? Oh right. He has business interests there.
So, the cost of everything you buy going up 20% is fine?
What do you think will happen to countries like China? 20%, I don't think so.
Well, we ditched the TPP this week, a plan that would have weakened the Chinese economy over time. If anything, their economy is going to get stronger.
TPP, Obama wanted it. Exactly how was that going to before this country.
And if Hillary had been elected the TPP was going to be ditched anyway. Democrats were actually the ones who wanted TPP ditched the most. Obama went against his own party on TPP.
https://www.bloomberg.com/politics/videos/2016-08-11/clinton-i-oppose-tp...
http://time.com/4065320/hillary-clinton-opposes-trans-pacific-partnership/
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/powerpost/wp/2017/01/23/sanders-prai...
Obamacare is a Tax that I greatly pay. The thing about Obamacare is, you actually get to use the money you provide to it when you go to the doctor or hospital.
I'm still trying to figure out how a Wall is going to better our health.
Too many assumptions, and wrong forecasting. So who's fear mongering?
I'm as proud of this site — and the men and women who work for it — as I've ever been. Cheers, folks.
Agreed Nickinson. I wish people would see that journalism is MUCH more than Android or celebrities. I feel like these editors get that!
Me too. I am a long-time reader and podcast listener. I am also a lawyer, law professor, and tech enthusiast. I've taught many immigrant students at several law schools over the past 30+ years. Immigrants are one of the great strengths of this country.
I read that a young Iranian scientist who was coming to the US to study cardiovascular surgery at Harvard on a Fellowship will not be allowed to board his flight to the US. I can imagine a scenario where this talented immigrant, if allowed in to study at Harvard, could invent new heart surgery techniques that could save Americans, perhaps even Trump, if surgery is needed..
This may seem far-fetched and speculative, but there are many highly-skilled immigrants who have made significant contributions to our country.
I read that the Iranian scientist coming to Harvard was a woman whose boyfriend was already living in the US. And that her tuition had already been funded by her research. We may be talking about two different people.
I am too.
Except for the ugly comments.
You mean the ones you participate in making?
I'm not the one speaking out against the immigrants/refugees.
Yeah, you are just here calling people derogatory names. I guess that's better?
Leaving politics aside, I don't feel like this article is up to the site standards: where is the reference to the text of the EO in question, or, if this was written second-hand, the rating of the source (e. g. "this render was originally published by the prolific leaker, who got 3 out of 5 correctly in 2015")?
I didn't know you were from Canada. Cheers.
Cheers to that! It's refreshing to see people actually taking a public stance!
LOL you're the former site editor, of course you're going to say something like that especially with your successor appearing to have mastered the art of "From the Editor's Desk" (you taught em well). =D
The article was a pleasure to read. The comments? Not so much.
+1
+2
Welcome to Drumpf's America, where facts don't matter and f*ck everyone else but meeeeeeee.
In case you care to come down from your disparaging hyperbole, note that the moratoruim is based on law passed by the Democrats under Harry Truman...
Section 212(f) of the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1952:
"Whenever the president finds that the entry of aliens or of any class of aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, the president may, by proclamation, and for such period as he shall deem necessary, suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or non-immigrant's or impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions he may deem to be appropriate."
Obama used this same law at least six times between 2010 and 2014 against people in Iraq, Iran, Syria, and Crimea without even a whimper from the ACLU, ADL, John McCain, Graham, Schumer, Hillary, Mark Zuckerberg, Hollywood elites, or the establishment globalist media.
So when is Android Central changing their name to Political Central?
HuffpoCentral......
Wow, "if you don't have the same political views as me, just shut up and and don't say anything". Narcissistic much? Oh I forgot, you're trumpets. Kind of the requirement...
I'm going to say this once. I'm going to say it publicly. I'm going to suggest you don't respond.
Your account here was banned not long ago, and when you created a second account we decided to let it go as long as you behaved. All day long you've been in this post starting arguments, making accusations, and slowly returning to your old ways.
Lock it down. You won't come back a third time.
Your writers start this. Have we not learned from the past... It's called Android Central. Throw up an Apple artical, watch the thrashing begin. What did you think what was gonna happen with a political one.......
No problems with disagreements. No problems with strong opinions. Every problem with deciding not to be civil.
It's not that hard. Talk like a grown up, or get sent to the kiddie pool.
Talk about being treated unfairly. I went over and looked at my posts. I have not called anybody names and I have not used curse words. Go and look at my comments on other articles, I keep things respectful and I try to be fun. As far as this article goes and the other one from yesterday I have not disrespected anybody. I'm just expressing my point of view but I get it, you guys don't like Trump and you guys don't like his policies. You guys also don't like "right wingers" (I'm actually a libertarian) around here. I get it, this place is your safe heaven and you people are the majority here at AC. I wouldn't walk into a DNC headquarters and start defending Trump policies so from now on I'm done talking politics here. I'm an active member of the VFW and I wouldn't appreciate an anti war/anti military person preaching to us. So I apologise for taking so long to figure this out. I won't discuss politics here on Android Central ever again.
So in a nutshell if someone disagrees with you they are a problem? Gotcha. Seriously this shouldn't be an issue because you guys shouldn't be writing political pieces anyway, it's an android site!
The gnashing of teeth and rending of garments is deafening. Waaaaaaa! Is this the Huffington Post or is it AC!? Next up: Joy Behar debates immigration with Whoopi Goldberg. Jeesh. I just threw up a little reading this crap
I loved the article, but I'm done talking politics on AC. Such hostility, defensiveness and psuedo intellectual one upmanship, and not a single person is going to actually hear you or budge on their position. Waste of a nice Sunday.
How about that LG G6???
Identity politics. It's turned into Chevy vs Ford. Harley vs Honda.
Probably going to be my next phone. I've actually been starting to really come around to liking LG phones. Got a brand new G5 back in October for $199 in a promotion fromT-Mobile for my business and just got a V20 on Friday.
I really liked the G2 when I had it. Was going to get the G5, got scared off all the people talking about boot loops. Def gonna give the G6 a solid look.
Yeah the boot loop thing does concern me I will admit. But I suspect LG will want to knock this one out of the park.
It was a concern for me as well. Luckily both mine and my wife's didn't have the boot loop problem and run solid.
Exactly.
Click, click, click.
$$$$$$$$$$$
Bingo, bingo, bingo..
Without immigrants, there would be no United States. I'm glad the courts are going against Drumpf and upholding the Constitution.
I can't wait for Drumpf's eventual impeachment.
So are you gonna get a S8 or a G6?
Not a single non-citizen has any right to enter the country whenever they see fit. This is NOT a constitutional issue.
You should have resisted the temptation. You just lost a subscriber. I hope it was worth it. I won't be visiting this blog anymore. I come here for Android info, not politics.
Don't let the door hit you in the ass on the way out, snowflake.
Pretty typical comment from you.
They'll be fine without ya and I think I made that threat over the Pokemon coverage and hear I am.
This is similar to what President Obama did in 2011 when he banned visas for refugees from Iraq for six months. The seven countries named in the Executive Order are the same countries previously identified by the Obama administration as sources of terror. I wonder why the good liberals on here are not bringing this up? Oh that's right it doesn't fit the progressive anti Trump narrative.
No, they aren't. And Obama didn't hold Trump's hand while the latter signed the EO. Where does the buck stop again?
And why did Trump mysteriously leave off countries that he does business in?
Well to be honest many countries with large Muslim populations, such as Saudi Arabia, India, and Indonesia are not affected. Only war torn countries are being briefly affected. This isn't some wide spread Muslim ban that the "media" is trumping it up to be.
I spent most of 2015 in Afghanistan; that country is the textbook definition of "war torn." It isn't on the list.
Rather than have countries be "briefly" affected, why doesn't Trump take the time to get his crap together, then put the ban in place?
I'm anti trump. Anti Obama. Anti bush. Anti Clinton. I am pro freedom. Not everyone fits into your narrow minded view of politics. Give everyone liberty. Or give them death. Xtian americans are not the only ones that want their freedom. Narrow mindedness has a way of making/distorting perceptions into creating malignant choices and therefore, making you believe what you're doing is right. Even though it is evil all the same.
So are you actively protesting countries like Singapore who beat people for over staying their visas? Are you actively protesting countries who imprison people for coming into their country illegally? I just want to make sure you are binging fair and open minded.
Once we fix the actions in our own country, we can move onto the next one. Two wrongs don't make a right.
Exactly and not calling out oppression is hypocrisy.
And calling out oppression in other countries while your country actively oppresses others doesn't make you a hypocrite?
This isn't about those countries. This is specifically about Trump's immigration ban in the US. But keep up with the logical fallacies. It's entertaining and sad.
Here's something for you, Mexico for example has a policy that If outsiders do not enhance the country’s “economic or national interests” or are “not found to be physically or mentally healthy,” they are not welcome. Neither are those who show “contempt against national sovereignty or security.” They must not be economic burdens on society and must have clean criminal histories. Those seeking to obtain Mexican citizenship must show a birth certificate, provide a bank statement proving economic independence, pass an exam, and prove they can provide their own health care. That's just one example. I don't hear liberals, Democrats, progressives taking about that.
Then move to Mexico
Are you part of the "love it or leave it" crowd? Sure sounds like it.
I mean, if they do things so well, why not move there?
Come on man you know better then that. I didn't say they did it better. I'm pointing out your extreme hypocrisy of only blaming the United States for all the problems in the world. Sorry but I'm not going to sit here and play your close minded game. All you care about is making your own opinion look valid. The fact of the matter is Trump is President and he's doing things right.
When did I blame the US for all the problems in the world?
I blame Trump for his boneheaded and unconstitutional decision, and point out the impact it has on lives.
Does "doing things right" mean violating the Constitution?
Doing things right and doing the right thing is completely different. Doing the right thing is never questionable. Doing things right is subjective and tailored towards the agenda of a few. We all inhabit the same planet. Breath the same air. Want the same kind of freedom. Except those who live in hatred. And those people. The people who commit atrocities. The people who have no regard for the peaceful people who wish to live a happy life. Those are the people I stand up to. The bullies. The bigots. The people who believe there should be only one religion. We should all be free to believe as we want and do as we want as long as it isn't harming anyone or the planet we live on. And the extremists, call them jihadists or trumpets, I'm against you all. Emotionally, mentally or physically harming someone is not OK. I only hope that the people that are opposed to these same things stand up in physicality, and not just here on forums like I do. I am protesting. I am standing up. I stood at standing rock. I will continue to stand for the men and women who are lost, broken and in true need. That's what I'm teaching my children. That's what a true leader does. Trump is no leader. He is nothing more than an over rated zealot that deserves no respect. He has no honor. He has no dignity. He has no assiduity. Blind allegiance will be the downfall of this country. It's unfortunate my children and the future generations have to bear witness to this great fallacy.
If you don't like it here maybe you should leave, I'll help you pack.
Well said Daniel!
Hey... As long as they can stick to a weekly podcasting schedule, I could care less about their political views. Hehe
The thing is...I'm getting this everywhere. My news, Facebook, Reddit, friends and family. It brings out the worst in people, including myself.
This is one place I'd like to talk about my hobby, not politics.
Maybe Samsungs next phone will be a called Samsung Galaxy P-political edition!!
lol
Test
Success!
Thank you for your words. America has become a nation gripped by fear and knows only "survival" at the cost of what America really is about.
Nobody logs into android central to learn your views of immigration or American politics in general. If I wanted to hear someone whine about politics, I'd log into Facebook. Do everyone a favor and keep it there.
Waaaaaah
I'm very much interested to determine who supports this racist EO. There is no screening/vetting in existence that will allow you to determine who is an extremist and who isn't. Ban all immigration or none. Makes no sense for those who can compile rational thought.
This law was passed by the Democrats under Harry Truman...
Section 212(f) of the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1952:
"Whenever the president finds that the entry of aliens or of any class of aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, the president may, by proclamation, and for such period as he shall deem necessary, suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or non-immigrant's or impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions he may deem to be appropriate."
Obama used this same law at least six times between 2010 and 2014 against people in Iraq, Iran, Syria, and Crimea without even a whimper from the ACLU, ADL, John McCain, Graham, Schumer, Hillary, Mark Zuckerberg, Hollywood elites, or the establishment globalist media.
Take a breath, think long and hard before overreacting.
In POTUS view he's doing what he said he'd do: Have our backs.
Misguided? Most likely.
Hope he can withstand criticism better than he's shown previously.
Why is this article in "CORE" anyway....
What a disappointment to look to AC for some Android news to pass a little time and get a dose of political opinion from the editor. Lets just keep it tech here, smh.
Too bad this wasn't like the "use your smartphone for democracy" or whatever post yesterday, the comments were locked from the get go
Regardless of weather this right or wrong the implementation has been wrong. No clear information was given to officials and people with valid documents have been held, protests and outrage could have all been averted had the government set out a clear policy which was handed down to officials.
This is an Android site not snowflake central last I checked. Go on social media and talk about your liberal views, talk about android here. That's what this site is for and many of us myself included use these tech sites to get away from the news of the world not hear more of it.
There's lots of other articles on this site related to tech though. Why are you reading an article you clearly have no interest in and commenting on it? Is there someone forcing you to read every article on the site? I am missing the bigger picture here. It seems you have full control over what you read, so why not use it?
Very interesting read, Daniel.
It's especially shameful to treat green-card holders this way.
I get the fact that people come to AC for tech chatter and news. But, what I don't get is the need to complain about seeing non tech posts in an article CLEARLY marked a political editorial piece. It's extremely easy to avoid reading the article and/or comments thus not getting upset.
Seriously, it's very easy to only stick to reading the articles you want to read about. Why is this so hard for some to comprehend?!
"article CLEARLY marked a political editorial piece"
Other than "From the Editor's Desk" where is it "CLEARY marked as a political editorial piece"? Below is copied from the website where it's not apparent exactly what the article is about until you actually click and start reading it.
"This week in te(a)ch
From The Editor's Desk: An immigrant
7 hours ago 237 By Daniel Bader
There's more to tech than conflict, and there's more to life than tech."
So, the fact the word IMMIGRANT is used in the title didn't tip you off? What did you think it was gonna be about, a new phone?! I mean, really.
Thanks for speaking up, this is not a time for anyone to be quiet, and I suspect the people upset about the content are just a vocal minority. It's clear that this executive order is rooted in xenophobia and Islamophobia, and while this is a tech site, it's important to remember that many of the people who work on Android and Android-based phones are Muslims and/or immigrants, who even if not directly banned from entering our country are never the less denigrated and threatened by the attitude of hatred that is being projected by our President with these actions. Don't be silent