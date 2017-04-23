For all of its great successes in the Pixel, Google still has one critical flaw to figure out.
April 20 marked the six-month anniversary of the Google Pixel going on sale in the Play Store. As was typical for a Google phone launch, they were tough to get ahold of — backorders reached weeks or even months, depending on what model you wanted. Now, six months later, Google inexplicably still can't keep Pixels in stock. Just head to the Play Store right now and see that most configuration combinations aren't available.
Even the models that you can click "buy" on — like a black 32GB Pixel or silver 128GB Pixel XL — won't ship for two to four weeks. Once again, this is a phone that has been on sale for six months and not once in the past 180+ days has the stock situation been any better. How is it that Google can get this so wrong? Part of it is expectations, but the blame mostly lies on Google's apparent inability to control its supply chain.
When it's tough to get a phone, you can always take the positive view that it is simply so popular that the company can't make enough. But let's not kid ourselves — you'd have to see a Pixel in every other person's hand on the street to believe that demand was high enough that it legitimately outpaced any company's ability to make the phones. The retail channel limitation of only being able to buy from the Google Store or Verizon — rather than seeding to the likes of Amazon and Best Buy — is alone enough to cut back on supply pressure. So really, the issue is how Google set expectations of the Pixel's availability, only to drastically underdeliver.
After years of Nexus devices with a variety of go-to-market strategies, the Pixels are clearly designed and advertised as phones for everyone in the market for a top-end phone. The way the phones were made, paired with huge spending on effective advertising, set the expectation amongst general consumers (read: not just smartphone nerds) that this would be a phone you could actually buy. At the same time, it seems Google internally still has a portion of its hardware team that sees the Pixels the same way as Nexuses of the past: make some phones, sell what we have and don't make it a priority to keep stock levels where they should be for a global product launch. Those two aspects don't mix, and it's a recipe for frustration for those who want to buy a Pixel.
Google led us to believe we could just buy a Pixel, but then it failed to deliver.
But there's a problem: those normal consumers that Google targets with its continuous Pixel ads don't wait around for a phone unless it says "Apple" or "Samsung" on the box. And even then, a significant portion of the buying public wants to walk into a store or visit a website and simply buy the latest phone available today — they don't want to sit around and wait three weeks for a phone to be in stock, then wait another two weeks for it to arrive. They need a phone now, and every time Google can't keep its Pixels in stock it's a lost sale from the exact market it targets.
For all of their flaws, the other Android manufacturers know how to manage a supply chain. Samsung, LG, Huawei, Motorola, HTC and heck, even OnePlus now, know how to make phones available around the world in massive quantities. They have in most cases each made the necessary deals and commitments to get the phones in thousands of physical stores as well, a dramatically taller task than simply stocking a couple of warehouses for online-only distribution.
I don't want to belittle the huge commitment of time, money and people required to manage the manufacturing, shipment and distribution of phones. But Google designed a phone for the general consumer and spent tens of millions advertising to that demographic, only to once again completely fail to make the devices available when those people went to buy. At some point, we just have to throw up our hands and wonder why it can't get this right when so many other companies have.
And now, let's cap off the week with a few other thoughts:
- During my extremely amazing vacation, the rest of the team killed it with Galaxy S8 review coverage.
- This is just the beginning, of course, as we'll continue to talk about the Galaxy S8 a lot for the next year.
- I now have my black Galaxy S8 — making a conscious decision to choose the smaller model for ease of use understanding that the battery life takes a hit.
- The official Twitter app rolled out a change to replace the Moments tab with a Search tab that includes search, topic exploration and Moments. This is a way better interface that makes that tab (which everyone has to see every day) useful for a far wider range of Twitter users.
- Hard to believe we're only a few weeks away from Google I/O 2017 — it's going to be a blast, as usual.
That's all for now. Have a great week, everyone.
-Andrew
There's something fishy about this lol...
I'm sure it's a solid phone. People that I trust both here at AC, and at other sites, have said as much. But are there that many consumers...6 months on...that are racing to buy this very pricey device that Google just can't keep it stocked?
I don't think there are that many people racing to get this phone especially after 6 months. Google is just incompetent when it comes to supply chain. You would think they could just Google it to learn more. Oh well. Maybe Google will figure it out for the Pixel 2.
I think Google is just that bad. They most likely shot very low with inventory numbers and could never catch up. With that being said, it would be interesting to see how many pixels actually sold (google will never release that). I still have yet to see anyone with a pixel. Think it is a solid phone, Google is just horrible with keeping phones in stock (aka every nexus and now the pixel)
They seem to have done that with with their watches also :-(
I was shocked when in mid February I saw the blue 32gb was actually in stock, and pulled the trigger on two of them (one for my wife). We had them in hand about a week later. Sad that they haven't figured this out yet.
More comical than sad. Back before Christmas when I decided I have had enough of my note 5, I thought I would give a pixel a shot....I could always resell it out I don't like it right? Went to to play store... Nothing in stock for 4 weeks minimum. No thanks. Went to my local carrier store to see if I could buy one. Nope, not without contract. No thanks. Went to OnePlus and ordered a 3T. Couldn't be happier. Google lost me. Don't think I will ever give them another shot. They have proven how bad their supply issues are, especially if you live in a 3rd world country like me (Canada).
They should go to swappa.com. or Verizon. or buy a Verizon version on swappa.com. That'll save them a few weeks of waiting for sure.
That was the only way I could get mine. I would have never thought it could be like this for so long.
I don't get it. I 100% acknowledge that there is some sort of supply issues. I have read way too many complaints about it for me to be so ignorant as to think there isn't a problem. I know there is.
That being said, My wife, my sister and two of my brothers are all on a family plan that I have through work. We all have Pixels. I preordered my Pixel and got it the day after the initial ship date. My wife and sister have Pixels, my brothers have XLs. It was the same thing with each of them. I talked them into getting one, I walked into Verizon the next day and the rep went to the back, got one and I left with it.
So of course there is a shortage, but I don't get it. Apparently they shipped them all to the store by my house.
Ok contract sure, but not if you just want to buy one outright.
It might be intentional.
They may have wanted to get a limited number out, see how it all worked (device, new direct support framework, and carrier options)... basically testing the business model in the world and intentionally no longer stock them in order to create demand for the Pixel 2. With the Pixel 2, they can also potentially sever some of the carrier options, i.e. Verizon in the US, which may have held them back.
I hear this comment a lot. Makes no sense to have a product and not want to sell it. That's just bad business. Bad for everyone.
No , that would be bad business, simple as that. I hear this comment a lot. Make no sense. I as a consumer would not take a chance on the next release fearing same situation. Why would I?
Companies want to sell their product as much as possible. Profits are good.
Google has some serious problems here, not only in hardware, but in marketing, placement & education of these products. Coming from a strong electronics background (30 + years) they seem totally lost and it's not getting better. What's even worst, it encompasses all of there hardware, not just the Pixel.
Like any company they tried to keep inventory as low as possible while trying to take care of demand. They shot to low.
I don't believe the Pixel is as popular as some say it is. Having said that, I have seen many more than any Nexus. Google has always screwed up inventory no matter what you call it.
+1
I have only seen the 6P one time ever in a random person's hand.
I see Pixels occasionally. I agree that they shot too low.
I was told, recently, that the Pixel from the play store and the one from Verizon are identical. I found that hard to believe.
A Google search of the model numbers and specs seemed to indicate that, but finding conclusive references was difficult.
Is it true that these two sources sell the exact same phone, no boat from Verizon?
I'll never forget having to wait 6 weeks for a Nexus 4 after ordering. Same crap 4 years later. Unbelievable.
I will never - NEVER - wait a week or more for a phone. As long as they handle their devices this way, they will never have me as a customer. There are too many other terrific options out there for them to f*** around like this.
Just like buying the latest BlackBerry