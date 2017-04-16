Happy Easter! Let's talk about the next Samsung Galaxy Note.

At the start of Galaxy S8 launch week, the last thing Samsung wants to do is reflect on the Note series. However, the imminent arrival of a 6.2-inch Galaxy S8+ (albeit in the same sized body, roughly, as the Note 7), poses an interesting question: Do we need a Galaxy Note this year? And if we do, how can it sensibly coexist with the larger GS8?

Firstly, thanks to Samsung mobile boss DJ Koh, we know there will be a Note 8. Speaking to Reuters in the wake of the Note 7 fiasco, Koh promised fans a "better, safer and very innovative Note 8."

What will Samsung's 'better, safer and very innovative Note 8' look like?

The word "innovative" is an important clue. The Note line has jumped around a lot in terms of its role for Samsung over the years. Some years it would be this crazy technological showcase with new features or radically upgraded specs over the Galaxy S line. The original Galaxy Note was itself this crazy experiment, with an enormous display for the time, and stylus-based input that didn't suck. Notes 3 and 4 boasted technological firsts. The former was among the first with a Snapdragon 800 / 3GB RAM combo, and a new design language for Samsung that moved away from the old greasy, glossy plastic. And the Note 4, still an under-appreciated phone, was among the first to boast Quad HD SuperAMOLED, a really great camera with OIS, and further build quality refinements.

More recently, with the Note 5 and Note 7, the Note has been basically the same as that year's Galaxy S phone, with an S Pen and a bigger screen. Now, it's possible Samsung could just add an S Pen to the GS8+ and call it a day. That wouldn't be the most exciting phone but it would still be pretty good. What it certainly wouldn't be, however, is innovative.

The Note brand needs a strong re-launch, particularly in Europe, where the Note first debuted six years ago, and where Samsung hasn't shipped a functional Note since 2014's Note 4. The company needs to do more than just releasing a phone that works and is safe, and that means bringing the Note back to its origins as a phone with new technology and (meaningful) features first. (Don't talk to me about the Note 7's terrible iris scanner.)

There are a few obvious clues about what's next for the Note. A fingerprint scanner built into the display is an obvious one — a feature Samsung reportedly wanted in the GS8 but wasn't able to pull off. Dual cameras are another — in fact, Samsung's Exynos 9 announcement showed that the chip has dual camera support. If you're Samsung, you probably don't do that unless you have a specific product in mind. (The rumor mill also suggests Samsung was experimenting with this feature in early GS8 prototypes.)

And then there's the question of a 4K screen, long rumored for Note devices, and potentially a huge development for VR, eliminating the dreaded screen door effect for Gear VR users. Higher pixel density doesn't matter when you're tweeting or browsing the web, but it makes an enormous difference when you're watching a movie of playing a game in VR. Like Sony's 4K phones, a 4K Note 8 wouldn't run in 4K mode all the time — look no further than the GS8's resolution scaling features to see how that might work. The default resolution would likely be Full HD or Quad HD, with 4K mode being limited to a small number of apps where it makes sense.

Those are just a few of the features Samsung could deploy to make the next Note a really exciting phone, and a good counterpoint to the more mainstream Galaxy S8.

