Happy Easter! Let's talk about the next Samsung Galaxy Note.
At the start of Galaxy S8 launch week, the last thing Samsung wants to do is reflect on the Note series. However, the imminent arrival of a 6.2-inch Galaxy S8+ (albeit in the same sized body, roughly, as the Note 7), poses an interesting question: Do we need a Galaxy Note this year? And if we do, how can it sensibly coexist with the larger GS8?
Firstly, thanks to Samsung mobile boss DJ Koh, we know there will be a Note 8. Speaking to Reuters in the wake of the Note 7 fiasco, Koh promised fans a "better, safer and very innovative Note 8."
What will Samsung's 'better, safer and very innovative Note 8' look like?
The word "innovative" is an important clue. The Note line has jumped around a lot in terms of its role for Samsung over the years. Some years it would be this crazy technological showcase with new features or radically upgraded specs over the Galaxy S line. The original Galaxy Note was itself this crazy experiment, with an enormous display for the time, and stylus-based input that didn't suck. Notes 3 and 4 boasted technological firsts. The former was among the first with a Snapdragon 800 / 3GB RAM combo, and a new design language for Samsung that moved away from the old greasy, glossy plastic. And the Note 4, still an under-appreciated phone, was among the first to boast Quad HD SuperAMOLED, a really great camera with OIS, and further build quality refinements.
More recently, with the Note 5 and Note 7, the Note has been basically the same as that year's Galaxy S phone, with an S Pen and a bigger screen. Now, it's possible Samsung could just add an S Pen to the GS8+ and call it a day. That wouldn't be the most exciting phone but it would still be pretty good. What it certainly wouldn't be, however, is innovative.
The Note brand needs a strong re-launch, particularly in Europe, where the Note first debuted six years ago, and where Samsung hasn't shipped a functional Note since 2014's Note 4. The company needs to do more than just releasing a phone that works and is safe, and that means bringing the Note back to its origins as a phone with new technology and (meaningful) features first. (Don't talk to me about the Note 7's terrible iris scanner.)
The Note brand needs a strong re-launch, particularly in Europe, which hasn't had a functional Note since 2014.
There are a few obvious clues about what's next for the Note. A fingerprint scanner built into the display is an obvious one — a feature Samsung reportedly wanted in the GS8 but wasn't able to pull off. Dual cameras are another — in fact, Samsung's Exynos 9 announcement showed that the chip has dual camera support. If you're Samsung, you probably don't do that unless you have a specific product in mind. (The rumor mill also suggests Samsung was experimenting with this feature in early GS8 prototypes.)
And then there's the question of a 4K screen, long rumored for Note devices, and potentially a huge development for VR, eliminating the dreaded screen door effect for Gear VR users. Higher pixel density doesn't matter when you're tweeting or browsing the web, but it makes an enormous difference when you're watching a movie of playing a game in VR. Like Sony's 4K phones, a 4K Note 8 wouldn't run in 4K mode all the time — look no further than the GS8's resolution scaling features to see how that might work. The default resolution would likely be Full HD or Quad HD, with 4K mode being limited to a small number of apps where it makes sense.
Those are just a few of the features Samsung could deploy to make the next Note a really exciting phone, and a good counterpoint to the more mainstream Galaxy S8.
A few more Easter weekend musings...
My final (European) LG G6 arrived this week, in a comically large crate straight from the factory in Korea. The phone itself is basically identical to the early-production-run U.S. unit I've been using up until now, with the exception of the CE mark around the back, somewhat warmer colors on the LCD and slightly softer haptics. (And no wireless charging. Womp womp.)
We also republished our G6 review this past week, and I stand by everything in there after using this thing for almost two months. This is one of the best phones out there right now. Sure, the Galaxy S8 is going to be the default Android phone purchase for a lot of people, but the G6 is a fantastic alternative with a lot going for it. (I'm still a huge fan of the wide-angle camera.)
I'm also really enjoying the gorgeous new Midnight Black OnePlus 3T — and I agree with Daniel Bader that the company which used to be known for PR blunders is getting a lot right these days.
A lot of people are down on the first leaked photo of the HTC U, revealed by Evan Blass in the past day. (It's basically the back of a U Play and the front of an HTC 10.) And with substantial bezels top and bottom, you can't argue that it looks a little dated compared to Samsung and LG's latest efforts. That doesn't mean it won't be a great phone, as the HTC 10 certainly was. But HTC also needs something exciting to drum up enthusiasm for its high-end stuff, which the 10 arguably lacked.
On a related note, the HTC U will live or die by its carrier coverage. Being able to buy on installment through HTC.com isn't the same — there's no substitute for that in-store shelf space. In the UK, the HTC 10 picked up only two of the big four operators last year, while Huawei has all of them for its P10 line, and OnePlus has O2, the second-largest, onboard. Without carriers, HTC's phone business would look increasingly precarious. Again, even OnePlus is successfully playing the carrier game these days.
To state the completely obvious: There's gonna be a lot of Galaxy S8 coming up on the site this week as we help you answer a few key questions: Do you want one? If so, which one? And when yours arrives, how can you get the most out of it?
Hit the comments if you've got one on the way and let me know which you're picking up! (S8+ Orchid Grey here.)
And Happy Easter to everyone celebrating today! 🐰🥚
Reader comments
I for one could care less about carrier availability for the HTC U. Who wants to walk into carrier store and talk to clueless reps about phone purchase? Yeah I know common people 😀
For HTC sake, may be they can sell in some carriers store but I'm glad they are selling pure versions of their phone on their site and also update them earlier than carrier versions. Looking at you Samsung and LG about the update part on your unlocked non carrier version.
You likely couldn't care less, and yes most everyone in the US that buys a phone still does it through a carrier. I for one want HTC to be successful, for that to happen they need to play nice with carriers. This isn't really up for debate.
+1
I'm not interested in the S8+ until I hear about battery life. A 3500 mAh battery + a 6.2 inch screen screams terrible battery life. I don't care how power efficient SD 835 is. The processor never uses the amount of energy the display uses.
Its got awesome battery life actually..watch a few vids on YouTube..almost 7 hours of heavy usage on max brightness
Yeah, I don't buy that at all.
Evidence contradicts your preconceived notion so you choose to ignore it so that you can hold on to your fallacy? Got it.
What evidence? A random comment from a random person on the internet? That's not evidence.
Random comments from random people on the internet always overestimate their screen on times, numbers of which I'll never believe.
Phonearena (hardly random comment) says the 8+ lasts 8 hours exactly. The S7 edge lasted 7 hours and 18 minutes. They have a review unit.
The problem with those tests is they don't tax the processor that much. I get far better battery life watching something on Netflix with the brightness up than I do web browsing and playing games. So I never put much stock in those tests because watching 7 hours of video is never indicative of real world use IMHO.
If I am honest, no. What we need is a S pen for the galaxy S series. They can make one compatable with S and mid Range phones running marshmallow or higher.
I agree.
More like Samsung Central am I right guys.
Alright, now that someone has said it I assume no one else needs to bother. Looking forward to the S8 coverage, it looks like a very interesting device that will more than likely influence smartphone design in general for years to come, for better or worse.
You got to the Samsung Central thing before I could. Good on ya.
Good week guys. Looking forward to the review.
We definitely need a Note 8. Samsung owes it to their die hard power users note fans. Many of the same people who had to return their Note 7 are waiting for Note 8. Samsung also is gotta show Apple and other OEM's that the S8 isn't their last final piece this year, and that they're still leading in innovation and technology. What better way to show it than with a stellar looking handset with a 4K resolution phone that will take the VR to a whole different level, front dual stereo speakers like some rumors say, and a fingerprint scanner embedded on the screen to say yes we did have the technology it just wasn't quite ready for the S8. And let's not forget Samsung always releases the Note series with a bunch of new and improved features with the Spen.
"Samsung owes it to their die hard power user note fans".
I see this from a lot of Note users. Do you people think you're propping them up or something? Samsung doesn't owe anyone anything. Such a bizzare sense of entitlement....
You see it from a lot of Note users? And so does Samsung. So I am sure they will make up to the people who will once trust them again.
I think the S8+ wasn't needed. Should have just been the S8 and Note 8.
There are more pre-orders of the S8+ than the S8.
Go hold both in hand and then comment. S8+ feels remarkable for it's screen size.
Agreed.
Yes we need a note 8. What I think they should take there time to design a note that lives up to its name with aesthetics and feature. Note 7 was ahead of the game so make the note 8 ahead of it game.
I had the Note 7, loved my Note 7, it was not ahead of the game in any meaningful way though. With that said I agree, I want the Note series to go back to being the platform for Samsung to push boundaries.
I certainly need a Note 8. I really miss the Note 7. I hope they get the fingerprint under the glass to work on it, and maybe a dual camera. I would really like it a bit wider than the s8, too. I really miss the pen.
I just think S8 battery is too small.
Most phones should have bigger batteries. I don't get the obsession with thinness.
Yes, I'm a 'Note' fan, the pen and big screen is all I need. And yes, I'm waiting for the Note 8. Thank you Samsung!
I pre-ordered the S8+ because of the bigger battery. It's in midnight black.
My wife will buy it just like she did the Note 5 and 7.
Do we need a Note 8? Yes.
How will it coexist with the larger S8? The same way it's coexisted with all the large S devices for the last 3 years I imagine. But I'm no expert.
Of course we need more awesone phones