The lack of new whizbang user-facing features in O is a sign of Android's maturity, but that doesn't mean we won't see big surprises for non-phone devices.
The big Android story of the week was Android O. Based on what we know about O so far, it would appear to be one of those Android releases, like KitKat or Marshmallow that tunes things up, adds under-the-hood enhancements and builds on already solid foundations.
There are important features for developers, like background app limits, which could significantly improve Android battery life. And new things for users, like native app badge support (finally!) and notification channels. But on the whole, normal Android owners could be forgiven for not really caring about O just yet. That's understandable. Few phones will get the update this year, if the OS's track record is any indicator.
Instead, Android O is what you'll see for the first time next year on your Galaxy S9 or LG G7 or Huawei P11.
The fact that we're not seeing any huge, sweeping user-facing changes since Nougat speaks to a couple of things. First, Android is a mature, stable OS, and Google isn't tearing anything down and rebuilding it just for the sake of novelty. Despite ongoing issues moving the billion-plus ecosystem off older OS versions, Android is working pretty well. Even longstanding security weaknesses are starting to be addressed.
That's not to say Android is going to stand still. O is still a very important release for developers, which is why they're getting an early look at what's coming. Eventually it'll be time to shake things up — with a big new release more akin to the changes of ICS or Lollipop, but that time hasn't yet arrived.
Read this excellent Jerrytorial to learn how Google might significantly change things up Android P and beyond, with the new Fuschia kernel.
The O Preview is important for developers, with more user-facing features likely to break cover at I/O.
It's also worth pointing out that what we have in this very first developer preview isn't anything close to a final, stable build. Dave Burke himself says in this blog post that new features are coming, and the likely venue for that is Google I/O this May.
Tablets are going to be a big piece of the puzzle. Google has struggled with tablets and convertibles, a category which fits between two current areas of strength — smartphones and Chromebooks. This is the weird, hard-to-define space that the rumored Andromeda OS, a new thing combining parts of Android and Chrome, may live. As the Pixel C heads towards unsupported status for new OS updates (in November 2017), Google essentially has to release a new tablet this year. It's going to be very interesting to see what form that takes, and I suspect the parts of Android O that we haven't yet seen could form a major part of that.
Aside from all that, the smartphone side of things will continue to tick along, in a year when phone hardware finally becomes interesting again. If recent Galaxy S8 leaks are any indicator, this next round of flagships will look and feel more futuristic than ever — an advance in smartphone design that comes along only once every few years.
So even if Android O isn't the most exciting release ever for phones, there's still plenty to look forward to.
Other odds and ends for a working Sunday:
- Great take from Jerry here on the mess that is Google's messaging strategy. How long before another one drops off (or joins!) that list.
- Reminder that there's just no way Android O is going to be anything other than Oreo
- Next week is Galaxy S8 week, and we'll have everything you need to know right here on Wednesday afternoon.
- I'll be heading out to London for a few days this coming week for Samsung Unpacked and a few other things (stay tuned!) I expect to find it much the same as I left it a couple of weeks ago. London's shrugged off far worse.
Reader comments
I feel it is still early. Not to mention a lot of these features are already in phones (samsung with the settings, etc) so they don't necessarily need the O version. Will be interesting to see what other features are added in with future developer previews.
Features yes, but it's the things you do not see that oem's cannot provide which makes every update important.
"Instead, Android O is what you'll see for the first time next year on your Galaxy S9 or LG G7 or Huawei P11."
Something tells me that the Pixel 2 is going to get it in the Fall...
If the Pixel 2 gets it, but nobody gets the Pixel 2, then does it matter? Unless Google completely rethinks their strategy, Pixel 3 will be out before O has any significant install base.
If Google wanted to get people excited, they could do it with one change: prohibit uninstallable apps. Make it so manufacturers and carriers can install whatever bloatware they want, but users can then uninstall it if they want.
Absolutely certain that that would excite so few people that it wouldn't even get announced at a conference even as an aside...
^This, 100% correct. All non essential apps should be able to be un installed by the user, person who paid for the phone.
Once again, an Android nerd conflates what they care about in Android and what the vast majority of users care about. The vast majority of users couldn't care less about uninstallable apps, so many Android users don't even know what bloat refers to. That is not a mainstream concern for users.
You must work for Verizon.
I don't know about that. I know quite a few non-techie people who have carrier-branded Android devices who do complain about the sheer amount of crap that's pre-installed on their phones. Hell, I got my 64-year-old, technophobic mom a Moto G4 a while ago as a replacement for her old carrier-branded bargain basement LG piece of junk, and when I asked her how she liked the new phone, the first thing she said was "I like that there's just so much less STUFF on it."
So while I don't think it'd necessarily get a ton of people (other than dorks who spend hours a week on Android blogs) super excited, I sure do think it'd address a point of annoyance that has been noticed by the average user.
The amount of carrier crap preinstalled on Android phones is ridiculous. It takes forever to uninstall and disable all of the as soon as you get the phone.
Yeah. I've only had two carrier phones since I started using Android (a VZW GNex and a T-Mobile G4), and between the carrier bloat (obviously not too much of an issue on the GNex) and the issues with software updates... ugh, never again.
I agree, but forever? Maybe ten minutes tops.
The average user is far away from people like us. By reading this type of website we are already in the niche. I can assure you that if my mum is any indicator of an average user then disabling a dozen or more useless bloat app is beyond her unless I give step by step instructions and watch over her as she does it.
I think this is one of the few things that both Android nerds and average users would care about. The only thing that should be locked behind the system partition are things the phone needs to work. Everything else should be fair game.
The fact that this won't be available on most phones until 2020 sort of makes it a boring release. If I were Google, I'd stop with O and put all my efforts into completely rearchitecting Android so that major software updates can be pushed by Google, while still allowing handset makers enough access (via a robust skinning system) to tweak the interface as much as they like. This nonsense has gone on long enough, and now that Google has a de facto monopoly, its time they started unifying the platform for the benefit of users.
I love how every release is touted to help battery life and it largely stays the same.
They just say that because battery life is the #1 complaint people have about their phones, so "better battery life" grabs more attention than "bug fixes". There has to be a leap in battery tech coming soon, surely?
You're right; every time I get a new OS update which touts that it helps battery life I always wound up disappointed. On this occasion though the background restrictions do look promising. I find it deeply annoying right now that my phone's battery continues to bleed away even when it is supposedly in deep doze sleep.
Going from KitKat to lollipop ruined my G3. Going from lollipop to marshmallow have my V10 some quirks. Since LG is very lazy about pushing follow-up opiates and my V20 is almost flawless, the thought of an upcoming update scares me a little.
Of coarse it is.
It makes no sense to get excited about annual updates until the update system is fixed. By the time most people get o the next version will be released. U have phones just now getting N. Always a great overlap, why can't new updates be every two years giving the company more time to Polish the new OS. Take a year to work out majority of the bugs and more people would be happy because they will all be on the same version. When this is released some people will just be getting N. I think it's dumb to get excited about and os that not Even 50% of the people will even get to enjoy
That's why I'm gonna buy a Pixel 2 this year so I can actually get excited about Android updates again.
Yes
Android O is possibly the biggest update since Lollipop. The background app limits are potentially game changing. We could be looking at iOS-grade battery standby time. Android has been desperately needing this feature for years.
It has to be Fuchsia, not Fuschia. That's a big difference!