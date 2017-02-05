Tell me why I should care about your phone for more than a couple of months.
The lack of a Samsung Galaxy S8 launch at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona presents an opportunity for everyone else with a smartphone (or smartwatch, or tablet, or whatever) to sell. And sure enough, the mess of press conferences now scheduled for the afternoon of February 26 shows just how many rival manufacturers have stepped in to fill the publicity vacuum. LG, Huawei, Moto and Nokia will all showcase new phones on MWC press day. BlackBerry Mobile does its thing the day before. Sony's going the day after. (To say nothing of Samsung itself, which is expected to show off the long overdue Tab S3 at its own Barcelona event on the 26th.)
Why will I still care about your thing in two months time, when I can go buy a Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus?
It's a great opportunity for these guys to soak up some of the clicks, eyeballs and mindshare normally reserved for a new Galaxy S launch. But everyone intending to unveil a new flagship also has to answer one question: Why will I still care about your thing in two months time, when I can go buy a Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus. If, as reported, Samsung has first dibs on the Snapdragon 835, many of the high-end offerings breaking cover in Barcelona could look decidedly dated not long after launch. The likes of LG and Sony will need to make a strong case for why their thing, running last year's chip, is competitive with Samsung's upcoming thing, using its direct successor.
(That's less of an issue for Huawei, by the way, which is likely to use its own Kirin chips in the P10, expected to break cover on February 26. Vertical integration!)
Squaring up to the GS8 with older hardware isn't an impossible feat, but it certainly is a challenge. Maybe the reason to care is an amazing, unconventional camera, or epic battery life. Or some crazy hitherto unforeseen software feature. I have high hopes for the G6. For LG in recent years, that X-factor has been camera tech, and I'm looking forward to a generational leap forward from the G5 and V20's cameras.
For Sony, the challenge is more about proving why it's still relevant. Its Xperia X series phones were competent enough, but entirely forgettable next to the GS7 and Google Pixel. Sony's killer feature used to be camera tech. It's been a long time since it was the best at that. (Outside of the sensors its imaging division sells to other vendors, of course.) I'm not really sure what Sony can do to make an exciting phone for 2017, given the design and technical path it seems intent on pursuing, and the state of the competition. Hopefully someone in Japan has a better idea.
Like I said earlier, China's Huawei isn't affected by Qualcomm's roadmap as much as everyone else. Despite the fact that it's still getting nowhere in the U.S. (ZDNet's Matt Miller has a good write-up on the challenges for Huawei in the Trump era), an early launch for the P10, with a few important upgrades from the Mate 9, could see it securing a spot as the major Android alternative to Samsung in Western Europe. In the UK, the P9 was picked up by all four major networks, and the product itself stands to be much better this year.
But the P10 needs to be more than just a smaller Mate 9 if it's to avoid being steamrolled by the GS8. Like everyone else, the case for Huawei to make on February 26 is "Yeah, you could wait another two months, but we have something that's just as good today."
A couple of other thoughts this Superb Owl 🦉🏈 weekend.
If the rumor mill is to be believed, we're due new Android Wear 2.0 watches from Google and LG in just a few days. I'm still waiting on a compelling case for running apps on my wrist. (Or really, doing anything besides checking notifications and tracking exercise on my wrist.) We've seen plenty of Wear 2.0 through the developer previews since it was first unveiled last May (!!!), so I'm curious to see how the finished products (both the physical watches and the software) shape up.
In fact, the next three weeks are going to be pretty wild in terms of new Android stuff and awesome content on Android Central — for both obvious and non-obvious reasons. I can't say any more than that yet, but if you like phones and other things that run Android, it's gonna be a bumper month.
That's it for this week. If you are sportsballing this weekend, you'll want to check out Modern Dad's guide to the big game!
Reader comments
Normal folks will still care about what comes from the likes of LG, Motorola, and others at MWC for more than just a couple months, lol. Samsung hoarding the 835 I'm sure benefits them in more ways than the obvious, but there should be no worries for new phone buyers that don't want an S8. The 821 runs flawlessly and is blistering fast. More so now what OEM's are starting to use F2FS with it. And it has plenty of bleeding edge capabilities to make it relevant the next couple years. The differences in real world performance between the 821 and 835 are going to be minimal when it comes down to it.
Judging by sales, I wouldn't say normal people care about LG and Moto over Samsung
Yep. When it comes to flagships, the normal folk tend to mainly care about the next Galaxy or iPhone. It wouldn't surprise me if someone were to go into a carrier store and buy a Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge, even if a G6 was sitting right next to one.
Very true. I just meant as far as specs are concerned. What I meant by normal folks is people who don't care what type of processor is in their phone, etc.
Maybe there are very few normal people.
Power management. 10nm process. I want the latest and greatest. I would rather not be limited to Samsung as an early 2017 option.
I feel the same, believe me. I want the latest and greatest just like many other tech nerds out there. But I was talking about normal consumers. And also in this particular case, I've been able to put the 821 through its paces and then some with the 3T I've had the last couple months, and there just isn't much left to be desired. Especially when you give it 6 gigs of RAM to work with.
Word.
Normal folks don't give a crap about anything other iPhone followed by Galaxy.
I honestly can't wait for Motorola's conference and I'm a little bit excited for LG to see what they come up with after the G5. Samsung might be able to keep most, if not all, the 835's but I'm not sure if even they can keep people from waiting an extra two months, not if other companies flagships are really good.
"If, as reported, Samsung has first dibs on the Snapdragon 835, many of the high-end offerings breaking cover in Barcelona could look decidedly dated not long after launch. The likes of LG and Sony will need to make a strong case for why their thing, running last year's chip"
Leaks show the G6 will be using the 821. However, have there been any spec leaks for Sony's next flagship? Sony announced the X series last year at MWC, but didn't release it until June. It wouldn't surprise me if they decided to do the same this time around to use the 835.
I gotta say, the Samsung/835 thing (if true) kinda grinds my gears. Just another reason to wait for the 2017 Pixel. Thought I am curious about the GS8 with software nav buttons. We'll see.
Good week at AC guys.
I don't think the average consumer is very concerned with the processor on brand new higher priced phones; years ago, I wasn't, but maybe people are more informed about the latest processor offerings now.
Personally, I'm interested in seeing all of the upcoming releases, but I'm not planning to upgrade until fall, so I don't mind waiting for non-Samsung flagships with the 835 (although I wouldn't have a problem with purchasing a newly released phone with the 820, for example, if the price was lower).
It's true.... The average person doesn't care about processors
It doesn't matter to me. I thoroughly enjoyed the Moto X 2013 over the S4 even though on paper the S4 was the more powerful device. The Moto X was the phone that made me stop looking at benchmarks and why the S4 was my last Samsung phone.
Looking forward to the BlackBerry Mercury or whatever actual name it will have.
A keyboard and killer battery life is what I see as key (pun intended) selling features.
I have other devices for multimedia consumption so a reliable workhorse that can handle Nougat is all I think I personally need for the next while.
I have a good feeling about the G6. Sony, not so much.
I couldn't care less about 821 vs 835. In real world uses running Nougat, there won't be that much difference. I am curious about the battery efficiency of the 835 chip though.
That's what I think the difference will be, battery life. Otherwise, I don't think you'll notice any difference between the two. I guess depending on how LG optimizes it compared to Samsung, battery life could be the same as well though.
The other companies won't even have a couple of months to bask in the limelight. At best, they'll probably have 1 month between the actual availability of their new models for sale and someone being able to purchase the S8.
Show it at MWC, maybe actually able to purchase one month later.
End of march, at best, probably. Just look at how long it normally takes Lg, Moto, Sony, Etc. to release their phones after introducing them.
Samsung, show it in late march, available for actual purchase mid April, by most accounts.
Definitely not a couple (2) of months in there.
More like a couple or 3 weeks, at best, it would seem.
Right. And probably not even that long. Once the S8 is announced, some will make up their minds right then to get it, and not much will sway them another way.
Unless something catastrophic happens to my phone, I'm waiting for 2018 flagships.
That's what I'm doing also. I have a Note 4 with 2 batteries and some other accessories and really haven't seen anything that just grabs me. I'd like a look at a Pixel 2 and new Galaxy offerings when they all come out. My Note 4 is in excellent condition so I figure I might well get some more use out of it and save up cash in the meantime.
I'm also curious to see what Blackberry has in store.