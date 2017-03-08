Edifier's Bluetooth-enabled bookshelf speakers deliver crisp sound quality at a great value.

Finding the right speakers for your home or apartment can be difficult. There're a lot of options out there, and you typically want to strike a balance between sound quality, cost, and functionality. I was in that exact position about a month ago and ended up buying a great pair of speakers from Edifier: the R1700BT 2.0 bookshelf speakers.

If you're looking for moderately sized speakers that deliver big sound in a stylish package, these are absolutely your best bet. These 2.0 channel bookshelf speakers are fairly compact, with each speaker including a 19mm "Eagle Eye" dome tweeter and a 4-inch bass driver, which deliver warm and balanced sound from both wired and wireless connections. They come with a dual RCA to dual RCA audio cable, 3.5mm to dual RCA audio connecting cable, and a wireless remote.

I'm no audiophile, but for $150, these speakers deliver great sound. I've used them for a variety of purposes without hiccup. They've delivered great sound for a basic home theatre setup, served well as laptop speakers for my office, and have pumped out the jams for impromptu dance parties. The sound is balanced no matter what style of music you're listening to — from soft acoustic ballads to the thumping bass from the latest Run The Jewels album. Watching Netflix and other media is equally satisfying.

Beyond the sound quality, I really enjoy Edifier's look and design here. Featuring a beautiful walnut vinyl finish on the sides, Edifier has blended high-tech innards with a classy vintage look that you'll want to show off to all of your friends. Everything here is smartly designed: On the right side of the right speaker, you'll find a recessed panel housing the volume, treble, and bass controls, allowing you convenient access to those controls without impeding the overall aesthetic or stashing them on the back. The speakers are also built on a 10-degree upward slant, a subtle tweak that Edifier says helps better direct the sound toward your ears. And the fabric speaker grilles on the front can be removed if you prefer that look instead.

The wireless remote included with these speakers is serviceable, though easily the weakest part of the package. It feels somewhat cheap in hand and is susceptible to getting lost in a couch cushion, but it does offer volume control and allows you to switch audio sources between Bluetooth and line-in from the comfort of the couch.

Setting up your devices to connect to the speakers is easy. Beyond connecting your phone up for music, I definitely recommend these if you own an NVIDIA Shield TV. Pairing the console directly to the speakers wirelessly is seamless and cuts out the need for added wires behind your TV.

When you consider the sound quality, design, and price, these speakers are well worth your attention at $150. They come with a two-year warranty from Edifier, and I definitely feel like I'll be using these regularly for all my media needs for years to come.

You can find these speakers on Amazon, but you might get a better deal on shipping by ordering directly from Edifier's website.

See at Edifier