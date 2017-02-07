Nicholas Jitkoff joins Dropbox team as VP of Design.

Dropbox has expanding its pool of design talent, announcing Nicholas Jitkoff has joined the company as the new VP of Design. Jitkoff previously led Google's Material Design team, where he worked on top-level projects across Google's product groups to create "a coherent design language for Google's suite of products". Also on Jitkoff's resume is his notable work developing the first versions of Quicksilver, a popular productivity application for macOS.

From the blog:

Design has always been at the heart of Dropbox, tying our products together and solving fundamental problems that impact the lives of millions of people around the world. Working closely with our Engineering and Product teams, Nicholas will lead our Design team in defining their vision for Dropbox. He'll also help us continue to grow our diverse and talented teams across Design Research, Product Design, Brand Design, and UX Writing.

This is a big get for Dropbox, considering how they've been positioning themselves to directly compete with Google not only for both cloud-based storage dominance, but more recently in the collaborative document-editing space with Dropbox Paper.