Western markets are only getting a 32GB G6, so it's time to break out a microSD for photos and music.
The LG G6 is a great phone. But what's definitely not great is the way certain features, like the Quad DAC, wireless charging and 64GB storage model, are confined to a handful of specific regions. Of the three, the storage capacity restrictions imposed on Western G6 buyers is probably the most irksome. 32GB is only barely enough to include in a flagship phone in 2017. (I've laid out all the reasons against buying a 32GB phone here.)
In earlier Android flagships, a microSD card was an optional extra. With the G6, it's a necessity.
Nevertheless, the LG G6 is a great phone, even with its relatively cramped internal storage. That means if you plan on buying the new LG flagship, you'll want to invest in a microSD card, to offload heavier files like photos, videos and music. LG's camera app will default to using removable storage for photos and videos if it's available. And most popular streaming apps like Spotify and Google Play Music let you download tracks to your SD card instead of internal storage — though you'll likely have to manually flip that switch yourself.
AC editors are currently using pre-release U.S.-spec G6s with 32GB of storage, and these come with a little under 21GB of space for your own stuff, a whopping 11GB of space having been lost to formatting and system data. (Part of that is Android Nougat's new partition system for seamless updates working as designed.) After a little over a week with the G6, I'm down to 12GB remaining — that's with having a 128GB microSD installed for music and photos.
Without removable storage, I'd blow through that remaining dozen gigabytes in a couple of months, easily, with a little daily music streaming and photography. Which is why a decent SD card is a necessity, lest you fall victim to storage anxiety.
But be careful what you use your SD card for. Some apps can be moved to external storage through LG's software, but doing so will cause them to load more slowly and possibly impact performance in other, less predictable ways. Same deal with Android's Adoptable Storage feature, which debuted in Marshmallow and lets you format an SD card as internal storage. All this stuff comes with a performance-related price tag, so it's safer to just use your card for music, photos and other types of media, like Netflix downloads.
You'll also want to make sure you get a good, fast SD card, like one of the ones in our guide below.
Reader comments
When it comes to phones, what's more important? Read or write speed?
Read speeds
definitely read. At least in my opinion
Write speed though, is just as important as read speed. Especially if you take a lot of photos, write speed can determine how fast you can take the next shot.
32GB is the new 16GB.
And on a side note, we shouldn't be giving manufacturers a free pass for not having more storage just because it has an SD slot.
I will be skipping this one. 32 GB storage for apps is just too little for me. I will be sticking with my V20 for now.
Noooo I rather buy a s8 plus with a SD Memory slot . And 64 gigs of on board storage .....LG G6 ...I'll pass on ...
This was the deal breaker for me. When One Plus can give customers 64gb base storage for $450, and LG cannot, they can keep their phone.
This should be a major issue in reviews - yes, buy one BUT...
I can live with the 21gb remaining myself, but at flagship prices I shouldn't have to depend on SD cards which don't fill me with confidence.
Then they omit the audio stuff, when us peasants in Europe could never buy a V series.
We have to buy their sob story as to the rationale for these regional specs.
IDK, I wouldn't kick one out of bed, but if I was in the market for another flagship I think I would pass unless the price dropped significantly.
The camera is not a number one item for me.
Each year a major OEM disappoints fans in some way I guess, by holding back what they want.
Even with an SD card it is still a hassle transferring media, apps etc over to the SD card. It's unacceptable for any OEM to still be releasing phones with only 32GB of storage. I think 64GB should be the standard.
Yeah, the decision to go with 32Gb native storage was a stupid, no go move, for me. Good luck, Lg.
Does anyone know the price difference between 32 and 64gb UFS ?
In quantities that they get for manufacturing? A few bucks...
Sorry LG, I will skip over you once again. This year, when the G6 was revealed, I took notice. So much of what you have done with the phone is right on point. I love the design, waterproofing, internals, etc. but as soon as I saw "32GB" I put it out of my mind. I'm sorry, but it is 2017. I know there are many individuals who use less than 20 apps or so but for some us us 32GB is simply not enough. If the manufacturing cost of doubling or even tippling the cost of the storage was congruent I might understand. But based on reports I've read the cost to double the storage is as little as $8. Simply put, sorry 32GB simply doesn't cut it.
Here's my theory on this situation, this might seem crazy, but I think LG is currently surveying the US Market just to see what our reaction will be due to giving us the 32GB Model instead of the 64GB Option, and this is probably why we are most likely waiting until April for the LG G6 to be Commercially Available, if they see that it's an issue, they may reconsider.
Honestly I personally don't see this as a deal breaker, because at least an SD Card Option is available for our usage, I know that's not justifiable, but it's better than having a 32 GB device with no expandable storage (I'm looking at you Apple), it could always be worse, that's just me.
They also probably pushed this decision, because they want to make sure the LG G6 is reasonable priced, because I think about this, when you see products that have different storage options, you see the price go up 100 dollars more when those storage options are selected.
We'll see.
And Europe gets the worst deal of all. 32GB, no quad DAC and no wireless charging.
The deal breaker for me wasn't the 32gb of storage. It was not having the better DAC.
Does the G6 randomly eject and remount the SD storage like the G3, no matter what brand/speed of card you install?
If LG hasn't fixed this, I'll look elsewhere.
I have a HTC 10 with 32 GB onboard storage. I currently have 139 apps installed and I'm using 31 GB of storage. I do have a sd card but the only things on there is my titanium backup files and photos.
Impossible. The 32GB storage also contains your OS which, in most cases, take up 10 to 12GB. That means only 20 to 22GB is available for you too install apps. No way to have 31GB of apps on only with 20GB of storage left.
Unless your meaning you used 31GB of storage on your sd card.
As i can see LG continue to shoot themselves in the foot. First Snapdragon 821, second regional features and now 32 gb. 64 gb is nothing co sidering the absurd amount of money they asked for those devices. What a shame, i love the new design, it seems those OEM don't learn nothing.
Crappy LG and it's regional restriction crap. Some region get 64 GB ? LG you are drunk
this phone would be interesting at $400
Why in the hell does the v20 come with 64gb internal and lgs new supposed flagship only come with 32gb... They can keep it.