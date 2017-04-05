Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time making it more affordable to keep lots of power with you all the time!
Update: These popular battery packs are on sale again with new coupon codes. Be sure to grab one now!
Right now you can score some sweet savings on Kmashi's portable battery packs at Amazon with a coupon code. For as little as $9 you can grab a 10000mAh power bank to charge your favorite gadgets while on the go without tethering yourself to a wall. The batteries are rather small and high capacity, ranging from 5000mAh to 15000mAh. The higher capacity models both have two USB outputs to charge multiple devices at the same time if needed, and recharge via microUSB.
These two are currently on sale with coupons:
- 5000mAh power bank - $6 with coupon I3VWAP3L
- 10000mAh power bank - $9 with coupon USNL22D5
- 15000mAh power bank - $13 with coupon BY6YG3UB
If you find yourself needing extra power during your day, you will want to have one of these around. At these prices, you may want to pick up some gifts for others as well. Be sure to act quick, as this deal likely won't last long.
Reader comments
Looks like the 10,000 mah small pack is not found. Broken link maybe? The link for the larger unit works just fine. Coupons not working in U.s.a.
Doesn't even support quick charge, pass
Doesn't support QC and both of the ones I got (one ordered and one as a replacement) failed to charge fully. Assuming the lights on the side are accurate they both charged to 75% and stayed there after nearly 2 days on a charger. Also, you can't use it and charge it simultaneously.
Sorry. Can't recommend these. Bought a couple for my kids cause they were pretty cheap and they were pretty bad. Took forever to charge phone. Nowhere near as good as my Aukey and Anker chargers.
I have a 20000 MAH with quick charge from this Kamashi.
Gave it away because of it's size even though useful for on the go.
Aukey seems much better in design and quality as far as charging accessories.
Almost clicked the buy now, but started reading the negative reviews which included the absence of fast charging, charging one device and then never working again, and last and certainly the most important of all......melting and fires. I'll definitely pass...
Since i got the moto z play these bulky powerbanks are thing of the past, thankfully.
I have this one from a previous sale, and it works ok for the kids and their various tablets. I don't use quick charge, so that's not a big deal. It is very large for it's capacity though.
I have one of these. No quick charge is a draw back but for less than $15 bucks and the size this is a good deal.
Don't even consider buying anything Kmashi, all 3 of mine didn't even last more than 60 days with minimal use. Cheap cells that won't hold a charge after about 10-15 cycles, overall horrible experience with this brand. If you are looking into buying a dependable battery bank take a look at the Aukey or Anker , I have used both brands also and they have not disappointed after 4 months of heavy use.
Never use anker one, but my aukey wall charger and 30000mAh power bank really work great. It is one of my most trusted brands.
I got the 15k mah one. 12.50 QC or not isn't bad, especially if you are poor like me (I'm not really poor, just don't make a lot of money). We'll see. If it sucks I'll return it.
After about 5 charge cycles mine barely held a charge after that. Won't be using that brand anymore
My Kmashi 20000 mAh (with Quick Charge) won't quick charge anymore (matter of fact, it actually drains my phone - wtf?). Any recommendations for a replacement?