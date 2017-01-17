Right now you can pick up a Daydream View for just $50 at Verizon, a savings of $30 from its regular price. The carrier is offering all three colors at the discount, so you can pick between slate, snow, and crimson. The Daydream View allows you to experience tons of great VR content right from your phone wherever you are, and doesn't have a huge initial startup cost. If you're looking to dabble into the world of Virtual Reality, this is a great way to get started!
Verizon is also offering free shipping on all orders right now, so be sure to get your order in before the price jumps back up again. Which color will you be picking up? Let us know in the comments!
Google Daydream
- Daydream View review
- The ultimate guide to Daydream
- These phones support Daydream VR
- Every Daydream app you can download
- Catch up with Daydream in the forums!
Reader comments
Save $30 on a Daydream View at Verizon right now!
Can it be used with Cardboard or does it have to be a Daydream device?
My guess would be yes, as a dumb headset, but the included daydream remote would be useless
You will have issues selecting anything as it relies on the remote for selections.
Google store has the same $30 discount available so not just Verizon.
Edit to add, Google store lists it as a promotion beginning today (Jan. 17) and going through Feb. 25
Sweet, just bought one.