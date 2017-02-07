Right now you can pick up a certified refurbished version of the SteelSeries Stratus XL for just $28 with coupon code 8XHMZBI9. This is one of our favorite Gear VR controllers, and at this price you really can't go wrong with trying one out for yourself. The controller has designated home and back buttons for seamless gaming on Android devices, and the layout allows for easy control in an immersive gaming environment. Beyond working with the Gear VR, it also works with Windows 7 and up, HTC Vive, Oculus and much more!

Even though it is a certified refurbished product, it still comes with a 90-day warranty and will be in like-new condition. Remember, you need to use coupon code 8XHMZBI9 for the full savings here!

