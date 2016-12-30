Changes to the way storage works in phones which ship with Nougat, combined with larger app sizes and more common 64GB models, means you should think twice before buying a 32GB flagship.
A new year brings with it the certainty of new high-end phones to get all hot and bothered about. And while we're still a couple of months out from the first round of Android flagship announcements, it's time to start the new year with an important resolution: In 2017, it's time to stop buying flagship phones with 32 gigabytes of storage.
We have more stuff than ever, and our stuff is getting bigger.
The most obvious reason to insist on 64GB or more is that the stuff on your phone is getting bigger, and not all of this can be offloaded to an SD card (if that option is even available). Including data, system-level apps like Google Play Services can hog 500MB or more just by themselves. For the Google app, you're looking at around 250MB. And staple third-party offerings like Snapchat and Facebook Messenger are storage hogs too, weighing in at between 100 and 200MB. Others, like WhatspApp, come with a massive archive of what could be years of your personal chat history, photos and video, which can't be offloaded to an SD card. App caches for the likes of Instagram, Twitter and Chrome can also number in the hundreds of megabytes, even on a phone that's only a few months old.
And that trend is only going to continue as apps become more complex, better cameras and 4K-capable handsets have us taking more photos and shooting gigabytes of ultra-high quality video. You're going to be using much more, not less storage in future, even with the ubiquity of cloud storage, and backup tools like Google Photos. What's more, if you're buying on a two-year contract, consider how much larger apps will be, and how much extra stuff you'll have by the start of 2019.
Phones with Nougat out of the box need more space for duplicate partitions.
Maybe you're getting by just fine on a 32GB phone that shipped with Marshmallow. That's all well and good, but devices shipping on Android Nougat (and eventually Android O and beyond) put more internal storage out of your reach, because of the way seamless updates work.
In order to be able to quickly upgrade to a new version, a phone with Nougat out of the box duplicates many of Android's OS partitions, like the system partition and the vendor partition. To put it in less nerdy terms, that means the space taken up by the OS on a Nougat-shipping phone could be double that of a comparable model on Marshmallow. It's important to note that this only applies to phones that ship with Android 7.0 and up — upgrading from Marshmallow to Nougat won't suddenly make you lose a bunch of extra space.
Bottom line: Consider that the firmware and related stuff takes up a little over 7GB on a Samsung Galaxy S7 edge. In the Nougat world that could double to around 14GB — almost half of the phone's marketed 32GB of storage. The 32GB Google Pixel is actually pretty reasonable in this respect, with all the OS partitions combined taking up just 5.4GB of space. But consider how much extra stuff other manufacturers add to Android, and how much space it takes up. It's easy to see how 2017's flagships could lose more than 10GB of space to the OS before you've loaded a single app. That's less space than ever for your own apps and media.
For this reason alone, we'd expect 64GB to become the standard for Android flagships in the new year. Phone makers know that selling a 32GB phone where half of that allowance is unavailable is a recipe for unhappy customers and bad press. Sony learned that lesson in 2015 when it tried to sell an 8GB phone which, after setup, actually left users with just 1.3GB.
Should we see any flagships, or even mid-to-high-end models with "32GB" of advertised space, you'll want to steer clear of them. Or at least dig into the settings before you buy and find out how much space you really get. But really, it's time to insist on 64GB if you're forking out a chunk of cash for a new phone with Nougat. You'll thank us when you don't run out of space.
(And in case you were wondering, definitely don't buy a 16GB phone either.)
Reader comments
That's not an option when many phones double the price to increase storage.
I agree 64gbs should be the new standard.
Wasn't that long ago when 32GB was pretty large
32 gigs with the pixel and unlimited free photos storage isn't too bad. It'll work till pixel 2! But yeah I agree, if not pixel then 64 minimum
My biggest problem with the pixel was the lack of 64gb option. Since I got a 128gb I've just gone crazy, installing large games, offlining music, movies, and podcasts. I'm using 55gb. 128 is such overkill when nearly everything is cloud based now. But 32gb is WAY too small.
That's so they can charge you an extra $100 for something that should be much, much cheaper to upgrade.
Meh. 32 is still fine for me. I don't plan on upgrading from my pixel for a while though so maybe by the time i do I'll want more storage.
As an alternative, Google and the OEMs could stop filling our phones with sh*t that occupies space.
I'm very eager for the EU to issue the final order that forces Google to "debundle" their apps from the OS. That'll be a first step towards decreasing the size the OS takes in.
Whilst I understand the business model Google uses with Android, I don't agree with it and I'm glad the powers at be don't either. I should be the one deciding if I want Google apps installed on my phone or not. Not Google.
And the moment all those apps and services get OUT of the OS level, its size will decrease.
Of course, until that happens, more important than not buying phones with 32GB of storage is not buying phones WITHOUT microSD slots.
You know that by Google bundling their apps is what mostly keeps the OS free for manufacturers to use. If they decide to unbundle and charge for their OS, then phones might be 50 to a hundred bucks more expensive then they already are so I'll delete what I can instead.
32 is fine for me with unlimited Storage on my Pixel XL
Unless @Alex you'll be kind enough to send a few pounds down the M6/M5 to subsidise the increase!
I think it depends more on personal use. Maybe if you're a "power user", to the point your phone is completely, or nearly completely replacing a laptop/desktop, 32gb probably isn't enough. I currently have 17gb free on my 6P and I can't imagine what else I could install that would use another 15gb or so.
Yes I think your correct.
I have a Chromebook and Desktop for the heavy duty stuff and work.
I have 10gb left myself.
What the hell is a "power user" anyway?
I want to be a power user.
On my 6P, photos and videos take a chunk of the space. I usually transfer videos to my PC to make more room. And o ya, WhatsApp is a major space hogger.
And 32gb should be banned....
I agree 32gb now days is very less...my s7 edge 32 is 99% full..thats y iam switching to 128gb Axon 7...thou 128gb pearl black has launched in india ...but will wait for s8 and hope it comes with 64gb min
Eh, nice opinion I guess. I'm using a 32GB Pixel and have 19GB free. I'll take the extra $100 over something I don't use.
It's a nice idea, and I'd love to see it happen so long as there isn't a big price increase, but I think there will be. If there was no SD card for pictures and video sure, 64GB minimum but my S7 on the Nougat beta right now the OS is using 8.3GB. yeah, it's a little over 1/4 of the internal storage but I still have 18GB free after putting all my apps and games on it. More storage is always better but I'm not sure phones will sell if they continue to jack up the prices. I think we are heading towards a day where $400 unlocked phones are becoming more the norm as people tire of paying $800 for a phone.
No problems here.
Sorry but 32GB is fine for me. My storage grows due to photos and videos I take with the phone. Those can go on the SD card. And there's a handy little button in Google Photos called "Free up space".
32GB is fine for 2017.
My Honor 8 only has 32 gigs and I have tons of apps and still have 15 gigs free.