A Google Home responds to a father and son's mention of death. Could this have been intentional?
My husband and I have had quite an experience adapting to the Google Home in our home. We love its presence, truly, but there are continually times when we're surprised at some of the interactions we've had with it.
For example, there have been several instances where we'd be chatting loudly and casually between the two of us, about something or other, when the Google Home would suddenly respond, despite the fact that neither of us had uttered the 'OK Google' hot key. It's quite hilarious when it happens, though — we always laugh — and it sort of validates this running joke we share that our Google Home is actually just a roommate who lives here for free in exchange for all the knowledge it brings.
I didn't think much of these random interactions until this week's All About Android, where I'm a co-host. We had a video mail submission from a father who was playing a game with his son in a room where the Google Home was stationed. They had reached a part of the game narrative where they were too stuck to go on, and realized that the best way to complete the story in its entirety was to effectively kill their characters off and start anew. But then...
As we were moving on with the game, somebody spoke up and said, "I just want you to know, you're not alone. Here's the number for the suicide prevention hotline."
It was our Google Home, and I think that when my son had said that we should kill ourselves, Google heard that, and that made it pop up with that message.
We already know that Google Home — and, by virtue, Amazon Echo — is constantly listening in, and that this actually a bit of an issue with owning one. And we already know that what you say could be used in a court of law. But it's curious why it would respond in an instance where there was no specific query directed at it. Does that mean that Google Home is always listening for a chance to interject? Or does it listen for intonation in the voice; whether it's conversational, and thus it must be conversing with it? Or, is it because even uttering the word Google will make its digital ears perk up in preparation for the next query?
Is Google Home listening, and could it act as an intermediary when someone is trying to harm herself?
For the most part, I thought it was interesting that Google Home responded after it somehow computed that someone was talking about suicide. I doubt it cared who was talking about it; it sounds like it was pre-programmed to listen for that specific phrase and reply in the event that it's sitting idly in the room of someone who is truly considering the act. I wasn't able to recreate this scenario at home, however, but as I was writing this article, Google Home responded. What's triggering it?
This particular event also has me mulling over whether this is a glimpse at our robot future. Are artificially intelligent devices being programmed to be our friends? Or is this what Google merely considers an extra feature — an aid that maybe a programmer thought would be worth including considering the rates of suicide around the world?
What do you think? Has your Google Home ever responded in this manner?
That's kind of creepy but at the same time, in this case it might not be so bad. I'm conflicted.
"I doubt it cared who was talking about it; it sounds like it was pre-programmed to listen for that specific phrase and reply in the event that it's sitting idly in the room of someone who is truly considering the act."
Of course it didn't care and was pre-programmed to listen for that phrase. Computer, no matter how great and powerful we think they are, are not yet sentient beings.
No, Google should not intervene. Once you take that first step of relying on the protector in the ether to save you the slope starts getting slippery.
The slope was lubed with political correctness. The slope was built when we started rebelling against authority and stopped taking responsibility for our actions (60's).
Here that America? Be good little colonials and PAY FOR THE TEA!
Listening for a potential emergency seems like a great feature to me. I must admit, though, I think I would be slightly uncomfortable with a device always listening in my home, and I'm not in a rush to purchase any Google Home or Alexa products.
Until Home decides its a good idea to dispatch the police to your home to make sure everything is alright.
Which is extact what it should do.
This happened to me. I had two small dogs fighting in my living room and begin yipping loudly and my google home asked me by name if I was okay, then stayed on waiting for a response. I don't know if it was the loud noise or somewhere in the din the google home thought it heard a command.
Wow.
:O
I have no problem with it. When you make the decision to put one of these devices in your home, you have already made the choice to accept an always listening device. May as well have some built in safety features whether it's self harm, fire, medical emergency, etc. I would be interested to know if such "emergency" commands or triggers become a part of the account holders Google history. I certainly would prefer that the emergency triggers be ephemeral and not associated with the user's account. That would be a fair trade-off and alleviate any concerns I would have.
'When you make the decision to put one of these devices in your home, you have already made the choice to accept an always listening device. "
Nope. This is marketed as only listening AFTER you say the trigger word. If that is not stated clearly up front, then it's an issue.
And it can only hear the trigger word if it is always listening. Catch 22.
Exactly.
Flo, this story is anecdotal. Seeing as you own a Google Home, can you not try it for yourself??
From the article:
"I wasn't able to recreate this scenario at home, however, but as I was writing this article, Google Home responded."
I doubt that the writers pay much attention to the articles they write, already on to the next one.
Oh hell no. So what else is Google going to think it's cool to intervene on?
Why don't you ask Google
You sound like a gobshite.
Tells Trump supporters what morons they are on a daily basis.
It seems like we have no choice but I'm going to hold off on having extra devices that listen for as long as I can. Google better not ever tell me I need better acoustics for my vocals in the shower.
Actually this could be good for the elderly if they fall and can't get up.
Absolutely, but it doesn't need to be listening for anything but the hotword for it to be useful in that case. If you can say "Help, I've fallen and I can't get up," you can say "Okay Google (or Alexa, whatever) I've fallen and I can't get up."
I purposely didn't purchase a Google Home or Amazon Alexa because I'm not comfortable with it always listening.
This is a good example of why, much as I want one, I (probably) won't get one.
There's something quite disturbing about choosing to have something that randomly records the things you say without any context...
My phone probably does it anyway though.
Hey, How about doing some journalism and find out if this is even true. I can't recreate it on my google home. skeptical that it's true but hey who cares about fact checking a story.
YMMV, cannot recreate deal.
I could only imagine all the false calls that would be made.
No thanks,
I would be very uncomfortable with that. Google home or Alexa will never be in my home. I was born in the DDR and that stuff reminds me of the Stasi. Was a very dark time in my Life untill me and my family fled and got asylum in what was then west Germany.
Yeah. I'm fine with this stuff, including listening for threats of violence or requests for help, if and only if it's explicitly stated during the setup process, is not activated without opting in, and can be opted out of at any time. But oh man, when features like this are silently included "for your own good, it becomes wildly creepy and invasive.
The issue I see is: Shouldn't the purchaser know what words these devices are listening for? They are marketed as ONLY listening after you say the trigger word. If that is not the case, then I as a buyer would like to know what other words will trigger a response before I buy.
How does it know the difference between real and a scene in a movie that may be on TV?
I love comments on Google home and Alexa, everybody being scared it's listening all the time. Personally I don't care and I love my Google home, and can't wait to expand my smart devices to use with it. It listening all the time or just after the hot word doesn't matter to me, what are they going to do with me taking about stupid things with my friends or my wife, or playing with my kids. The only way I would have a problem is if it listened all the time and anybody could hear it, like literally anybody. But it just sitting on a server somewhere means nothing to me.
Probably not. Why get in the way and be tied into any of this person's drama. At the most it should give a reply to a help line, at the most.
Last weekend I was all alone in my house, and shouted WTF! after reading an email.
My Echo piped up and said she couldn't find an answer to the question I asked..
..Just another example of why I need to fire her, and grab a GHome. At least when home gets bored and want's to have a conversation with me it provides something useful.
The only thing Home interjects is, "Stop that or you'll go blind!"