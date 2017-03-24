Most digital copies are a letdown. Disney's are not.

We've all seen it: buy the movie before it's out on Blu-ray, and you don't get any special features, and your copy is stuck in one store forever. It sucks, right? WRONG! Disney has a digital system that makes buying the movie early an actually tempting thing to do, and it all has to do with connecting digital stores and awesome app implementation.

Before you go download Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, please take our advice and download Disney Movies Anywhere.

Disney Movies Anywhere is a venture that Disney has undertaken in cooperation with Google Play, iTunes, Amazon, Vudu, and other stores to offer their digital copies on all your digital platforms. If you buy a Disney movie on Google Play, Disney Movies Anywhere can see the purchase if it's connected to your account and then give you that same film on iTunes so you can load it on the iPad before a family trip. Here's what we do:

Download Disney Movies Anywhere. Open Disney Movies Anywhere. Log into (or create) your Disney account. This is the same Disney account you'd use on Disney.com, the Disney Store, or a Walt Disney World vacation. Connect your account to Google Play. If desired, connect your account to Amazon. If you want to connect your account to Apple iTunes, log into the Disney Movies Anywhere website on your desktop computer or Disney Movies Anywhere app on your Apple device.

Now, buy a movie. Any Disney movie you buy will show up on every digital store you've connected to your account, and with the copy of your digital film in Disney Movies Anywhere, you'll also be able to access any shorts and special features associated with the film. For big blockbuster movies like Moana, there will be a lot of special features. For smaller movies, like The Parent Trap, you'll only get the movie, but you'll get that movie anywhere that Disney has an agreement.

What if I want to buy the Blu-ray?

Great news! Remember those digital codes that come in a lot of Blu-ray combo packs? For Disney movies, those codes go right into Disney Movies Anywhere. This means that you can spend $20 buying Rogue One on digital and get all the special features on Disney Movies Anywhere, or you can wait a couple weeks, buy a shiny Blu-ray for $25, pop that digital code into DMA, and get that magical digital copy with all the special features PLUS a physical copy for when you want to use that Blu-ray player gathering dust in your entertainment center.

I am a huge Disney fan. I wait for the Blu-ray because it is the only Blu-ray I can buy with a decent digital copy. If you can't wait another few weeks for Rogue One, though, buy your copy content that you're not missing anything from the disc, and that your copy will be with you anywhere.