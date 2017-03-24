Most digital copies are a letdown. Disney's are not.
We've all seen it: buy the movie before it's out on Blu-ray, and you don't get any special features, and your copy is stuck in one store forever. It sucks, right? WRONG! Disney has a digital system that makes buying the movie early an actually tempting thing to do, and it all has to do with connecting digital stores and awesome app implementation.
Before you go download Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, please take our advice and download Disney Movies Anywhere.
Disney Movies Anywhere is a venture that Disney has undertaken in cooperation with Google Play, iTunes, Amazon, Vudu, and other stores to offer their digital copies on all your digital platforms. If you buy a Disney movie on Google Play, Disney Movies Anywhere can see the purchase if it's connected to your account and then give you that same film on iTunes so you can load it on the iPad before a family trip. Here's what we do:
- Download Disney Movies Anywhere.
- Open Disney Movies Anywhere.
- Log into (or create) your Disney account. This is the same Disney account you'd use on Disney.com, the Disney Store, or a Walt Disney World vacation.
- Connect your account to Google Play.
- If desired, connect your account to Amazon.
- If you want to connect your account to Apple iTunes, log into the Disney Movies Anywhere website on your desktop computer or Disney Movies Anywhere app on your Apple device.
Now, buy a movie. Any Disney movie you buy will show up on every digital store you've connected to your account, and with the copy of your digital film in Disney Movies Anywhere, you'll also be able to access any shorts and special features associated with the film. For big blockbuster movies like Moana, there will be a lot of special features. For smaller movies, like The Parent Trap, you'll only get the movie, but you'll get that movie anywhere that Disney has an agreement.
What if I want to buy the Blu-ray?
Great news! Remember those digital codes that come in a lot of Blu-ray combo packs? For Disney movies, those codes go right into Disney Movies Anywhere. This means that you can spend $20 buying Rogue One on digital and get all the special features on Disney Movies Anywhere, or you can wait a couple weeks, buy a shiny Blu-ray for $25, pop that digital code into DMA, and get that magical digital copy with all the special features PLUS a physical copy for when you want to use that Blu-ray player gathering dust in your entertainment center.
I am a huge Disney fan. I wait for the Blu-ray because it is the only Blu-ray I can buy with a decent digital copy. If you can't wait another few weeks for Rogue One, though, buy your copy content that you're not missing anything from the disc, and that your copy will be with you anywhere.
Reader comments
I love this feature and wish other studios followed Disney.
Me too. Disney's the only company that gets streaming right.
Definitely true, I wish more would allow the multiple access connections.
US only, damn.
I was pleasantly surprised when my copy of Captain America Winter Soldier was imported to my Vudu (Ultraviolet) collection from Disney Movies Anywhere. I like the fact that they can all be in the same place.
I had no idea that this even existed, this is just great. I'm all about digital copies and no physical media these days for less stuff to store and dust.
I hope that someday other studios will follow this example on how purchasing movies should work. We should not be punished if we don't want to buy the Blu-ray and not get the bonus material like directors commentary.
There seems to be some misplaced vitriol for UltraViolet which operates in the exact same fashion. Granted, the streaming providers are different, but it's still a digital locker that's provider agnostic.
Any digital code I claim for non-Disney stuff I can see in multiple providers, not just one as the article indicates. I have tons of movies in my UV locker and they are accessible from Vudu, FandagoNow, CinemaNow, Flixster Video, and even my FiOS account.
Disney Movies Anywhere is available for iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, Amazon, and FiOS.
Vudu is really the provider of choice, having both UV support and Disney Movies Anywhere support. But there's still plenty of access options to choose from and you aren't tied to just one store.
Yep. I have over 120 movies in my Vudu collection between Ultraviolet and DMA. I also have a few movies exclusively in Google Play because I have gotten some incredible deals. (Harry Potter collection for $35). Which is fine since I have a Nexus player. Either way, I also don't understand the hate for Ultraviolet
You forgot Windows.
Yup, DMA is available on Windows as well. Forgot about that since it was a recent addition.
There's not much stopping Amazon or Google Play from becoming a UV partner as well. It's just all back end studio negotiation.
My suspicion is that Disney did some strong arming here with Amazon and Google and said that if they didn't participate in the platform, that they wouldn't be getting any digital copies to sell at all.
Regardless, there are very few movies you purchase today that don't have a provider agnostic digital code included. Things are split between two different lockers (DMA and UV) but the intent and implementation is pretty much the same.
There have actually been rumors for a long time that Amazon was going to become a UV provider and it still may happen. If they did that, they can offer a similar service to Walmart in that you get instant access to your digital copy as your movie ships.
Honestly, I'm still waiting for the model where I can get the digital copy when it comes out, but also the physical copy later since digital release windows are now weeks before the physical copy.
The problem being that the Vudu app is complete and utter crap. Ultraviolet I have less of a problem with other than the apps it connects to aren't as popular and more importantly aren't as good. But vudu's apps are crap, and it's the reason I watch my Batman: Bad Blood digital copy far less than the DC collection I bought in Play Movies.
Never really had an issue with the Vudu app, especially since they added downloading of HDX offline copies. Chomecast support works well, the app on my ShieldTV works without issue, and my LG TV's internal app works great (especially with Dolby Vision support.) They also allow you to download offline copies on PC as well which gives them a leg up on Amazon and Google Play in that respect if you wanted to load up your computer with movies before going somewhere.
Would I like more UV providers? Absolutely. That's not really a problem with UV though, it's a studio and provider issue. Any time you ask someone to allow people to use their infrastructure for free, they are going to ask "What's in it for me?" Like I said, I suspect Disney gave these digital outlets an ultimatum, requiring participation if they wanted to continue selling. That's something Disney can do because they are Disney. Other studios aren't quite in the same position.
Only sort of true with Vudu. Disney Movies Anywhere movies show up in a lot of places once you connect your account. For example buy it once and it shows up in iTunes/Google Play/Vudu/Amazon and I'm sure that is leaving a couple of other options out.
Best Upside to the Marvel buyout.
I think more studios and store-fronts would do, but only Disney has the clout to get iTunes, Amazon, Vudu and Google to abide by their rules.
In this case, the customer wins, which is rare in this digital age.