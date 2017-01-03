OTA and streaming TV mash it up.
After initially leaking on its website in December, Dish has made its first standalone set-top box is now official (via Engadget). Called AirTV Player, the box is based on Android TV and mashes up Sling TV's streaming cable offering with apps available on Google Play and over-the-air (OTA) broadcasts.
AirTV comes packed with a Bluetooth remote that features convenient shortcut buttons to popular services like Netflix, YouTube, and, of course, Sling. A microphone is also on board for easy voice control when you need it.
The box also supports 4K streaming, so if you've got the it hooked up to a compatible TV, you can start streaming UHD content from sources that support it. Perhaps most interestingly is the AirTV's support for OTA broadcasts when hooked up to an antenna. Any channels you pick up will then be integrated into Sling's own channel guide, which is pretty convenient if you're already a subscriber.
Dish, Sling TV's parent company, is already selling the AirTV in two different variants on a dedicated AirTV website. If you plan on using an OTA antenna, the $129.99 configuration includes a necessary OTA adapter kit. Otherwise, you can pick up a $99.99 version that only works with Sling and other streaming apps. The OTA adapter will be available separately for $39.99 if you change your mind later.
Of course, Sling TV is available on a number of streaming boxes already, so it may be difficult for some to justify slotting AirTV into their setup. That said, the inclusion of OTA support may just be appealing enough for some to warrant moving to on all-encompassing set-top box for their entertainment needs.
To make this compelling, they need to add DVR functionality for Sling. That's something that Sling TV desperately needs, and by making it exclusive to their own box, they would create greater demand.
They're rolling out some kind of cloud DVR, but no clue if it will include OTA broadcasts. From what I understand, the current version of Android TV (Nougat, maybe Marshmallow) has the necessary APIs in place to allow for a built-in DVR or DVR app already.
If it has full Android tv, shouldn't it also be able to do DVR now or in the near future? I thought that was getting baked in.
Dan, it also include $50 sling credit to be used against the sub. not sure why that was not mentioned in the article