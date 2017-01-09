Project Management happens to be one of the fastest growing fields in several industries right now, and you may be looking to make a switch. But just how does one get started with Project Management and learning the ropes? Well, they take expensive courses that consume a lot of time, right? Wrong.
You don't have to spend a ton of time and money to begin learning the basics. Meet the Ultimate Project Management Certification bundle which provides you access to 9 comprehensive courses seven days a week, 24 hours a day. From learning the basics to getting more in depth with Six Sigma Black, this is a great way to jumpstart your career change.
With the bundle you'll get:
- Access 9 comprehensive courses 24/7
- Explore study materials for PMI Risk Management Professional, Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL), Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM), Certified Scrum Master (CSM), Project Management Professional (PMP), Six Sigma Green Belt, Six Sigma Black Bundle, PRINCE2 Foundation Certification, and PRINCE2 Practitioner Certification
- Learn a structured approach to managing projects
- Understand how to manage stakeholder engagement, service strategy process, & how to analyze data
- Plan human resources needs & identify project risks
- Use exam prep quizzes, tests, & mock exams to ensure you're ready to take on the real certification exams
Don't miss out on this great deal! Learn More
Normally, a bundle like this would set you back around $4,300, but right now you can pay a fraction of that. For access at any time of any day to nine different courses, you can't really beat the $69 price tag here. From learning structured approachings to managing projections to planning upcoming human resource needs, and more, there is tons of valuable information here.
This huge 98% savings won't last though, so you'll want to grab it for yourself now before it is too late.