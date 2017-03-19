There's limitless ways people can fidget around when they're stressed out at work. While fidgeting about at your desk or in your chair has been shown to be pretty good for your own heath , it sure can be annoying for your co-workers. So you need to find a new, discreet, and more efficient way to keep your hands busy so you can stay focused on your work or the meeting you're sitting in on.

One of the latest trends out there are little stress toys, which are designed to give your brain a bunch of little buttons, dials, knobs, and wheels to spin. They're designed to look cool enough to leave on display at your desk, while remaining small enough to slip in your pocket so you can take it anywhere.

Introducing The Stress Block, a cube that's loaded with six different sides covered with little distractions for your fingers to explore and play with while the rest of your brain focuses on work. It's a wonderful way to destress in little moments throughout the day.

You can get one Stress Block for $15 or two for only $28 , which means you could keep one for yourself and gift the second to a friend, family member, or co-worker that you know would love this.

Made of plastic and available in black, each side of this cube has a theme: click, glide, flip, breathe, roll, and spin. You can rotate through all the sides or focus on the ones you love to play with the most — the choice is yours.