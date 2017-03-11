Wouldn't it be nice to be able to learn how to code something new in 2017? Whether you have your eyes set on redesigning a website, building your first mobile app, or anything in between, odds are you aren't looking to spend a fortune to do it all.

Luckily, you won't have to. If you grab this awesome pay what you want bundle you'll be able to make 2017 the year you learn how to code. From learning the basics by example to mastering GitHub and more, there is a crazy amount of value in all these courses.

All you have to do is beat the current average in order to get all the courses for that amount. You can also decide to pay what you want for it, but that won't score you all of the courses.