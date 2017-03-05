Understanding Microsoft Office and how it all works is very important when looking for a job. Don't get left behind at the interview table because you don't know how to use formulas in Excel or analyze data with ease. With Microsoft offering so many apps under the Office umbrella, it can be hard to learn them all, especially if you don't know where to begin. Luckily, getting started doesn't have to be hard.
For just $49 you can get access to a year of amazing Microsoft Office information to help you master the suite of apps. From the basic features and functions to data analyzing, you'll have access to it all.
The courses in this bundle include:
- Microsoft Excel Course Section 1: Foundation
- Section 2: Orientation & efficiency
- Section 3: Administration
- Section 4: Data Handling
- Section 5: Data Analysis
- Section 6: Presentation
But that isn't it. There is more than 100 hours of learning material from in-depth data handling to formatting options, and much more. The bundle also includes:
- Over 100 hours of learning material
- Essential Excel functions (doesn't waste your time w/ useless functions)
- Basic terminology & setup
- Data analysis basics w/ PivotTables & more
- In-depth data handling: sorting, filtering, lookup & more
- Formatting options & training
That's quite a lot of information, and for a limited time you can get it for just $49. This is a huge savings from the original $453 price tag that you would pay on all these courses. Whether you think you are good at Office or know you need to get better, you won't want to miss out on this deal.
Be sure to grab this mastery bundle for 89% off before the deal ends.