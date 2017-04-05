Microsoft Excel is one of the most widely used programs in business. It helps companies take care of their books, pay employees, build plans, and much, much more. You can probably get the very basics of Excel, but if you're looking into a job where proficiency is a big asset and/or required, chances are you'll need a little more help.

There are many courses that teach you how to use Excel — you can likely take many at local schools and colleges — but these courses can be quite costly, and then there's the fact that you have to leave home and learn on someone else's time.

eLearnExcel Microsoft Excel School is perfect if you want to learn all there is to know about Excel, on your own time. By enrolling in the school, you'll receive a lifetime subscription to eight complete courses, so you can learn at your leisure and refer back to material when you need a little help. These courses are usually $999 altogether, but through Android Central Digital Offers, you'll pay just $39. That's a savings of 96%.