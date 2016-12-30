The phrase "there's an app for that" covers just about everything these days. Want a date? There's an app for that. Want some food? There's an app for that. Want to learn more about how to please a member of the opposite sex? You get the picture. Python is one of Google's preferred coding languages, and learning it is a gateway to building your own apps and possibly creating the next Angry Birds!

How do you get started? Well, coding isn't exactly easy to learn on your own, so you need to take some sort of course with structured lessons. But what if you already have a full-time job and other daytime responsibilities? You don't have the time or the cash to go back to college and learn computer sciences. Maybe you already have a computer sciences degree and just want to add to your education? Either way, it'd be great if you could take courses online, at your leisure, and learn at your own pace. You know what's coming!

The Python Programming Bootcamp is your way into the wonderful world of meaningful app creation. You'll learn everything, from the basics to the advanced, throughout 438 lesson — over 50 hours of content! You'll learn the fundamentals of Python and learn to apply them to real-life projects. You'll even learn the ins and outs of penetration testing so that you can be sure that the apps you create are as safe as possible for everyone who downloads them.