It's probably trite and a bit cliché at this point, but we increasingly live our lives online. Our bank information, personal information, likes, dislikes, and more are all over the internet — often whether we like it or not. That's all data, and nowadays, data's a commodity. You information is being bought and sold. Sometimes it's simply to show you catered ads; other times it's for the stuff that after school specials used to warn you about.

What can you do to combat all of this online tracking? Do you turn to VPNs? Sure, but they don't necessarily block tracking in every sense. Did you know that there are services and apps that actually block online trackers in order to keep your data safe?

Disconnect is one of the best tracker blockers around. It blocks tracking requests from connecting to any of your devices, thereby keeping your data safe. It even masks your location so that you can access websites as though you're in another country (like a VPN). Apps like these have subscription rates, and some charge an arm and a leg. If you were to go directly to Disconnect for a lifetime subscription, you'd pay $500. Through Android Central Digital Offers, you'll pay only $49, a savings of 90%.

Disconnect is available for iOS, Android, PC, and Mac, so you can cover all of your devices and keep your browsing habits private. If you often deal with sensitive information or would rather just keep your internet habits completely your own, you'll need a quality tracker block, and Disconnect is one of the best around. Check it out at Android Central Digital Offers and save 90%.