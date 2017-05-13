Your phone is great for take photos and videos, but not all phones are created equal and few are water- or dust-resistant. So where do you turn when you're out kayaking, on the basketball court, scaling a mountain, or running around the backyard with a big dog? Your phone will get wrecked and any other handycam would be done for in minutes.

What you need is something rugged, compact, and easy to use. You also need something that's preferably waterproof so that all your sweet footage makes it home with you. It would suck to shoot all this awesome stuff for a day only to realize your camera stopped working an hour into your adventure.

GoPro isn't the only action camera on the market, and it's price might put some folks off. Check out the All PRO Action Sports Waterproof HD 1080p camera. It shoots in full HD, can record up to 90 minutes of video on a single charge, capture photos and video up to 30 feet under water, and can attach to just about anything with some external straps (not included). Cameras like this generally retail for hundreds, and this one is $149.95 straight from Sky Innovations, but at Android Central Digital Offers, it's only $34.99.

Sky Innovations All PRO Action Sports camera takes 12-megapixel photos, shoots video in 1080p at 30 FPS and 720p at 60 FPS. You'll just need a microSD card (up to 32GB), and you're good to go. You can take single shots or take advantage of the 5- or 10-second self-timer to get the shots you want.

If you're looking for an inexpensive action cameras that can go absolutely everywhere you go, then check out the All PRO Action Sports camera from Sky Innovations. It's only $34.99 at Android Central Digital Offers, so you save 76%.