There's a digital war raging on the Internet, mostly out of sight from the average online user. On one side, there are the malicious hackers looking to steal sensitive information and cause havoc. On the other side, there are ethical hackers testing security measures and looking for potential exploits so they can be patched up before harm is done.

Ethical hackers are in high demand these days, as governments and corporations alike find themselves increasingly vulnerable to hacking attacks. If you're up to the challenge, we've rounded up our favorite deals on ethical hacking and are offering them at a steep discount.

Certified Ethical Hacker Bootcamp

This bootcamp features 45 hours of content spread out over 144 lectures, throughout which you will gain practical experience with intrusion detection, policy creation, DDoS attacks, and more. You will learn about perimeter defenses, come to understand how Trojans, backdoors, viruses, worms are coded and spread, and learn how to scan & attack your own networks as practice. Understand Trojans, backdoors, viruses, worms, & more.

All these valuable course materials will be available to you for life, and you can't beat this deal — save 99% and get this bundle for only $45.

Ultimate Computer Security Bundle

This 7-course bundle will give you a comprehensive background - and certifications - in IT security, ethical hacking, Voice over IP security, data security, and more. Soon enough, you'll be fully certified and ready to enter the computer security job market with a complete arsenal.

All told, a course bundle of this caliber would typically cost upwards of $600, but you can get it 95% off — that's only $29! And once you've bought these web courses, you'll be granted lifetime access.

Pay What You Want: White Hat Hacker 2017 Bundle

We've saved (potentially) the biggest savings for last. With this bundle, you'll get access to up to eight different courses with values ranging from $50 to $200 and, as the title indicates, you pay only what you want.

If you pay below the average price paid, you'll get Python For Android Hacking Crash Course: Trojan Perspective — a course featuring 3.5 hours of content spread over 26 lectures. You also get a course called Wi-Fi Hacking with Kali, which teaches you how to find and protect personal and corporate networks from potential security breaches. You can get both of those courses for a dollar if you so please… but if you play more than the average price paid (currently under $20) you'll receive six more courses!

Beat the highest price paid and you'll be added to the leaderboard and be entered to win an awesome prize!

