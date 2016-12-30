Digital Day sale kicks off Amazon U.S.
Amazon has kicked off its inaugural Digital Day sale, offering discounts on thousands of games, apps, movies, TV shows, music albums, comics, and more. PC games are discounted by up to 75%, several albums are available for $5 and there are hundreds of movies on sale for just $4.99.
Games
- Titanfall 2 (PC) - $39.99 - 33% off
- FIFA 17 (PC) - $39.99 - 33% off
- Rocket League (PC) - $11.99 - 40% off
- Fallout 4 (PC) - $19.79 - 67% off
- Fallout 4 Season Pass - $29.99 - 40% off
- F1 2016 (PC) - $35.99 - 40% off
- Homefront: The Revolution - Freedom Fighter Bundle (PC) - $14.99 - 75% off
- Sid Meier's Colonization (PC) - $0.97 - 86% off
- Steep (PC) - $34.01 - $43% off
- Watch Dogs 2 (PC) - $40.19 - 33% off
- Diablo III: Reaper of Souls (PC/Mac) - $19.99
- Dishonored 2 (PC) - $39.99 - 33% off
- Rollercoaster Tycoon 3: Platinum (PC) - $4.99 - 75% off
- Rollercoaster Tycoon 2: Triple Thrill Pack (PC) - $2.49 - 75% off
- SimCity 4 Deluxe Edition (PC) - $4.99 - 75% off
- Android apps and games for $0.99
- Up to 50% off on in-game items
Multimedia
- Plex Pass annual subscription - 50% off
- UFC annual pass - 50% off
- Qello - One-month subscription for $0.99
- Star Trek Beyond (HD) - $6.99
- Harry Potter movies for $4.99
- Movies for under $4.99
- Movie rentals for $0.99
- 50% off movies and TV shows
- Music albums for $5
- Kindle ebooks from David Baldacci, James Patterson, Michael Connelly, and others for $3.99
Software and apps
- Norton Security Deluxe (Windows/Mac) - Five devices, 15-month subscription - $19.99
- Amazon Rapids - Monthly subscription for 33% off
- AVG AntiVirus PRO (Android) - $3.99 - 50% off
- Microsoft Office Home and Business 2016 (Windows) - One user - $187 - 18% off
- Adobe Photoshop Elements 15 & Premiere Elements 15 (Windows) - $99.99 - 33% off
- Lose It! - 50% off on annual subscription
- OfficeSuite - 95% off yearly subscription
- H&R Block Tax Software - $24.99 - 40% off
Amazon is also providing a $10 credit if you're interested in subscribing to its Music Unlimited service. The deal is valid for new subscribers. To see all the items on sale across categories, head to the link below.
What do you guys think of the titles on sale?