Digital Day sale kicks off Amazon U.S.

Amazon has kicked off its inaugural Digital Day sale, offering discounts on thousands of games, apps, movies, TV shows, music albums, comics, and more. PC games are discounted by up to 75%, several albums are available for $5 and there are hundreds of movies on sale for just $4.99.

Games

Multimedia

Software and apps

Amazon is also providing a $10 credit if you're interested in subscribing to its Music Unlimited service. The deal is valid for new subscribers. To see all the items on sale across categories, head to the link below.

What do you guys think of the titles on sale?

See at Amazon