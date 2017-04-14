Not everything needs a "Dark Mode" but YouTube looks real nice in black.
Google has been flirting with a "Dark Mode" in Android for a little while now, but it looks like YouTube is taking that experience to the web. Reddit discovered a console edit in Chrome 57 for Windows and macOS that enables a toggle switch in settings to flip everything from the red and white you're used to into shades of black and grey.
The text in the setting suggests you might use this feature when enjoying YouTube at night, but there's more than a few people out there interested in using it like this all the time. While you can't get this on mobile yet, here's how you activate Dark Mode fin Chrome.
- Go to Youtube in Chrome
- Press Ctrl + Shift + I on Windows, or Option + Command + I on macOS to open the developer window
- Click the "console" tab at the top of the window
- Type
document.cookie="VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE=fPQ4jCL6EiE"into the console and hit enter
- Close the developer window
- Click refresh on the Chrome window
- Click the Settings menu in YouTube and find the Dark Mode toggle
If that all sounds like too much work for you, there are already Chrome extensions like ImprovedTube that will add something similar to this mode. Really, this is just a cool way to see what YouTube may be including in future releases.
Are you a fan of this new color scheme? Would you like to have it on mobile as well? Get down there in the comments and let everyone know what you think!
Did you know YouTube had a dark mode?
Yup, Looks Nice on Web.
Will be awesome to have a system wide Dark mode on Android O
BlackBerry Hub on Android has that setting. It's pretty nice and comes in handy.
Can we get this on the Android app? PLEASE?!
Wow, that is so cool!
I disagree, everything does need a dark mode.
Very cool. Thanks for sharing!
Wish there was a way to keep the setting.
Dark modes / themes are useful for OLED screens, where the power consumption is related to the number of lit pixels and their brightness. Since the screen on mobile devices is one of the highest power consumers, this becomes a significant power savings. I don't know why so many designers are opposed to dark themes, when their counterparts in development spend ages tweaking code to save a tiny bit of power.
Not dark themes, black themes. On OLED screens, a pure white pixel doesn't use any more power than a dark gray pixel. The only condition the pixel wouldn't consume power is if is pure #000000 black. Even then, it's not going to significantly impact power consumption.
Dark themes are about reducing eye strain.
Not really:
https://senk9.wordpress.com/2015/05/24/thoughts-amoled-power-consumption...
In particular, this graph:
https://senk9.files.wordpress.com/2015/05/brightnessvspower.png
One thing those charts and tests aren't explaining very well is that the difference between the power draw from their black setting and their white setting (0.004 volts) is likely within the margin or error of any test and the testing equipment.
Perform the same tests using a finer scale and you'll see an even bigger sway. Or do it at a different time of day for wildly different results. Because of the testing methods and range, the conclusion is that black uses "some". White uses "some more".
For accurate testing to the nanovolt, you would need to lose the wires and optics and do everything encased in silicon.
Shame it's not on ChromeOS.
It still doesn't show for me, though my dropdown on Chrome (on a Macbook) is different.
This also worked for me on Edge.
Russell you're a freaking super hero.
