It looks like Google's Daydream is headed to even more phones. Revealed on stage at Google I/O, Daydream is not only headed to LG's next flagship phone, but support for the VR platform will be rolled out to the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ with a software update later this year.

Considering the massive sales Samsung has already seen with the Galaxy S8, that's good news for millions of S8 users. And yeah, the S8 and S8+ can already be used with Samsung's Gear VR headset, but more options are never a bad thing.

The LG flagship in question is likely to be the LG V30, due later this year. Given Daydream requires an OLED screen due to its low-resistance display requirement, that virtually guarantees the V30 will sport an OLED display.

In any case, look for a Daydream software update later this summer for the Galaxy S8 and S8+. We'll have to wait a little longer to learn more about LG's plans.