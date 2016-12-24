Cyanogen's grand plan to put "a bullet through Google's head" has failed.

It's been a rough couple of months for Cyanogen that saw the company undergo a round of layoffs, shutter its headquarters, and part ways with its co-founder Steve Kondik. The company has now announced that it will be shutting its services and nightly builds after December 31.

In a short post on its blog, Cyanogen said:

As part of the ongoing consolidation of Cyanogen, all services and Cyanogen-supported nightly builds will be discontinued no later than 12/31/16. The open source project and source code will remain available for anyone who wants to build CyanogenMod personally.

Essentially, what this means is that devices running Cyanogen OS will no longer pick up updates, and will entirely rely on the community-driven CyanogenMod ROM for further development.

Cyanogen OS gained momentum thanks to its partnership with OnePlus on the OnePlus One, but that relationship soured thanks to an exclusive deal Cyanogen made with Indian handset manufacturer Micromax. That exclusivity deal ended earlier this year, paving the way for Lenovo's ZUK Z1. The partnership with Lenovo didn't work out as well, as the ZUK Z1 never received any updates.

If you're running a handset powered by Cyanogen OS, your best recourse is to find a CyanogenMod ROM for your phone. What's left of Cyanogen will be focused on working with partners over its modular platform.