Cyanogen's grand plan to put "a bullet through Google's head" has failed.
It's been a rough couple of months for Cyanogen that saw the company undergo a round of layoffs, shutter its headquarters, and part ways with its co-founder Steve Kondik. The company has now announced that it will be shutting its services and nightly builds after December 31.
In a short post on its blog, Cyanogen said:
As part of the ongoing consolidation of Cyanogen, all services and Cyanogen-supported nightly builds will be discontinued no later than 12/31/16. The open source project and source code will remain available for anyone who wants to build CyanogenMod personally.
Essentially, what this means is that devices running Cyanogen OS will no longer pick up updates, and will entirely rely on the community-driven CyanogenMod ROM for further development.
Cyanogen OS gained momentum thanks to its partnership with OnePlus on the OnePlus One, but that relationship soured thanks to an exclusive deal Cyanogen made with Indian handset manufacturer Micromax. That exclusivity deal ended earlier this year, paving the way for Lenovo's ZUK Z1. The partnership with Lenovo didn't work out as well, as the ZUK Z1 never received any updates.
If you're running a handset powered by Cyanogen OS, your best recourse is to find a CyanogenMod ROM for your phone. What's left of Cyanogen will be focused on working with partners over its modular platform.
Well, damn. I know Cyanogen is slightly separate from CM, but I shudder to think of the effect this could have on CyanogenMod and the ROMming community as a whole.
No doubt. Running 14.1 nightly on my Moto X 2014 that was abandoned by Verizon and/or Moto. I'm a few days behind the current release, but it runs great.
Wait, even after reading an article I'm confused. Will this anyhow effect CyanogenMod?
No. CyanogenMod is a community-driven effort. That will continue as before.
But the blog does not specifically say that right? Also, Cyanogen OS did not get nightly releases. Only CyanogenMod did. AFAIK.
Cyanogen OS is the "supported" version of CyanogenMod for specific devices. CyanogenMod is open source and maintained for various devices by volunteers.
Yeah, I'm pretty sure they're shutting down nightly CyanogenMod builds since although they are community driven Cyanogen Inc is the ones running software that generates the nightly builds and supporting the server's that pushes updates for those builds. I'm hoping that the community will continue to drive CyanogenMod ROM development, but nightlies are looking like a thing of the past for now.
Shows what you know.
Arrogance+Stupidity+not great software=failure
I actually liked their software a lot, but yeah, everything about this company's public face was awful.
All they had to do was keep in good standings with OnePlus but no they broke their contract and karma bit them in the ass.
Agreed and a BIG mouth cofounder that shot himself in the foot.
Seems like CM's decision to cut ties with OnePlus backfired and it serves them right, they had a good thing with OnePlus and didn't appreciate what they had.
On the bright side, they're finally free of any OnePlus baggage and dishonesty.
Jerry, did you see this: https://www.cyanogenmod.org/blog/a-fork-in-the-road
And this: https://github.com/LineageOS
Yup. Had to ask a few questions and wrote something separate for it.
not surprised, and actually a little excited about where it goes next
From the official blog: https://www.cyanogenmod.org/blog/a-fork-in-the-road
TL; DR - Look out for LineageOS