It's sort of a rite of passage for folks of a certain age — especially those of us who grew up in a time before cable TV. Our kids? They don't know the differences between networks and cable news. It all looks the same — who cares how it comes in, right? But for me, the time came when the $150 a month I was paying for cable TV just wasn't worth it.
It was time to unplug.
I'm hardly the first to cut the cord. And while it hasn't necessarily been painless, it's definitely been a bit easier than I expected. And the best part is that there's no single way to do it.
What works for me may work for you, or maybe it won't. But at the very least I think it'll get you moving in the right direction. Here's a breakdown of everything I'm using.
The hardware
Android TV
Le Eco sent me a Super4 X65 TV to check out. It's not the most high-end display out there, and there a number of nagging little software bugs. But it's pretty darn good for the price and looks great in my living room. (I'd wait for those bugs to be worked out before buying, though.)
Android TV built into the TV is glorious.
But the big difference for me is that it's got Android TV built in. I've been using Android TV since its inception, of course. (Hell, since before it was Android TV, really.) And while it's great in a box, it's even better when it's built in. You don't have to worry about switching inputs on a remote — you just scroll down through the UI to pick what you want. That's made things a good bit easier on the wife and kids.
A downside, though, is that if you want to use a separate Android TV box, you'll essentially be running Android TV on top of Android TV, which was a little crazy when I plugged in an NVIDIA Shield TV. (But that's also something most folks are unlikely to do.)
Why'd I even attempt that little bit of inception? The Shield TV is the only Android TV instance that has access to Amazon videos. (Damn exclusives strike again.) That's another thing to consider. If you just have to have Amazon Video, you'll need a separate piece of hardware to get it.
In the bedroom: Apple TV
In the bedroom I've got an aging dumb TV that I'm using with a latest-gen Apple TV. It's definitely got more of an app-launcher feel than an embedded OS. And that's not necessarily a bad thing, just different. And there are a ton of apps, and all the content you'd expect to find from Apple.
There's not a whole lot of fault to be found in Apple TV.
The screen savers are beautiful. Ridiculously so. I'm seriously considering upgrading the TV back there just so they look better. I could spend all day watching the aerials. For as good as the Chromecast backdrops are, these are even better. (And not clunked up by the optional on-screen chrome that Google goes for.) And Airplay is as easy as Chromecast when it comes to shooting things over from an iPhone, iPad or Mac. Maybe even easier. (And it's seamless when it comes to using one of those devices to input text.)
Apple TV has the added bonus of a proper ethernet port for better connectivity — again, that's a concern when it comes to streaming. (But even then you're still at the mercy of the stream itself.)
The only real down side to Apple TV is that the remote is awful. I'm not even talking about the weird touchpad — just the lack of ergonomics and ridiculous button scheme. Which leads me to ...
Logitech Harmony remotes
Investing in a couple good universal remotes has made a world of difference. This is especially true if you've got multiple boxes connected to a single TV. (I can't stand having to deal with more than one remote.)
In the living room I've been using a Logitech Harmony Pro system. The gist is that the remote doesn't actually control the TV — it fires commands to a little Wifi-connected hub, and that shoots commands to the TV. The advantage here is that the remote doesn't actually have to have line-of-sight access to what it's controlling. (And there's a little IR extender you can use on the Harmony hub, so you can tuck these things in fun, out-of-the-way locations.
It's a little overkill. The remotes can control a lot of things. Sonos. Nest. Philips Hue lights. Plus everything in your entertainment system. The Elite has a touchscreen to help out, but I haven't ever really wanted to change the thermostat on this thing. It's easier to just yell at Alexa or Google Home to do that.
In the bedroom I've got a Harmony Companion. It's basically the same thing, with a scaled down remote. No touchscreen, but damned if this isn't the most beautifully designed device I own. The curves on the back of the remote are to die for. (I desperately want this thing to be made into a phone.) It's also a lot less expensive, but it still lets me control the Hue lights in the bedroom. This is probably the remote I'd recommend for most folks.
Harmony Companion
Harmony Elite
Yeah, but what about ...
I know, I know. There are a million different ways to cut the cord. And I've tried a lot of hardware in the past few months. Some other serious contenders include:
- OTA HD antenna: Not every service covers everything yet. I'm using a couple indoor over-the-air antennas for networks. These things are directional, though, so check first to see what'll work best for you.
- Roku 4 Ultra: This is the best solution for most people, I think. It has access to more services than either Google or Apple alone. (And it includes Amazon video.) It's also a relatively inexpensive $99.
- NVIDIA Shield TV: This is the only standalone Android TV box you should consider. It's way powerful, and needs to be because it's also a pretty good gaming console. Plus it's got access to Amazon video.
- Xbox One S: It's a gaming console first, and a streaming box second. But also having a Blu-Ray player built-in makes it pretty compelling. Problem is it doesn't have access to two of the streaming services I use.
- Streaming sticks: They're small. They're cheap. And I don't use them. They're just not very powerful, and streaming is prone to lag and freezes even on good hardware. Spend a little extra and get good hardware.
The streaming services
This is where you have to do a little homework if you want to save some money. First I looked at what we were spending on cable TV every month. Then I started comparing streaming plans. If we broke $150, then none of this would be worth it.
The really nice part here is that there aren't any contracts, and generally speaking there are free trials. So you can try things out, and come and go as you please.
Also, yes: You get live TV. And a good bit more.
We started out with Sling. It's not bad at all, and certainly worth a look. But ultimately we've ended up on PlayStation Vue. We're on the most expensive plan at $65 a month, which is what we had to do to get all the channels we wanted. (Some things — like bundles — may never change, I guess.) We probably have about as many channels as we did with cable (I never actually counted), including some we didn't have before.
The bottom line
So let's do some math.
Our previous cable TV bills were $152 a month, including taxes and fees and box rentals and lord knows what else.
We're now paying $65 a month for PSVue. I haven't even been counting the $10 a month for Netflix, and $7.99 for Hulu, for which we already were paying. (And if you break Amazon Prime costs down monthly, that's another $8.35 a month.)
You need to do a little homework (and math) if you want to save money. But I'm now saving hundreds of dollars a year.
So that all totals out to $91 a month for more channels and content than any of us at home can (or should) watch. For the math-impaired, we're saving about $732 a year, and not watching any less.
Is it as easy as cable TV? Nope. Menus are a little slower and not as simple. Picture quality isn't always 100 percent as good — but generally it's good enough.
And this one's going to be a thing going forward — my ISP gives us 1 terabyte of data before it starts charging us extra. That'll be something we have to watch as we consume more 4K content. (And is maybe a reason to deal with Blu-Ray disks.)
Again, your mileage will vary. There's no one way to do this. You need to do your homework to see if the available services will actually save your any money in the first place, and then whether it'll save enough to make the switch worth it.
For my family, though? We haven't looked back.
After two months of ditching cable, had to run back. My opinion when adding up the channels we watch there really is no value of savings. Wound up costing a couple dollars more by cutting the cord. Actually just came today and re-installed a new satelitte dish.
Same issue here. Internet cost plus the cost of Netflix, sling, Amazon all add up. And the one service (sling) that provides channels sucks. They advertise all the big sporting events and when it comes to watching them. They are blacked out. We currently use Apple TV (big upgrade over the Xbox one haha) and sling is still trash. Comcast will be here tomorrow. Ended up saving money and getting fast Internet.
I ditched cable TV service a long time ago, the best thing I have ever done. Nothing but brainless garbage and corporate brainwashing going on. TV does nothing but destroy your brain cells.
I have a 100 billion brain cells. I'm sure I can spare a few. Think I will be okay, but than again if I factor in the drinking maybe I don.....
What was I saying? Lost my train of thought.
Sticking with the cord. Better consistency, simpler , just turn TV on and go. Oh yeah, sports, sports, sports.
Same here . . . i hate having to dive through the interfaces of streaming devices. I love my Tivo box. With a couple of dozen OnePasses set up it takes far less time for me to find something I want to watch than it would to fire up the interface of a streaming unit, search and start a show of my choice.
If I were to cable cut, I'd have to subscribe to multiple streaming services just to get all of the coverage of shows that i want and jumping in/out of the various service interfaces would be a frustrating experience. With every new streaming service announcement I always look to see if they'll cover all of my needs. Hopeful for YouTube TV announcement but not holding by breath. i've got YouTube Red and Amazon Prime, and have jumped around between Hulu, Netflix and DirectTV Go. Nothing has stuck for me yet.
As I was saying, brainless nonsense.
We cut the cable a month or so ago and went with a plex and ota solution using an old pc I got from work. Plex recently added DVR capability with HD Homerun OTA tuners. I believe you have to be a paying customer ($40 a year) to get that. So I have an OTA antenna picking up the local cable channels (fox, nbc, abc, cbs) running into a 2 tuner HD Homerun Extend. Plex can record the shows we watch from that tuner. We also have Netflix and Amazon Prime. Everything else we want I'm using a Sonarr/Usenet solution (I know shame on me)... All in all everything is working well. Just not sure how I'm going to watch ESPN. This time of year I don't watch it often but will really miss it during football season. I've heard that the networks don't care if you "borrow" someone's cable login but I haven't looked into that. My parents would gladly help me out in that respect. I'm sure they haven't even setup a login for their cable account. I also know sling is a good ESPN option. Just overkill for me.
Between sports and the fact that cable is the best internet provider to my house, it is hard to save money by cutting the cord, since there are breaks to having the tv service with their internet.
Thank you Phil! You made it simple man. I've been looking for some advise.
This is definitely a timely article as we are currently in the process of buying a new home and we have been debating on how we want to proceed since we have a clean slate to start from. Our options are Cable Tv and internet, Fios Internet and TV, or either of the afore mentioned as a stand alone internet provider and a combination of streamig services and OTA signals for content.
At our last house we had Cable internet and TV, but we were already fairly unhappy with them and considering a change. Also going forward we already own a decent suite of streaming gear, a couple Rokus, a shield TV, Chromecast dongles, and our main TV is a smart TV with many streaming services built in. So on the hardware front we should already be covered for whatever we decide. We already have Netflix and Amazon prime which we will be keeping regardless but we are trying to figure out mainly what we want to do to round out the whole deal. Right now we are strongly leaning towards Sling Tv but I have heard many mixed things about it. I like what Google is doing too but I'm already sure their YouTube TV service won't be an option at least starting out, just because it's not going to be avaliable. But In any case thank you for the article it has given me more things to consider (and some new remotes to drool over).
Here's my cost breakdown before and after cutting the cord:
Before: DirectTV $110, Internet $64.99, Netflix $8.99, HBO $10.(during Game of thrones season)
After: PS Vue $29.99 ($34.99 during football season), Internet $64.99,Netflix $8.99,HBO $14.99., Tablo OTA DVR $2 (amortized)
By the time we pay for more data (capped at 300 gb, and still going over if I download an Xbox One game), and add Sling, we're almost at what we were paying for DirecTV. It's way less convenient, and forget about trying to stream a live hockey game. Get a cheaper plan on DirecTV or Dish, and just add/remove sports channels as you need them. Don't be like me.... Don't let your wife convince you that you're better off, lol. On the plus side, the Xbox is always on, so I can fire up a game quicker, and use data cap as an excuse to play over watching TV! BTW, we use Roku devices, and are happy with them in general. Way cheaper than crApple TV, and has more than 3 buttons and a d-pad on a tiny slippy remote...
I think it's super cheap if you don't care about live tv. I haven't had cable for about 8 years now and am used to not having live tv. So just paying for internet and Hulu and Netflix gets the job done. If I HAD to watch a certain thing, it might be another story. I do think once you get used to not having live tv for a bit, you don't care about it. There's rarely a time when I feel like I'm missing out on anything. Also the kid in my life has never had cable around so she doesn't know the difference. Just throws in Netflix if she wants to watch a show.
Cut the cord years ago & don't miss it. Have an ota antenna, chromecast in the living room & a roku 3 in the bedroom (love being able to use headphones in the roku remote so as to not wake the better half). Netflix has gotten stale but I can ALWAYS find something to watch on YouTube. Looking forward to trying YouTube TV. Tried Playstation vue for a few months - what a God awful mess their apps were! Plus, the better half never used it. Probably the only thing that I miss is the ability to dvr ota shows & skip through commercials. The networks seem to play the same commercials over & over - ironically at&t u-verse are especially irritating!
Crazy amounts of money. Here in the UK we get by on £150 per year for a licence, 80 odd free channels on Freeview topped up by £5.99 a month for Netflix which satisfies our 3 children. Just cannot justify spending any more or the temptation would be there to sit and watch a load of rubbish and turn into a couch potato...
What's cable?