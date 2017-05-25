Get the Dreamcast classic remastered for mobile — for free!

Sega wants you to get hyped for its latest entry in the Crazy Taxi franchise by reliving the glory of the original game for free. Save yourself $5 and snag this classic game today!

If you're wondering what the catch is, Sega has loaded the free version of the game with ads. We're talking a bunch of ads in all the menus. Fortunately, once you're into the game, it's a really solid port of the classic game from 2000, complete with The Offspring blaring over the radio.

The new Crazy Taxi game is Crazy Taxi Gazillionaire, a new idle clicker game that also features songs from The Offspring and familiar art style and characters — but lacks the frantic driving action of Crazy Taxi Classic. If we had to choose between the two, we'd certainly choose Crazy Taxi Classic, but with both currently free, you may as well check out both!

Download: Crazy Taxi Classic (Free)