Get the Dreamcast classic remastered for mobile — for free!
Sega wants you to get hyped for its latest entry in the Crazy Taxi franchise by reliving the glory of the original game for free. Save yourself $5 and snag this classic game today!
If you're wondering what the catch is, Sega has loaded the free version of the game with ads. We're talking a bunch of ads in all the menus. Fortunately, once you're into the game, it's a really solid port of the classic game from 2000, complete with The Offspring blaring over the radio.
The new Crazy Taxi game is Crazy Taxi Gazillionaire, a new idle clicker game that also features songs from The Offspring and familiar art style and characters — but lacks the frantic driving action of Crazy Taxi Classic. If we had to choose between the two, we'd certainly choose Crazy Taxi Classic, but with both currently free, you may as well check out both!
Download: Crazy Taxi Classic (Free)
Android Gaming
Reader comments
Crazy Taxi Classic is currently free in the Google Play Store
My Galaxy S7 Edge isn't compatible with this game, apparently.
This game is incompatible with all my devices haha
Can run it on the pixel but not my note 5
Runs on my Verizon Note 5, latest firmware.
What's a taxi? Is that like an Uber for old people?
A clicker version of this crazy classic game? No thanks. I rather play the dumb down version, Crazy Taxi City Rush. At least that was fun.
I do appreciate the port though.