Now we know when Google I/O is.

Every new year brings us another year of Google I/O, the company's annual developers conference. Not only is it the week that we'll learn about all of Google's upcoming projects — and Android's future products — it's also a time when developers from around the world can come together and learn about making better apps for Android.

Around the world, from here to there, to the most clever minds, the secret will share. #googledevs #savethedate https://t.co/YKJiAp3r3r pic.twitter.com/lhGDyvYvOW — Android Developers (@AndroidDev) January 24, 2017

A tweet posted today by the official Android Developers account gave us clues about when the event will actually be held. Google's Save the Date site has also had a bit of a revamp compared to last year's neon, festival aesthetic. If you click the Go! button, you'll be taken to GitHub, where there's a riddle:

5 puzzles. Each gets more difficult. 5 clues. Take notes. Each puzzle is gone after it's solved. 5 places. Think numbers. Enter all answers at savethedate.foo. You must know where you've been to get where you're going.

The official I/O events page has also been updated with an obvious tease to check back for more details.

Turns out we don't have to wait. Thanks to some adroit scavenger hunters (h/t Android Police) we now know that Google I/O will be held once again at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, just a few miles away from Google's home base, from May 17 to May 19.

Last year's conference was fraught with long lines, poor organization and a lack of hands-on products to demo, but it was a beautiful place with great facilities, so let's hope Google fixes what needs to be fixed and we can have a great three days.