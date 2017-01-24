Now we know when Google I/O is.

Every new year brings us another year of Google I/O, the company's annual developers conference. Not only is it the week that we'll learn about all of Google's upcoming projects — and Android's future products — it's also a time when developers from around the world can come together and learn about making better apps for Android.

A tweet posted today by the official Android Developers account gave us clues about when the event will actually be held. Google's Save the Date site has also had a bit of a revamp compared to last year's neon, festival aesthetic. If you click the Go! button, you'll be taken to GitHub, where there's a riddle:

5 puzzles. Each gets more difficult.

5 clues. Take notes. Each puzzle is gone after it's solved.

5 places. Think numbers.

Enter all answers at savethedate.foo.

You must know where you've been to get where you're going.

The official I/O events page has also been updated with an obvious tease to check back for more details.

Turns out we don't have to wait. Thanks to some adroit scavenger hunters (h/t Android Police) we now know that Google I/O will be held once again at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, just a few miles away from Google's home base, from May 17 to May 19.

Last year's conference was fraught with long lines, poor organization and a lack of hands-on products to demo, but it was a beautiful place with great facilities, so let's hope Google fixes what needs to be fixed and we can have a great three days.