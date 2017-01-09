Anker is currently offering a two-pack of its Micro-USB to USB-C adapters for just $6 with coupon code AKUSBC11, a savings of $2. With these adapters, you can turn those old cables you have laying around into something that can charge your new Pixel or other compatible phone. The adapters are quite small so you could easily fit them in your pocket or maybe even your wallet, and always have one with you so you are never without a cable to charge up with.

Odds are this deal won't hang around too long, so be sure to act quickly if you are interested. Don't get stuck with only old cables around and a dead battery! Grab these adapters now and thank yourself later. Don't forget coupon code AKUSBC11 for the savings!

See at Amazon