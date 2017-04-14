If you like Sprint's coverage but not its prices, check out an MVNO.

Sprint's network is used by a wide variety of MVNOs, many of which allow you to bring your old Sprint device onto one of their cheaper, no-contract plans.

Sprint's network offers a combination of CDMA-based 3G and modern LTE which only supports devices with specific frequencies. That means your phone will need to support CDMA service on 3G in order to make calls and texts, and most likely to register on the network entirely. If you've previously owned a Sprint device, you should be able to use it on any of the MVNOs listed below, but just because your phone appears to supports Sprint's LTE bands, it won't necessarily be able to connect to Sprint's core network.

To use a phone on an alternative carrier that connects to the Sprint network, your phone needs to support the following frequencies:

3G: 800Mhz (BC10), 1900Mhz (BC1) 1

LTE: 850Mhz (Band 26), 1900Mhz (Band 25), 2500Mhz (Band 41)

1 Phone must support bands on CDMA.

Without further ado, here are the MVNOs that are powered by Sprint:

Boom Mobile

Boom Mobile is all about providing transparent pricing and expedient customer service. It offers no-contract plans across all the four major carrier networks. Whether you're looking for an individual plan, a family plan, or mobile solutions for your business, Boom Mobile has a plan for you.

Boom Mobile offers a range of prepaid plans on "Network S" (Sprint), which start as low as $19.99/month for an individual unlimited talk and text plan with minimal data, or $39.99/month for unlimited talk and text and 5 GB of monthly data. There are even plans for using your own RingPlus Sprint SIM card. You get to decide how data overage is handled, so you're never surprised by additional charges. Your options are:

Pay $15 per additional GB of data

Reduced speeds for overage data (no additional charges)

Data cuts off once limit has been reached (no additional charges)

Family sharing plans start at $89.99 for two lines, with the option to add have up to 10 phone lines on a single plan ($25 for each additional line).

Boost Mobile

Boost Mobile offers affordable no-contract mobile plans on Sprint's nationwide network. In fact, it's owned by Sprint. It offers single line unlimited talk, text and 2 GB of 4G LTE data, starting at $30 a month with auto-renewal and additional data available at $5 per GB which you can add yourself by logging into your account. There's also an unlimited data plan that starts at $50 a month and delivers mobile-optimized streaming video, games and music.

Family plans are available starting at and allow for up to 5 lines.

All Boost plans include mobile hotspot, unlimited music streaming from Spotify, Pandora and more. Optional add-ons include international calling and boostTV.

Boost offers a selection of budget phones online and in-store, but you may be able to bring your unlocked phone to Boost. Enter your phone's info online to see if it's eligible then visit a Boost Mobile store to get your SIM card, choose your plan, and reactivate your phone.

CellNUVO

CellNUVO is a truly unique mobile carrier that not only doesn't require you to sign annual contracts — you sometimes don't even have to pay. Everything happens through the CellNUVO app using credits. For $19 a month, you get 18,000 Silver credits and you can earn more by watching ads, completing surveys, giving your opinions to marketers — or spend $10 for 9000. Credits are spent using your phone to use on your phone service:

Voice: 20 Silver per minute Text: 3 Silver per SMS message Data: 20 Silver per MB of 4G LTE data

Many MVNOs offer cheap discounts, but CellNUVO is the only alternative carrier that offers a plan that starts at $0 a month. To do so, you need to watch enough ads and participate in enough surveys to earn Silver, and must maintain a balance over 500 Silver at the end of each month

If you think watching ads and doing surveys in your spare time is worth paying virtually nothing for your cell service, CellNUVO might be right for you.

Charge

Charge only offers plans for data, betting on the fact that more and more people rely on apps that use data to communicate rather than traditional calls or SMS text messaging. If this sounds like you, why pay for cell phone services you no longer use?

You pay $3 per month for each active device on your account and you simply add data to your account at $13 per GB. The data you buy is yours to use — it will never expire. There are no contracts, no activation fees, and no overages, so you only pay for the data you think you'll need.

Charge is an entirely BYOD network operator. To find out if your Sprint-compatible device will work with their service you must first create a free account. Sprint-compatible phones, tablets, modems, and hotspots should all work, although GSM devices are not currently supported.

Chit Chat Mobile

Chit Chat Mobile offers no contract cell phone plans that will appeal to people who use their phones as phones. Plans start as low as $9.99 a month for 250 minutes of talk and unlimited texting, with data or additional minutes added as needed.

Chit Chat does offer plans with unlimited talk and text and 3 GB of data which start at $39.99 — plus an additional $5 for LTE. Therefore, Chit Chat isn't ideal for data-heavy users but if you're looking for a plan custom fit to your talk and data needs, Chit Chat will let you pay for the features you use with no hidden fees.

You have the option of bringing your own Sprint-compatible device or buy a budget phone through Chit Chat and can get your account set up through their website.

EcoMobile

Eco's a great carrier if you're looking for great rates on international calling, with unlimited international calling available for free on plans of $30/month and up.

Plans start at $20 for unlimited talk, text, and 100MB of data. 2 GB of data, unlimited talk, text, 2G data, and international calling is $30/month. All plans get voicemail, caller ID, call waiting, three-way calling, MMS (picture and video messaging), and domestic calling.

EcoMobile offers service on three of the major carrier's networks, Sprint included, and you're able to bring your own Sprint device. Smartphones, tablets and data hotspots are all supported.

Expo Mobile

BYOD to Expo and get a no-contract mobile plan.

Expo offers 30-day plans that require no contracts, as well as pay as you go plans which range from 90 days to 365 days. You pay between $10 and $100, depending on your term, and then pay 2 cents per minute or message and 5 cents per MB of data on the 120-day plan or longer.

30-day data plans start at $35/month for unlimited talk and text and 500 MB of 4G LTE. After your allotment, you're throttled to 64kbps, which is slower than 2G.

good2GO Mobile

Good2Go Mobile offers flexible choice plans that start as low as $25 a month with autopay enabled, offering unlimited talk and text plans with data options ranging between 500MB and 3 GB. Good2Go also offers pay-as-you-go plans for short-term service which start at $25 for 15-days of unlimited talk and text, and 4G LTE data. For $20 a month, you can get a pure pay as you go plan and pay $.05 per minute, text and MB of data.

Good2Go Mobile lets you bring your own unlocked Sprint device. Click here to determine if your Sprint phone is compatible.

Infinium Wireless

Infinium Wireless offers wireless and data services aimed at the enterprise and business. It uses the Sprint Nationwide PCS Network and offers prepaid mobile programs at 30-45% discounts and corporate multi-user management for 5 to 500,000 users — virtually any size business.

If you're a business owner looking to provide wireless and data service for your employees on Sprint's network, Infinium might be able to accommodate you. You'll need to contact Infinium for a quote.

Kajeet

Kajeet offers mobile plans specifically designed for kids by parents. The key here is the unlimited parental controls, which give parents the ability to block unwanted calls and texts, decide when the phone can and can't be used, prevent access to specific websites (even on smartphones!) and more.

Kajeet allows you to bring your own Sprint device to start a plan, and you're able to go in and change your plan at any time with no hassles or extra charges.

Plans start as low as just $4.99 a month, with unlimited talk and text options available for older teens looking for more freedom to communicate.

Net10 Wireless

Net10 Supports BYOD for compatible Sprint LTE devices. Click here to check if your phone is compatible for the switch.

All smartphone plans come with unlimited talk, text, and 2G data. $35/month gets you 500MB of 4G LTE, but an extra $5/month gets you 3 GB, and you can save $4/month if you sign up for Auto-Refill.

NetZero

NetZero offers mobile data plans for phones and tablets along with mobile Wi-Fi plans which start at $14.95 a month. Its BYOD plans support most used Sprint devices, but you'll want to check for eligibility first.

A monthly access fee of $3.95 is applied to all plans except for the "free" plan, which is only available when purchasing a NetZero Mobile Broadband device. If you think you can get by with data only on your phone or are looking for an affordable data plan for a tablet on Sprint's network, NetZero might have the solution for you.

Project Fi

Project Fi is Google's own alternative carrier option, which works by combining access to T-Mobile, Sprint, and U.S. Cellular's networks with a SIM card that can actively switch between the three networks without any user intervention.

Plans star with the Fi Basics for just $20 per month which includes unlimited domestic talk and text. Data is bought at $10 per GB, and you're credited for any data you don't use at the end of each month making Project Fi one of the most flexible data plans in the country. Group plans are also available for up to five lines, where you'd share the same pool of data.

If you're coming over from Sprint and want to bring your own device, it would have to be a Nexus 6P or Pixel as Google only supports a limited number of Google devices. You're also able to buy or finance a new phone through Google if needed.

Ready Mobile

Ready Mobile offers pretty basic plans that you can put together to fit your specific needs. Everything is billed on 30-day cycles, with talk and text plans starting as low as $15 for 200 minutes and/or texts. Data is offered separately, starting at $5 for 100MB up to "unlimited" for $30 — capped at 2.5 GB before overage charges occur.

You're able to bring your used, inactive Sprint device which can be activated over the phone.

Check if Ready Mobile is available in your area and then determine if your Sprint device is compatible.

Red Pocket Mobile

Red Pocket uses all of the big carriers' networks, advertising that virtually every phone in America works with their services. That means if you've got a Sprint-compatible device, you should have no problems bringing it over to Red Pocket Moble.

Red Pocket has two basic plans to choose from and you can add to the second. The first plan is $10/month and gets you 500 minutes, 500 texts, and 100MB of 4G LTE. You can then buy extra texts, minutes, and LTE. The second plan is $19/month and gets you unlimited talk and text, with 100MB of 4G LTE. You can upgrade to unlimited 2G data with 500MB, 1 GB, 3 GB, or 5 GB of 4G LTE for $6 to $41/month.

Republic Wireless

Low-cost plans starting at just $15 a month. For that, you get unlimited talk and text, but you will have to rely on Wi-Fi for data. Plans with cell data start at $20 a month with 1GB at LTE speeds. Shop their plans and find the one that's right for you. You remain in control of everything via the Republic Wireless app, which lets you see how you're doing on your monthly limits and lets you adjust your plan to suit your needs.

Republic may let you bring your own device if it falls on their list of compatible phones. You may also by a new Android device from them when starting a new account.

Straight Talk

Straight Talk is owned by TracFone and is that cell phone section sold at Walmart. It features the latest phones and lets you bring your own Sprint device — or really any device since it uses all four of the big networks for coverage.

Plans start at $30/month for 1500 minutes, unlimited texts, and 100MB of data. $45/month gets you 5 GB of 4G LTE and unlimited talk and text, as well as unlimited 2G data.

Telcel América

TelCel is a Mexican wireless telecommunications company that offers affordable plans that work in the U.S.A. and Mexico.

Plans start as low as $25 a month for call and text only, but your best deal is the $60 a month deal that comes with unlimited 4G LTE data. All plans come with unlimited calls and text messages. It also offers a $20 travel plan that gives you 2 GB of data in Mexico over a 7 day period.

If you want to bring your own device to TelCel you can buy a SIM card as long as your phone is compatible with their network. This carrier is especially convenient for anyone who frequently visits Mexico.

Tello US

Tello US lets you build your own customizable no-contract plan, which uses Sprint's nationwide network. Everything Tello offers is prepaid, so you'll never get hit with any hidden fees.

You build your plans based on what you need for talk, text and data. If you only think you'll use your phone for texting and data, you can build your plan to reflect that and save on your monthly bill. You're able to add up to 5 GB of 4G LTE data to your plan. Tello also offers predefined plans that are popular.

Tello allows you to bring your own Sprint phone. You can check your phone's compatibility on the Tello website.

Tempo Telecom

Tempo Telecom offers no-contract plans with no credit checks or hidden fees. All plans include talk, text and data, albeit at different tiers to accommodate all budgets.

Monthly pre-paid plans start as low as $9.95 a month for 50 minutes which are spent on calls, texts and data collectively. Top-ups are available throughout the month as needed, and all of Tempo's plans carry over your unused minutes to the next month. Pay-As-You-Go plans are even more flexible, letting you top up your phone with minutes as you need them. If you don't want to worry about counting minutes and texts, unlimited plans are available with set data limits of 250 MB, 1 GB, and 2.5 GB.

Tempo sells a range of Blu Android devices, but you should also have the option to bring your own Sprint device to Tempo Telecom — although some Sprint services might not be supported. Find a dealer near you for more information.

TextNow

TextNow offers unlimited talk, text and data plans which start at only $13.99 a month. Depending on your data needs, you should be able to find a very affordable monthly plan which all include unlimited talk and text to the U.S. and Canada.

TextNow has a meager offering of Android devices, but fortunately you also have the option to bring your own Sprint device.

The People's Operator USA

The People's Operator USA (TPO) separates itself from other alternative carriers by donating a portion of your monthly bill to a cause of your choice.

Plans run as low as $10 a month (with autopay enabled) with plans $26 a month and over including unlimited talk and text. Whichever plan you choose, TPO will send 10% of your bill to your choice of over 30 different charity causes including ASPCA, American Lung Association, and Habitat for Humanity to name a few.

Since TPO uses Sprint's network, you're able to use your own Sprint device on TPO. Check to see if TPO service is available in your area.

Ting

Ting says it offers mobile that makes sense, so it only wants you to pay for the stuff that you use. With pretty affordable rates for talk, text, and data, you'll be able to create a plan that's entirely customizable to your needs without locking you into a contract.

Mostly use data and rarely make calls? Create a data-heavy plan that works for you. Lines start at $6 with affordable options for adding monthly minutes, texts and data allotments. Voicemail, picture, and video messaging, 3-way calling, caller ID, tethering, hotspot and more are included for no additional fee. You can have as many devices on your account, which all use the same pool of shared talk time, texts and data.

Ting knows your phone usage changes from month to month, so they tally up your usage at the end of the month and only charge you for what you used. If transparent pricing and billing is all that you crave, Ting might be the right carrier for you.

Ting allows you to bring your own device. Check your phone's compatibility here.

Twigby

Twigby offers customizable low-cost mobile plans that aim to save you money on your cell phone bill.

Twigby offers mobile plans for smartphones that start out at $9 a month for 200 minutes of talk time and unlimited texting. You have options to scale up the talk time as needed, then simply add the right amount of data for you and you're off. There are no contracts or activation fees here, and you have the option to bring your own Sprint device.

Virgin Mobile USA

Virgin Mobile USA is an ideal alternative carrier for anyone looking for good deals on 4G LTE data.

The three promo deals all include unlimited talk, text, and data, along with unlimited streaming music from Spotify, Pandora and more:

$35 a month for 5GB of 4G LTE

$45 a month for 10GB of 4G LTE

$60 a month for unlimited 4G LTE

Should you go with the $35 plan and go over your data allotment, you're able to add extra 4G data for $5 per GB.

Virgin Mobile allows you to bring your own device and since they use Sprint's network in the U.S. if your phone works on Sprint, it should work on Virgin Mobile, too.

ZingPCS

Zing PCS or Zing wireless is an MVNO with decent prices and a website that looks like it was made in 1999. Data plans start at $28.99/month for 1 GB of 4G LTE, unlimited talk and text, unlimited international text (picture and video messaging not included), and unlimited 2G data.

Zing also supports and provides service for Lifeline, the FCC program that helps make communication services more affordable to low-income individuals and families.

