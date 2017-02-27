Here are a list of the alternative carriers that work with AT&T's network.

What is an MVNO? It's a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), or an alternative carrier. They've become increasingly reliable over the years and remained the cheapest in the mobile industry. And perhaps you didn't know that some of the major operators are actually providing for those smaller carriers. These are the ones that use AT&T's network, which means that the signal should be pretty good in most parts of the U.S.

If you're curious whether your phone will work with AT&T, make sure it supports at least one (but preferably all) of the following LTE bands:

Band 4

Band 12

Band 2

Band 5

Complete List of AT&T MVNOs