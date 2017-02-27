Here are a list of the alternative carriers that work with AT&T's network.
Note: This article was last updated February 27, 2017.
What is an MVNO? It's a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), or an alternative carrier. They've become increasingly reliable over the years and remained the cheapest in the mobile industry. And perhaps you didn't know that some of the major operators are actually providing for those smaller carriers. These are the ones that use AT&T's network, which means that the signal should be pretty good in most parts of the U.S.
If you're curious whether your phone will work with AT&T, make sure it supports at least one (but preferably all) of the following LTE bands:
- Band 4
- Band 12
- Band 2
- Band 5
Reader comments
These are the alternative carriers that use AT&T's network
I've been using H2O for about 4 years. Not perfect, but very good. Data costs on the pay-as-you-go are a bit high, but my data plan is Wi-Fi. Support used to be questionable, but I haven't needed help for a while. I'll check the others to see if I've missed something.
I looked at all the other plans. Only Black Wireless was comparable and beat H2O on the $10 for 500mb add-on since both charge IMHO an excessive 10¢/MB on PAYG. H2O beats everyone on the $30/mo unlimited plan with 3gb of data.
H2o recently have some good offers.
Happy Cricket customer here even e my verizon phone not getting all the bands.