Having problems with your HTC 10? Here are the most common ones, and how to fix them.

The HTC 10 is a beautiful device that's a good size with plenty of power and lots of features. However, like all phones, it can run into problems every now and then. Here are some of the problems users have encountered most, and how to deal with them.

A pink hue on the display

The LCD displays on some HTC 10 units have a slight pink hue out of the box, especially towards the bottom on the screen. But don't worry! For most users, as the device gets broken in the pink hue goes away.

If you're still seeing it after a few weeks, and it's still bugging you, contact HTC support. You might have a digitizer from a bad batch.

SD card errors

The HTC 10 has a microSD card slot so that you can expand the standard 32GB of storage to something a bit more manageable. If you're having issues with the card ejecting itself suddenly, or complaining of a bad connection, there's a few things to do.

First thing to do is to turn off your phone and open the microSD tray using a SIM tray tool. If your microSD card is loose in the tray or even slightly crooked, the connection can be disrupted, causing the card to eject or corrupt. If the card is inserted properly, try reformatting it in the Settings app.

Formatting it in the phone rather than in the computer can help make sure the card works properly in your phone.

Wi-Fi connection dropping

Turn it off and on again before you do anything else. No, I'm not joking. Turn Wi-Fi off and on. Turn the whole phone off and on. Still having issues? Okay, let's continue.

5 GHz signals can be weaker than 2.4 GHz signals once you get a room or two away from your router, and the HTC 10 doesn't always kick over to a stronger signal when the primary gets weak. If you're having trouble staying connected to a 5 GHz network, try to stick to 2.4 GHz ones.

Battery problems

This may sound counter-intuitive, but disable Boost+. App-killers are unneeded on newer versions of Android and can cause more battery drain than they prevent. You might also want to keep an eye out for apps that might be keeping your phone awake unnecessarily.

Doze can help stretch your battery further when you're not using it, and HTC's Adaptive Brightness works quite well, so turn it on so your phone can dim itself in darker environments and crank itself up when you go out into the light. If you know you're going to be away from Wi-FI networks you trust for a few hours, toggle off your Wi-Fi so it won't waste battery scanning for networks to use.

Bluetooth

Bluetooth issues are fairly common on any device, and the HTC 10 is certainly no exception. For the most common issue such as inability to pair or connect with a desired device, you should "forget it" and re-attempt to pair it. If you're still having problems, it may be with the other product. Make sure it's charged and not paired to something else before continuing to troubleshoot your phone.

Another common issue is the device randomly disconnecting from Bluetooth headphones while streaming or during calls. If it happens repeatedly, forget the pairing and re-pair the headphones with your HTC 10. If these steps fail, trying clearing the cache partition before re-pairing with the headphones, as it can help clear out any potentially corrupted files that might interfere with your Bluetooth.

If all else fails, you can contact HTC about your Bluetooth possibly being defective. My own HTC 10 is being sent for repairs to try and remedy my Bluetooth issues.

Have you run into any more problems on your HTC 10? Have you found the solutions on your own? If not, ask about them in our HTC 10 forums. If you have, share your solutions in our forums so other users can benefit from them!