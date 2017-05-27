Sit back, relax and chat about stuff because it's the weekend!
Another week is in the can, and we have a three day weekend to quietly reflect and rest so we're ready for Tuesday to come. Just kidding. Weekends are for fun!
What started as a quiet week (everyone was recuperating from Google I/O) quickly morphed into something with good news for Canada about Android Pay, more teasers from Andy Rubin, and a beautiful shiny HTC U11 that nobody is going to buy because Samsung didn't make it. You know it's true, don't hate.
So, yeah, Even a slow week in the Android world has a bunch of cool stuff. But that's all done and in this thread, we only care about Memorial Day weekend stuff!
What are y'all doing this weekend? I'm stuck at home after some minor back surgery (I'm fine, just want to lay down again and take a bath. And glorious pain meds!) so I'm gonna do something really
stupid cool. I'm gonna hack the ever-loving you-know-what out of the Jelly phone. I snagged it from Mr. Mobile at Google I/O and it's just begging to become the tiny king of all Androids. Or something. It's so tiny and different it must be done, or get broken in the process.
Happy Memorial Day, and never forget those who made the ultimate sacrifice and died while serving.
Have a great holiday weekend, y'all!
Hey Jerry? I have one of those (the Pro version) backed up on Kickstarter. So... Do let us know what you manage to do with it, will you? ;D
Last days of vacation. Enjoyed Chicago for a few days, now back in Alabama. Have a good weekend folks.
Celebrating memorial day as I usually do... At the gun range. Have a great weekend!
Jerry, I think it's time you guys had a chat with your ad vendor. I 100% understand the need for a site to make money, since money pays for the shiny toys and the great writing. I also understand the need for sponsored posts and advertising on the podcast. Nothing is free to make.
But, Chome keeps warning me that Mobile Nations sites are trying to load unsafe scripts, and has automatically blocked cookies from the sites over safety concerns. I don't want to did in any deeper for my own safety, but none of these scripts or cookies try to load when I have uBlock Origin running. There's also the matter of a Best Buy ad that popped up after I started reading this article. I'm sure it isn't dangerous, but it does harm the reading experience on this site.
Having said all that, I am happy to support Mobile Nations. Have you considered a paid tier that will do without ads? I'm sure most long time readers would at least consider that. Again, I understand the need to fund the site and I'm not opposed to ads themselves, just the harmful behavior the sites have recently been exhibiting.
In other news, I was able to sell my Sharp 80" Android TV Thursday night, and I moved back to my old 32" I've had for five and a half years now. I went out and purchased a SHIELD TV to serve as my "smarts" and it's amazing how much better Android TV is when it isn't run on the minimal hardware (not to mention the issues I had with my Sharp).
Ditto on the ad free subscription!
I spent the morning at a funeral that was fun. Seriously. The musicians cut loose and the widow sings like Ella Fitzgerald, and the guy was free from his suffering, so it was good all around. I'm eating lunch right now while waiting for the tire shop to replace the wheel I bent Thursday, and I'm looking forward to a timeout Monday. To those who gave, I appreciate and respect you.
I officially let the family know I want the U11 for Father's Day, so THERE!... SOMEbody will be buying one ;)
Jerry is right though, of course: if the U11 was absolutely perfect, some would still dismiss it only because it did not have Samsung on it. To get attention, HTC would need to give it ten year battery life per charge, and have nanobots climbing out of the USB port to wipe your butt.
Content blockers, y'all.
Anyways, I got some nice goodies coming from Amazon today for my S8+.