Another week is in the can, and we have a three day weekend to quietly reflect and rest so we're ready for Tuesday to come. Just kidding. Weekends are for fun!

What started as a quiet week (everyone was recuperating from Google I/O) quickly morphed into something with good news for Canada about Android Pay, more teasers from Andy Rubin, and a beautiful shiny HTC U11 that nobody is going to buy because Samsung didn't make it. You know it's true, don't hate.

So, yeah, Even a slow week in the Android world has a bunch of cool stuff. But that's all done and in this thread, we only care about Memorial Day weekend stuff!

What are y'all doing this weekend? I'm stuck at home after some minor back surgery (I'm fine, just want to lay down again and take a bath. And glorious pain meds!) so I'm gonna do something really stupid cool. I'm gonna hack the ever-loving you-know-what out of the Jelly phone. I snagged it from Mr. Mobile at Google I/O and it's just begging to become the tiny king of all Androids. Or something. It's so tiny and different it must be done, or get broken in the process.

Happy Memorial Day, and never forget those who made the ultimate sacrifice and died while serving.