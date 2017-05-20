We. Are. Tired.

Google I/O is one of the coolest things and most fun places we'll visit this year — but we're tired. While we're resting our minds and bodies, we can think about the things we saw and people we talked to in Mountain View and all the things we'll have to say as they move from the "demo" to the real.

And there is a lot to think about this year. It's easy when Google shows us phones or Chromebooks or any other product. We know what to do and how to do it so to give you everything you need to know. I'll dare say we're pretty damn good at it, too.

But this year we have to think. This was very much Google looking everyone in the eye and saying, "look what we can do," and then enjoying the dropped jaws of everyone in the audience. After doing some thinking and talking we agree that Google Lens is going to change a lot of the ways we do things and be a hit on every platform.

While we're resting, you guys take this time and this space to talk about anything and everything. Then be ready for whatever comes next!