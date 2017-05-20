We. Are. Tired.
Google I/O is one of the coolest things and most fun places we'll visit this year — but we're tired. While we're resting our minds and bodies, we can think about the things we saw and people we talked to in Mountain View and all the things we'll have to say as they move from the "demo" to the real.
And there is a lot to think about this year. It's easy when Google shows us phones or Chromebooks or any other product. We know what to do and how to do it so to give you everything you need to know. I'll dare say we're pretty damn good at it, too.
But this year we have to think. This was very much Google looking everyone in the eye and saying, "look what we can do," and then enjoying the dropped jaws of everyone in the audience. After doing some thinking and talking we agree that Google Lens is going to change a lot of the ways we do things and be a hit on every platform.
While we're resting, you guys take this time and this space to talk about anything and everything. Then be ready for whatever comes next!
I'm really looking forward to Assistant gaining LENS support!! Being able to identify wildlife (ie: flora and various other bugs and such) as an avid outdoorsy type, will be fun!
Way outside the purview of the intent of the thread, anyone who is of any denomination of faith, please pray for my best best friend and his wife. She was just diagnosed with stage 4 Glyoblastoma. All the prayer helps...
Back to Android, the Nougat update on my US Unlocked S7 SM-G930U is smokin' awesome! Just wish Samsung hadn't taken 2x longer to get it out to the Unlocked editions compared to the Carrier variants... seems counterintuitive that an Unlocked model would be last to receive an update since the manufacturer has the control... but I digress..
Read somewhere (probably Forbes) that Android Or wasn't offering anything "exciting", focusing instead on speed and battery life. I actually welcome that, as "exciting on Android " has resulted less in my wife being amazed by something my phone can do and more like her pulling out her iPhone when mine fails something or threatens to run out of battery...
I agree with you. Speed and battery life are very exciting features.
I think we're past the point of really groundbreaking features for smartphones, the market has kind of settled with where it is. And that's a good thing because it means the systems are stable and easier to use.
There is a lot going on under the hood this time around which is great. Looks like Google assistant is making the step up to the next level. Looking forward to it.
The new stuff for Home may convince me to buy it - particularly the calling and Bluetooth streaming. This sounds weird, but Bluetooth streaming is just easier (to me) than Casting since it connects automatically once I pair it. I did have a Home when it first came out, but returned it after two weeks since it just wasn't that useful to me.
In other news, I made the decision this week to move from my current location in San Antonio back to Indiana to be closer to my family. I'm both looking forward and terrified of the road trip I'll be making with the moving truck later this year.
Agree on Google Home, might consider purchasing. Hey, we are going to be neighbors, I am in Michigan.
Good luck on the move.
While at first I was a bit "meh" over the Google I/O keynote, I began to realize that this year it was more about laying the foundation for something great; rather than a bunch of cool new products. Improvements to existing products was the name of the game.
Now onto something else that is tech-related but is bugging me. Why are car manufacturers dragging their feet on Android Auto / CarPlay support? I just found out that my father's new 2017 Jeep Cherokee doesn't have it, yet the ones behind UConnect talked about it last year. They don't want to offer it on certain models even though the system could handle it.
I get that car companies would love people to get new vehicles every few years, but adopting the smartphone model (where consumers on average have a phone for a few years then subsidize a new one) just doesn't make a lot of sense for a $20,000+ vehicle. Car infotainment systems are constantly lagging behind, and there's no real reason for it outside of greedy manufacturers.
Drives me crazy (pun intended)