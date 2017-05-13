Sit back, relax and chat about stuff because it's the weekend!
It's that time again. Time to talk about stuff, any kind of stuff, because it's the weekend and talking about stuff while chilling on the deck or whatever you're doing right now is the best time to do it.
We're all getting ready to head to Google I/O in just a couple days, so this weekend isn't as lazy as most. We'll make up for it by eating too much and drinking too much because the company is paying for it over the next week. Talking about all the things Google tells us while eating a good meal you didn't have to cook is the best way to digest everything. Speaking of I/O, Daniel, Flo, Andrew, Alex, and Jerry (with special guest Mr. Mobile) will be at Shoreline for the festivities, so if you are there you better come say hey! Flo is going to teach me how to Instagram, so the group selfie game is on. Next step: Snapchat spec thingies.
I'm also going to torture test that BlackBerry KEYone battery (I f'ing love this phone) by using the phone with an open hotspot, so if you see AC@IO in your Wi-Fi list while you're there feel free to help me abuse some T-Mobile tethering.
So what else is going on? I know you guys do a lot of cool stuff. Let's hear it!
Reader comments
A.C. loves the BlackBerry KEYone.
I can't wait to get it, I hope T-Mobile gets a carrier version so I can use Jump on Demand
same here, would love to give it a try
May be just nostalgia? I for one don't care about the past and love how we have moved on from the physical keyboards. Who cares about blackberry, if some new company comes and topple Apple or Samsung I'll be fine and could care less about these giant corporations.
Ok time to have some weekend drink now... Or may be I'm already drunk.
Farmer's Market, comic book shop, Disney Emoji Blitz, and work.
Great picture. Can you please tell us what restaurant that is?
Picked up my Porsche boxster 987 this morning. Omg I'm in love with this car but we really need to have a look at car entertainment systems urgh. Looks hideous.
All car entertainment systems suck, but I'd love to review them and tell car companies what we need: a good volume knob and a GOD DAMN PAUSE BUTTON!
Congrats on the car... which engine in yours, the NA six or turbo four?
Wife smashed 2 phones(Both of them Z5's) in less than a month, so I'm giving her my HTC 10 since it's built like a tank and I'm much more careful with my phones.
I'll be picking up a new Moto Z on Monday or Tuesday. Let's see how this no headphone jack business goes.
Probably I'm the only one exited about the HTC U 11 and Xperia XZ permium. Going to buy them both when they are released, got bored with S8 and LG stuff.
Can't wait for May 16 for the HTC reveal.
I'm looking forward to both of those phones as well. Sure, the US variant of the XZP won't have an activated FS. For the rest of the world, it's a complete package, headphone jack included. The U 11 has a huge uphill battle, and they need to price their phone appropriately. Very few will buy it if it's the same price as an S8/S8+
Bourbon and Cubs baseball.
Now I'm hungry for mac and cheese after seeing that picture
While on a once in a lifetime trip to Italy on a jet boat from Venice to Isle of Capri the ocean had large waves the boat was going under the water and jumping out while flying fast anyway an Italian male jumps up from his seat and yells Poopita Pants Poopita Pants, and runs to bathroom. We cryed laughing...
Breaking out the stainless steel BBQ, (mandatory for Oregon residence) the continual rain is starting to subside... Spring is finally here..
Son and daughter are taking their mother and grandmother out for Mother's day brunch.
I'll see if I can get her to go and see the movie 'Snatched' with Goldie Hawn and Amy Schuler...
Wish I was going to I/O... keep us up to date on Fuschia, Jerry! I'd tell you to have fun, but I know you will!