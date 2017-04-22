Sit back, relax and chat about stuff because it's the weekend!

The weekend is finally here. The five days between them sometimes feel like they take forever, but this week was pretty cool with all the Galaxy S8 stuff. Flo and Daniel have to be especially grateful that the calendar says Saturday this week. Be sure to have a look at the reviews (some things need more than one) they wrote for the Galaxy S8 and S8+ if you haven't already.

I'm sure they weren't the only ones working long hours to get things done. But that's all behind us and it's time to enjoy life two days at a time.

Part of the way we relax is on the couch with a phone surfing the internet. When you're doing that it's always fun to talk about things with other internet surfing relaxed folks. Here's an open space where you can do just that. Talk about anything with anyone (but be kind to each other and don't go too far). Phone stuff is cool, but so is car stuff or lawnmower stuff or the best way to make a Mint Julip stuff.

Here's my random thought to get things started:

I got to play with a PS4 Pro, Xbox One and a Gaming PC all hooked to the same fancy ASUS ROG monitor and all playing the same titles earlier in the week. Anyone who says a console looks and plays as nice as a PC isn't being honest with themselves or you. And not just a little bit — when you see things side by side it's a little crazy how much difference is between good (console) and great (PC). A PlayStation or Xbox is still awesome for playing games on the couch, but try not to compare either to a PC the way I did because you'll never unsee it. I was happier before I did it. Now it's your turn. Tell us all something cool!