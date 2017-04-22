Sit back, relax and chat about stuff because it's the weekend!
The weekend is finally here. The five days between them sometimes feel like they take forever, but this week was pretty cool with all the Galaxy S8 stuff. Flo and Daniel have to be especially grateful that the calendar says Saturday this week. Be sure to have a look at the reviews (some things need more than one) they wrote for the Galaxy S8 and S8+ if you haven't already.
- Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ review: Such great heights
- Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ review: Simply two of the best
I'm sure they weren't the only ones working long hours to get things done. But that's all behind us and it's time to enjoy life two days at a time.
Part of the way we relax is on the couch with a phone surfing the internet. When you're doing that it's always fun to talk about things with other internet surfing relaxed folks. Here's an open space where you can do just that. Talk about anything with anyone (but be kind to each other and don't go too far). Phone stuff is cool, but so is car stuff or lawnmower stuff or the best way to make a Mint Julip stuff.
Here's my random thought to get things started:
I got to play with a PS4 Pro, Xbox One and a Gaming PC all hooked to the same fancy ASUS ROG monitor and all playing the same titles earlier in the week. Anyone who says a console looks and plays as nice as a PC isn't being honest with themselves or you. And not just a little bit — when you see things side by side it's a little crazy how much difference is between good (console) and great (PC). A PlayStation or Xbox is still awesome for playing games on the couch, but try not to compare either to a PC the way I did because you'll never unsee it. I was happier before I did it. Now it's your turn. Tell us all something cool!
Where is the LTE variant of the Galaxy Tab S3? I wondered if they would release it with the S8, but that obviously didn't happen.
Now that I've gotten used to 10 hr SOT (which on a practical level just means the total absence of battery anxiety), I'm wondering if Moto can pull of a competent act two if the new Z Play, sans mod, is really *this* thin...
http://www.ubergizmo.com/2017/04/moto-z2-play-render/
I'm completely disassembling a passenger seat from a MB C250 because my wife spilled an entire pint of milk into it. It soaked down through the suede and into the foam. Taking it apart, I found this thin layer of squishy liquid inside a clear vinyl envelope that's roughly the size of the seating surface. It sits underneath the cushion itself. It's got a tube that runs out the bottom and is connected to a large electrical connector underneath the seat cushion frame. It seems to be an ingenious system to detect not only the presence of a person sitting in that seat so as to signal the airbag deployment during an accident, but it also weighs them to make sure that deployment happens at the correct force for their body. I assume the oversized connector actually contains some sort of pressure transducer. It's amazing what people think of when a problem needs solving.
Also, I have to fix a fence this afternoon and it's supposed to be close to 100° here today, so f**k that.
Dude, hopefully you grabbed a pic of the fluid switch thingy. That kind of stuff is like porn for me :P
So what are you all cooking this weekend? It's crappy and rainy here, so I'm all in with comfort food. Sausage gravy and biscuits for breakfast, and I've got a pot roast and veggies in the slow cooker.
We're having a get-together at our house later tonight. Having crawfish boil, with dirty rice and some fresh gulf shrimp. For dessert Beignets
Oh man, I wonder where you're from. :)
Lol live 30 minutes from the big easy
oh lordy those big old beautiful pink gulf shrimp that you can't buy anywhere else in the world.
Why the hell did I move away ....
On a phone related note, I went and saw the S8, more impressive in person but still not for me.
Otherwise weather is great, helping a friend move, and looking to take my Nikon out for some photography.
What model Nikon? I'm drooling over the 7200. I'd settle for a 7100, though.
I've got a D3200, nothing fancy but it's the first DSLR I've used. I've got the 2 lens it came with and picked up the 35mm f/1.8 prime lens for it.
I use it mostly for nature photography, find it to be a very relaxing hobby.
Jerry,
I'm hoping to get my own living room audio set up some time in the future. I think the components I use will be:
My TV - my gaming computer is hooked up to this already, and it's my main entertainment hub
Pioneer SP-BS22 speakers
Some sort of amp
The amp will be connected to my TV via a 3.5 millimeter cable, and the speakers via standard speaker cable. My main question is: which amp would you recommend for this setup? My budget for the whole project is $200, so I'm hoping to get the amp itself for around $75. They will only be used to drive the speakers, nothing else.
------
In other news, it's Fiesta time in San Antonio. I'm hoping to make it down to the Taste of New Orleans today.
If you can stretch the amp budget out to ~$100 buy this and have zero regrets
Dayton Audio DTA-120 at Amazon
It's not the best amp in the universe for the price, but it really clicks with those speakers (I use them myself and love them). Got the Dayton when I saw it recommended at Head-Fi and really love the setup.
I've not tried, but supposedly a Topping TP21 (no longer made) sounds just as good for $60 if you can find one.
Word of advice (been there): Look for a used ( I really like Yahama "Natural Sound" receivers for 2.1 audio) 2.1 A/V receiver. If you can find an older one you'll pay about the same used and have plenty of room for things like a Chromecast Audio or BT dongle. The Pioneer Alex Jones sub is awesome with your BS22s and it will sound like you spent a helluva lot more than you did
I'm doing what I do practically every Saturday, and that's spend time with my daughter. We're going to some festival downtown, and then it's gonna be me and her while her mom goes off and does her own thing. When I get home, I'll probably be playing Mass Effect: Andromeda on my second playthrough.
In phone news, I picked up a Moto G5 Plus last week, and I'm loving it. I don't think I"ll ever use all 64GB of storage, but it's better to have it and not need it than to need it and not have it.
Sounds like your Saturdays are perfect :)
Also — Incinerate/Charge/Annihilation Sentinel build. Put points into everything that cuts shields for the skills. Pirhana shotgun with bio-converter and seeking plasma augments.
Find red dots. Run towards them. Incinerate the group, charge in then shotgun the hell out of the survivors while they are floating in the air from Annihilation effect.
I was once an outspoken opponent of the S8+, but now that I own an orchid gray one, I must say, I absolutely love it! I don't miss my iPhone 7 Plus at all.
By the way, it's a beautiful morning here in Minneapolis, Minnesota. I'm going to go put this new camera to the test along the Mississippi River. :)
I'm sure you know already but the Stone Arch Bridge is a great place to walk and take pics around sunset.